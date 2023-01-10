ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

sfstandard.com

Here’s How Rare Thunderstorms Are in the SF Bay Area

It isn’t too common for San Franciscans to see lightning strike the city as it did Tuesday. In fact, the San Francisco Bay Area is one of the least likely targets for thunderstorms in the entire country. A look at data from the Iowa Environmental Mesonet at Iowa State...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sfstandard.com

Furry, Freaky, Fun: Further Confusion 2023 Kicks Off in San Jose Today

When it comes to destinations for far-out fun in the broader Bay Area, several local cities come to mind immediately. San Francisco’s proud history of off-the-wall drag shows and psychedelic savvy is undeniable. Berkeley and Oakland’s countercultural bona fides cannot be disputed. The beach community of Santa Cruz—home to The Mystery Spot, legendary surf culture and the self-explanatory “Keep Santa Cruz Weird” bumper sticker—is also a great place to cut loose.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

A liquid time bomb: How the Great Flood of 1862 ravaged San Francisco

As monster storms slam the state, San Francisco is experiencing one of its wettest winters in recent years. Between Dec. 26 and Jan. 9, 12.37 inches of rain fell, the third-wettest 15-day period in The City’s history; 5.46 inches fell on Dec. 31, just missing the all-time single-day rainfall record set in 1994. But this rainy season pales by comparison with the staggering winter of 1861-62. After a very wet December, when 9.54 inches of rain fell, The City received an almost inconceivable 24.36 inches...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Is San Francisco Facing an Egg Shortage? We Went on a Hunt To Find Out

Reports have been rolling in of egg prices skyrocketing as a deadly bird flu sweeps chicken populations across the nation, leading to a dwindling supply of market inventory. Consumers cruising their local grocery stores have been sharing stories of bare shelves where the staple breakfast food should be, or signs limiting the buyer to a maximum amount of cartons available to purchase.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Images: Nine Intense Photos From Tuesday’s Bay Area Storm Deluge

Rain and winds toppling a 100-foot tree in San Francisco. Lightning striking buildings and cranes across the city. Hail, thunder and flooded roads. That was the scene in San Francisco and across the Bay Area on Tuesday, Jan. 10, as yet another storm hit the region and left carnage in its wake. Rain and winds have been nearly nonstop in Northern California since New Year’s Eve.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Spike in Stray Dogs Due to Bay Area Storms?

Police recently had to shoot a stray dog after it continuously lunged at a man and his dog at San Jose's Berryessa Park. The incident comes as officials field reports of stray dogs wandering parks and trails in the South Bay. But even if all the stray dogs could be rounded up, there is almost nowhere to put them with shelters in the region already bursting at the seams.
SAN JOSE, CA
Secret SF

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Will Make 2 Bay Area Stops This Month

The massively popular Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck arrives in the Bay Area this month! Hello Kitty fans flock to this adorable cafe truck selling mini cakes, cookies, and macarons, plus limited-edition Hello Kitty merch.  It’ll make two local stops on its 2023 tour of the Western US: Although the truck sells adorable treats, the big draw is exclusive Hello Kitty merchandise. Snag limited-edition collectibles including a coin bank, glass mug, lunchbox, lavender T-shirt, canvas tote, rainbow thermos, enamel pins, plush toys, stainless steel water bottles, and more all featuring the cat of the hour. The cafe menu includes dainty sets of Hello Kitty-themed treats including macarons, cookies, madeleines, minicakes, and a giant chef cookie. Be advised that the truck only accepts payments via credit/debit card. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck began touring in 2014 and there are currently two trucks in circulation around the country. The success of the truck led to brick-and-mortar Hello Kitty Cafes in Irvine and Las Vegas, but the truck is the original experience bringing super cute treats and goodies to Hello Kitty fans around the nation.
SAN BRUNO, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Home Prices Drop for the First Time in a Decade

San Francisco’s median home prices dropped by 1% to $1.78 million between 2021 and 2022 in the first annual decline the city has seen in a decade, according to new data from Compass. The last time the city saw an annual decrease in home sales prices was between 2011...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

In pictures: Destruction from storms lashing Bay Area

Felton Grove residents bracing for the next round of storms after destructive flooding. On Monday night, it's the calm before the next storm. Those who spoke with KTVU remember the Felton Grove floods of 1982 and 1998. They say they haven’t experienced anything like this since then, and unfortunately this time, they don’t know if or when the flooding will be over.
OAKLAND, CA

