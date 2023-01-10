Chilly conditions persist; rain expected for Thursday

NOW: Chilly temperatures with slight winds through tonight.

NEXT: Cooler tomorrow with limited sunshine. Wet weather arrives Thursday night into Friday morning.

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says New York City will begin to cool down as highs remain in the low-40s with temperatures often in the 30s. Rain is expected to arrive Thursday.

Tonight: Passing clouds and very cold. Lows near 32.

Wednesday: Hints of sunshine and cold. Becoming cloudy late. Highs near 41. Lows near 38.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cool. Chance of afternoon showers. Highs near 51. Lows near 47.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, cool and windy. Chance of morning showers. Highs near 53. Lows near 40.

Saturday: Chilly, partly sunny and breezy. Highs near 43. Lows near 31.

Sunday: Sunny and cold. Highs near 41. Lows near 30.

MLK Day (Monday) : Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs near 44. Lows near 34.