Partly sunny and dry Wednesday ahead of showers Thursday

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be partly to mostly cloudy and cold with lows in the 20s. Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high around 40 degrees.

NEXT: Thursday will be cloudy ahead of a storm system. Some showers will develop during the afternoon and turn breezy. Thursday night into very early Friday looks windy and rainy with temperatures too warm for snow. Most of Friday will be partly sunny, breezy and mild. Right now, the weekend is looking pretty good.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Low of 28.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High of 40.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and milder with afternoon showers. Rainy and windy overnight. High of 50.

FRIDAY: Rain ends very early, turning partly sunny and breezy. High of 52.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. High of 43.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High of 39.