takeitcool.com
Global Sweet Potato Flour Market to be Driven by the Increasing Application of the Product in Food and Beverage Industry in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Sweet Potato Flour Market Price, Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global sweet potato flour market, assessing the market based on its segments like origins, types, distribution channels, end uses, and major regions.
nutritioninsight.com
Probiotic breakthrough: Lallemand unveils exclusive organic yeast strain
“Sixty-three percent of consumers declare it is important for food and drink products to be 100% natural. Such a claim on a product is associated with benefits ‘better for me’ and ‘healthy,’” Romane Maillet, a probiotic yeast specialist and product manager for the gut health portfolio at Lallemand Health Solutions, tells NutritionInsight.
takeitcool.com
Ammonia Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information
The latest report titled “Ammonia Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Ammonia. Report Features Details. Product Name Ammonia. Process Included. Ammonia Production From Natural Gas. Ammonia Production From Heavy Oils.
No Meat Factory Raises $42 Million to Fund Expand Plant-Based Meat Manufacturing Capacity
No Meat Factory, a leading plant-based alternative protein manufacturer, announced today that it has closed a Series B funding round, raising $42 million USD. The funding round was led by new investor Tengelmann Growth Partners, with participation from existing investor Emil Capital Partners (ECP). The company plans to use the funding to expand its production footprint in North America and build out its manufacturing capabilities to service the global market, increasing access to affordable alternative proteins for mainstream consumers.
Phys.org
Researchers devise, test food-safety training program for farmers market vendors
Responding to a need revealed in their earlier studies, a team of Penn State researchers developed and pilot-tested a customized food safety training program for farmers market vendors. The training caps several years of research and addresses a problem in Pennsylvania and other states related to inadequate food safety practices...
Rice breeding breakthrough can be a solution to food shortage by feeding billions
An international team has successfully propagated a commercial hybrid rice strain as a clone from seeds with 95 percent efficiency. This could reduce the cost of hybrid rice seed, allowing low-income farmers around the world to access high-yielding, disease-resistant rice variants, according to the University of California, Davis. Half of...
technologynetworks.com
Rice Breeding Breakthrough Could Ease Global Food Crisis
An international team has succeeded in propagating a commercial hybrid rice strain as a clone through seeds with 95 percent efficiency. This could lower the cost of hybrid rice seed, making high-yielding, disease resistant rice strains available to low-income farmers worldwide. The work was published Dec. 27 in Nature Communications.
natureworldnews.com
Hybrid Rice Strain Could Improve Rice Yields and Help Low-Income Farmers
According to a recent report, hybrid rice strains could help improve rice production and help low-income farmers. Although the process could be difficult, new research said that it managed to succeed in propagating the hybrid strain as clones. Rice serves as a global food. It is an essential part of...
TechCrunch
Project Eaden’s fiber technology poised to spin threads into whole cuts of ‘meat’
Investors think so too, adding €2.1 million (about $2.3 million) of additional funding to a previous seed round so that Project Eaden can continue development and accelerate the launch of its first product, a plant-based steak, this year. Materials scientist David Schmelzeisen, mymuesli founder Hubertus Bessau and ex-Zalando manager...
foodmanufacturing.com
Robotic Hand Can Pick Up Food, Plate Dishes
Researchers from the Singapore University of Technology and Design’s (SUTD) Bio-Inspired Robotics and Design Laboratory have developed a new reconfigurable workspace soft (RWS) robotic gripper that can scoop, pick and grasp a wide range of consumer items. The RWS gripper’s comprehensive and adaptive capabilities make it particularly useful in logistics and food industries where they depend on robotic automation to meet increasing demands in efficiently picking and packing items.
