Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
King tides return to Puget Sound, but unlikely to bring much flooding
The king tides are back along Washington’s shoreline this week and should peak in the Seattle area on Wednesday. But for this round, at least, we are unlikely to see the flood damage that occurred two weeks ago, the last time the king tides hit. King tides are extraordinarily...
shorelineareanews.com
MLK Day of Service work party at North City Park Monday
Join other volunteers to lay down mulch on newly planted areas, or, help build the small trail through an area designated as an Interpretive woodland garden, or survey the four acre park for recent storm damage, freeing our young native plants from fallen limbs. North City Park 19201 10th Ave...
KOMO News
Woman killed by tree knocked over during strong winds in Fall City
FALL CITY, Wash. — A woman was killed Monday morning when a gust of wind brought down a tree in Fall City. Eastside Fire and Rescue crews responded to the call on SE 46th Street near Fall City - Issaquah Road at approximately 8:30 a.m. “We were able to...
Atmospheric river hits Puget Sound region; avalanche, landslides possible
The Northwest Avalanche Center in Seattle has issued an Avalanche Warning for the west slopes of the Cascades from the Canadian border to King County, including the mountains in the Mount Baker area, Highway 542, Highway 20 west, and the Mountain Loop Highway. The warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.
Wind impacting Puget Sound part of larger storm pummeling California
From snow to ice storms and now wind, there seems to be no end to the wild weather in the Puget Sound area over the past several weeks. The windstorm that started off the workweek for the Puget Sound region saw trees downed around the area, killing one person in Fall City and plunging tens of thousands of residents into the dark. At the time of writing this article, 15,500 Puget Sound Energy customers were without electricity, along with 1,500 Seattle City Light customers.
onekindesign.com
This modern farmhouse offers a nature-inspired oasis on Whidbey Island
This spectacular modern farmhouse was designed by DeForest Architects, located in Clinton, a community on Whidbey Island, Washington. The structure is balanced between two landscapes—a dramatic bluff overlooking Puget Sound to the west and rolling pastures to the east. There are a total of five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms in this 4,900-square-foot dwelling.
After Granite Falls man found living in unhealthy conditions, neighbors renovate his home
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — As she scrubs the walls of a friend's Granite Falls home, Jackie Wardlow asks herself, "How do you get 10-year-old grease off a wall?" Wardlow needs a lot more than elbow grease to take on the situation she is currently confronted with. "I was horrified,"...
shorelineareanews.com
Quicknine with Moss at the Hidden Door Saturday January 14, 2023
Dear Shoreline Friends... Please join us this Saturday night at The Hidden Door on Aurora for some down-to-earth Rock and Roll with great friends. See you on Saturday!. Doors open at 7pm, Moss at 8pm, Quicknine at 9:30pm. The Hidden Door is at 14525 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133...
theregistryps.com
Proposal for 550-Unit Bitter Lake Apartments in Seattle Moves Forward to Recommendation Phase
A proposal for a seven-story, 550-unit apartment building in Seattle’s Bitter Lake neighborhood will move on to the recommendation phase after the Northwest Design Review Board gave its approval to the plans on Monday night during the project’s second early design guidance meeting. The project, called Bitter Lake...
Tree kills woman in Fall City during Monday’s windstorm
Strong winds in Fall City turned deadly Monday morning after Eastside Fire and Rescue crews responded to a report of a tree that had fallen on a woman in her 50s. “We had a tree that impacted the person here on the property and that person was struck fatally by the tree,” said Kathryn Breault of Eastside Fire and Rescue. She said crews tried to save the woman when they got there.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Scene in Lynnwood: Winter visitors
You may have seen these Varied Thrush (male and female) in your yard during the latest cold snap. They nest in higher-elevation forests and descend into the lowlands when their food sources get buried in snow. These photos, by Dave Govan, were taken on the Edmonds/Lynnwood border.
MyNorthwest.com
Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways
Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
shorelineareanews.com
Jobs: City of Shoreline Parks Maintenance Worker - entry level
$28.96 - $35.23 Hourly. Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity. Schedule: This position is scheduled to work Saturday through Wednesday, 6:00am to 2:30pm. This job is represented by Local Union No.763. First consideration will be given...
The Suburban Times
Permanent speed limit reduction coming to SR 7 in Pierce County
SPANAWAY – As soon as Thursday, January 12, travelers will notice new speed limit signs on a section of State Route 7 in Pierce County. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will install new speed limit signs at the following locations:. 35-mile-per-hour speed limit signs between mileposts 47.89 and...
capitolhillseattle.com
City says tents to be cleared from area around Capitol Hill church by Seattle’s homelessness Unified Care Team
The City of Seattle team dedicated to homelessness outreach and “resolution” of camps is slated to clear tents, belongings, and debris from encampments that have formed on the blocks around 13th and Howell on Capitol Hill before the end of the month. The tents and camping have been...
shorelineareanews.com
Master Gardener classes for 2023
WSU Extension King County Master Gardeners Workshops and Classes for 2023. Learn something new or brush up on your gardening skills in 2023. The WSU Extension King County Master Gardeners will offer their popular series, Growing Groceries classes and Bellevue Demonstration Garden (BDG) workshops, beginning in January 2023. Gardeners of...
Gift card balance theft a problem for dozens in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Many people received gift cards this holiday season, but some are finding out the balance is gone before they have a chance to use it. Dozens of people in Snohomish County are having problems with gift cards purchased at area grocery stores. Many people we heard from say Amazon and Visa gift cards were the most common types. Victims say they bought the cards off the rack, and once activated, the balance had been drained by someone else.
shorelineareanews.com
SAGE club event January 13, 2023
SAGE is the teen centers LGBTQ+ and allies club. Drop by on January 13, 2023 for Karaoke!. This is a free event, free games, free food, free fun! SAGE, Sexuality and Gender Equality, club happens each month on the second Friday at 4:00pm during our teen center drop in hours. The teen center is open Fridays from 2:30 to 9:00pm!
roadtirement.com
Fish and chips, live music and ghosts
We had the chance a few days ago to return to what we like to think of as “our favorite bar” called The Oxford Saloon in downtown Snohomish, Washington. Snohomish is north of Seattle and east of Everett. The Oxford has been a part of Snohomish since 1900.
