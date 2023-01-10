ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
takeitcool.com

Global Sweet Potato Flour Market to be Driven by the Increasing Application of the Product in Food and Beverage Industry in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Sweet Potato Flour Market Price, Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global sweet potato flour market, assessing the market based on its segments like origins, types, distribution channels, end uses, and major regions.
nutritioninsight.com

Probiotic breakthrough: Lallemand unveils exclusive organic yeast strain

“Sixty-three percent of consumers declare it is important for food and drink products to be 100% natural. Such a claim on a product is associated with benefits ‘better for me’ and ‘healthy,’” Romane Maillet, a probiotic yeast specialist and product manager for the gut health portfolio at Lallemand Health Solutions, tells NutritionInsight.
takeitcool.com

Ammonia Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information

The latest report titled “Ammonia Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Ammonia. Report Features Details. Product Name Ammonia. Process Included. Ammonia Production From Natural Gas. Ammonia Production From Heavy Oils.
TheSpoon

No Meat Factory Raises $42 Million to Fund Expand Plant-Based Meat Manufacturing Capacity

No Meat Factory, a leading plant-based alternative protein manufacturer, announced today that it has closed a Series B funding round, raising $42 million USD. The funding round was led by new investor Tengelmann Growth Partners, with participation from existing investor Emil Capital Partners (ECP). The company plans to use the funding to expand its production footprint in North America and build out its manufacturing capabilities to service the global market, increasing access to affordable alternative proteins for mainstream consumers.
technologynetworks.com

Rice Breeding Breakthrough Could Ease Global Food Crisis

An international team has succeeded in propagating a commercial hybrid rice strain as a clone through seeds with 95 percent efficiency. This could lower the cost of hybrid rice seed, making high-yielding, disease resistant rice strains available to low-income farmers worldwide. The work was published Dec. 27 in Nature Communications.
natureworldnews.com

Hybrid Rice Strain Could Improve Rice Yields and Help Low-Income Farmers

According to a recent report, hybrid rice strains could help improve rice production and help low-income farmers. Although the process could be difficult, new research said that it managed to succeed in propagating the hybrid strain as clones. Rice serves as a global food. It is an essential part of...
TechCrunch

Project Eaden’s fiber technology poised to spin threads into whole cuts of ‘meat’

Investors think so too, adding €2.1 million (about $2.3 million) of additional funding to a previous seed round so that Project Eaden can continue development and accelerate the launch of its first product, a plant-based steak, this year. Materials scientist David Schmelzeisen, mymuesli founder Hubertus Bessau and ex-Zalando manager...
foodmanufacturing.com

Robotic Hand Can Pick Up Food, Plate Dishes

Researchers from the Singapore University of Technology and Design’s (SUTD) Bio-Inspired Robotics and Design Laboratory have developed a new reconfigurable workspace soft (RWS) robotic gripper that can scoop, pick and grasp a wide range of consumer items. The RWS gripper’s comprehensive and adaptive capabilities make it particularly useful in logistics and food industries where they depend on robotic automation to meet increasing demands in efficiently picking and packing items.

Comments / 0

Community Policy