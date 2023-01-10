The massively popular Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck arrives in the Bay Area this month! Hello Kitty fans flock to this adorable cafe truck selling mini cakes, cookies, and macarons, plus limited-edition Hello Kitty merch. It’ll make two local stops on its 2023 tour of the Western US: Although the truck sells adorable treats, the big draw is exclusive Hello Kitty merchandise. Snag limited-edition collectibles including a coin bank, glass mug, lunchbox, lavender T-shirt, canvas tote, rainbow thermos, enamel pins, plush toys, stainless steel water bottles, and more all featuring the cat of the hour. The cafe menu includes dainty sets of Hello Kitty-themed treats including macarons, cookies, madeleines, minicakes, and a giant chef cookie. Be advised that the truck only accepts payments via credit/debit card. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck began touring in 2014 and there are currently two trucks in circulation around the country. The success of the truck led to brick-and-mortar Hello Kitty Cafes in Irvine and Las Vegas, but the truck is the original experience bringing super cute treats and goodies to Hello Kitty fans around the nation.

SAN BRUNO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO