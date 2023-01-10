Read full article on original website
Everything You Need To Know About The Next Round Of Rain And When We'll See Sunny Days AgainVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Man Sprays Homeless Woman with Water to Force Her to Move and Refuses to ApologizeMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
Steph and Ayesha Curry announce plans to create 150 libraries in Oakland to help improve childhood literacyJalyn SmootOakland, CA
Video shows San Francisco man spraying water on homeless womanRobert J HansenSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Giants Lose Former All-StarOnlyHomers
Remains of mysterious large sea creature found at San Francisco beach
The creature it belongs to was nearly driven to extinction.
sfstandard.com
Here’s How Rare Thunderstorms Are in the SF Bay Area
It isn’t too common for San Franciscans to see lightning strike the city as it did Tuesday. In fact, the San Francisco Bay Area is one of the least likely targets for thunderstorms in the entire country. A look at data from the Iowa Environmental Mesonet at Iowa State...
sfstandard.com
Furry, Freaky, Fun: Further Confusion 2023 Kicks Off in San Jose Today
When it comes to destinations for far-out fun in the broader Bay Area, several local cities come to mind immediately. San Francisco’s proud history of off-the-wall drag shows and psychedelic savvy is undeniable. Berkeley and Oakland’s countercultural bona fides cannot be disputed. The beach community of Santa Cruz—home to The Mystery Spot, legendary surf culture and the self-explanatory “Keep Santa Cruz Weird” bumper sticker—is also a great place to cut loose.
A liquid time bomb: How the Great Flood of 1862 ravaged San Francisco
As monster storms slam the state, San Francisco is experiencing one of its wettest winters in recent years. Between Dec. 26 and Jan. 9, 12.37 inches of rain fell, the third-wettest 15-day period in The City’s history; 5.46 inches fell on Dec. 31, just missing the all-time single-day rainfall record set in 1994. But this rainy season pales by comparison with the staggering winter of 1861-62. After a very wet December, when 9.54 inches of rain fell, The City received an almost inconceivable 24.36 inches...
sfstandard.com
Is San Francisco Facing an Egg Shortage? We Went on a Hunt To Find Out
Reports have been rolling in of egg prices skyrocketing as a deadly bird flu sweeps chicken populations across the nation, leading to a dwindling supply of market inventory. Consumers cruising their local grocery stores have been sharing stories of bare shelves where the staple breakfast food should be, or signs limiting the buyer to a maximum amount of cartons available to purchase.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Braces for ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant Now Dominating the East Coast
Dr. Rasu Shrestha, executive vice president of health system of Advocate Health, masked up as a Covid precaution this week at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in Union Square. Shrestha, who was visiting from Charlotte, North Carolina, but estimated that only around 5% of people were following suit—somewhat ironic at...
3 more rounds of rain to hit SF Bay Area: Get the weekend forecast
The Bay Area is forecast to see more rain over the Martin Luther King holiday weekend.
King tides returning to Bay Area, increasing flood risk amid storms
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — King tides are returning to San Francisco over the weekend of Jan. 21 and 22, bringing increased flood risk, according to a tweet from the Port of SF. The tides are set to peak between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. on both days. The last time the Bay Area saw King Tides […]
What to know about the next 2 storms set to sweep San Francisco Bay Area
The rain in the SF Bay Area is far from over.
Huge Flock of Birds Unable to Fly in High Winds in California Is Just So Sad
Everyone is hoping they found trees to hunker down in.
sfstandard.com
Images: Nine Intense Photos From Tuesday’s Bay Area Storm Deluge
Rain and winds toppling a 100-foot tree in San Francisco. Lightning striking buildings and cranes across the city. Hail, thunder and flooded roads. That was the scene in San Francisco and across the Bay Area on Tuesday, Jan. 10, as yet another storm hit the region and left carnage in its wake. Rain and winds have been nearly nonstop in Northern California since New Year’s Eve.
Video captures moment lightning strikes SF's Sutro Tower, Transamerica Pyramid
It was a light show in San Francisco Tuesday afternoon. Video captured lightning striking not only Sutro Tower but the Transamerica Pyramid and a crane near Highway 101.
sfstandard.com
A Flower Market in Chinatown—and Four More Things to Do in SF This Weekend
Rain or shine, the Chinese New Year Flower Market Fair will be blooming this weekend in Chinatown. Taking place the weekend before the Chinese New Year, the fair is a one-stop shop for fresh flowers symbolizing growth and other goods to ring in a positive Lunar New Year. Free. 2....
Love story: Oakland couple fell in love 15 years ago, opens 2nd café at business where they met
Latorra and Carlos are spouses and 4th generation Oaklanders who have a passion for fresh food.
NBC Bay Area
Spike in Stray Dogs Due to Bay Area Storms?
Police recently had to shoot a stray dog after it continuously lunged at a man and his dog at San Jose's Berryessa Park. The incident comes as officials field reports of stray dogs wandering parks and trails in the South Bay. But even if all the stray dogs could be rounded up, there is almost nowhere to put them with shelters in the region already bursting at the seams.
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Will Make 2 Bay Area Stops This Month
The massively popular Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck arrives in the Bay Area this month! Hello Kitty fans flock to this adorable cafe truck selling mini cakes, cookies, and macarons, plus limited-edition Hello Kitty merch. It’ll make two local stops on its 2023 tour of the Western US: Although the truck sells adorable treats, the big draw is exclusive Hello Kitty merchandise. Snag limited-edition collectibles including a coin bank, glass mug, lunchbox, lavender T-shirt, canvas tote, rainbow thermos, enamel pins, plush toys, stainless steel water bottles, and more all featuring the cat of the hour. The cafe menu includes dainty sets of Hello Kitty-themed treats including macarons, cookies, madeleines, minicakes, and a giant chef cookie. Be advised that the truck only accepts payments via credit/debit card. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck began touring in 2014 and there are currently two trucks in circulation around the country. The success of the truck led to brick-and-mortar Hello Kitty Cafes in Irvine and Las Vegas, but the truck is the original experience bringing super cute treats and goodies to Hello Kitty fans around the nation.
oaklandside.org
Is there any budget-friendly — and decent — pizza left in the East Bay?
When Berkeley pizza party staple West Coast Pizza closed its doors last fall, East Bay families let out a collective cry of woe. Where would parents of hungry teens find inexpensive, tasty pizza cut just the right size for sharing?, Nosh readers wrote in to ask. Where would we all get our cheesy sticks?!
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Home Prices Drop for the First Time in a Decade
San Francisco’s median home prices dropped by 1% to $1.78 million between 2021 and 2022 in the first annual decline the city has seen in a decade, according to new data from Compass. The last time the city saw an annual decrease in home sales prices was between 2011...
Eater
Here Are the Most Delicious Ways to Celebrate Lunar New Year 2023 in the San Francisco Bay Area
It’s about to be the Year of the Rabbit, symbolizing prosperity, longevity, and peace. While we don’t know what this new year will bring you, what we do know for sure is there are plenty of places to eat and celebrate the Lunar New Year around the Bay Area.
KTVU FOX 2
In pictures: Destruction from storms lashing Bay Area
Felton Grove residents bracing for the next round of storms after destructive flooding. On Monday night, it's the calm before the next storm. Those who spoke with KTVU remember the Felton Grove floods of 1982 and 1998. They say they haven’t experienced anything like this since then, and unfortunately this time, they don’t know if or when the flooding will be over.
