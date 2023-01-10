ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoreline, WA

International trumpet soloist performs with Philharmonia Northwest in Shoreline February 12, 2023

By Editorial: Comments on political articles
shorelineareanews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shorelineareanews.com

Quicknine with Moss at the Hidden Door Saturday January 14, 2023

Dear Shoreline Friends... Please join us this Saturday night at The Hidden Door on Aurora for some down-to-earth Rock and Roll with great friends. See you on Saturday!. Doors open at 7pm, Moss at 8pm, Quicknine at 9:30pm. The Hidden Door is at 14525 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

SAGE club event January 13, 2023

SAGE is the teen centers LGBTQ+ and allies club. Drop by on January 13, 2023 for Karaoke!. This is a free event, free games, free food, free fun! SAGE, Sexuality and Gender Equality, club happens each month on the second Friday at 4:00pm during our teen center drop in hours. The teen center is open Fridays from 2:30 to 9:00pm!
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Shop with a Cop brings joy to all

The 2022 Holiday with Heroes, “Shop with a Cop” event is in the books!. With the generous donation from Lake Forest Park Rotary Club, officers from the Lake Forest Park Police Department participated in our 8th annual event. Special thanks to King County Sheriff's Office (Shoreline police, Kenmore...
LAKE FOREST PARK, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Shorewood Girls wrestling 1/11/2023

The Shorewood girls team wrestled Wednesday night in an event that was truly historic. It was the first ever dual meet hosted by the girls team as they welcomed in the Warriors of Edmonds-Woodway, the only other school in WESCO South with enough wrestlers to qualify for dual meets. The...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

More accolades for Shorecrest girls soccer team

After their highly successful season this past fall, leaving them as District 1 and WesCo champions, and 4th in 3A State, our Shorecrest girls soccer team received a number of accolades from the Herald. The following players were named to the All-Area team:. 1st Team: Ava Jensen, Giulia Menning. 2nd...
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Jobs: City of Shoreline Parks Maintenance Worker - entry level

$28.96 - $35.23 Hourly. Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity. Schedule: This position is scheduled to work Saturday through Wednesday, 6:00am to 2:30pm. This job is represented by Local Union No.763. First consideration will be given...
SHORELINE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy