Shoreline, WA

shorelineareanews.com

MLK Day of Service work party at North City Park Monday

Join other volunteers to lay down mulch on newly planted areas, or, help build the small trail through an area designated as an Interpretive woodland garden, or survey the four acre park for recent storm damage, freeing our young native plants from fallen limbs. North City Park 19201 10th Ave...
SHORELINE, WA
MyNorthwest

Wind impacting Puget Sound part of larger storm pummeling California

From snow to ice storms and now wind, there seems to be no end to the wild weather in the Puget Sound area over the past several weeks. The windstorm that started off the workweek for the Puget Sound region saw trees downed around the area, killing one person in Fall City and plunging tens of thousands of residents into the dark. At the time of writing this article, 15,500 Puget Sound Energy customers were without electricity, along with 1,500 Seattle City Light customers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
onekindesign.com

This modern farmhouse offers a nature-inspired oasis on Whidbey Island

This spectacular modern farmhouse was designed by DeForest Architects, located in Clinton, a community on Whidbey Island, Washington. The structure is balanced between two landscapes—a dramatic bluff overlooking Puget Sound to the west and rolling pastures to the east. There are a total of five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms in this 4,900-square-foot dwelling.
CLINTON, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Quicknine with Moss at the Hidden Door Saturday January 14, 2023

Dear Shoreline Friends... Please join us this Saturday night at The Hidden Door on Aurora for some down-to-earth Rock and Roll with great friends. See you on Saturday!. Doors open at 7pm, Moss at 8pm, Quicknine at 9:30pm. The Hidden Door is at 14525 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133...
SHORELINE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tree kills woman in Fall City during Monday’s windstorm

Strong winds in Fall City turned deadly Monday morning after Eastside Fire and Rescue crews responded to a report of a tree that had fallen on a woman in her 50s. “We had a tree that impacted the person here on the property and that person was struck fatally by the tree,” said Kathryn Breault of Eastside Fire and Rescue. She said crews tried to save the woman when they got there.
FALL CITY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Scene in Lynnwood: Winter visitors

You may have seen these Varied Thrush (male and female) in your yard during the latest cold snap. They nest in higher-elevation forests and descend into the lowlands when their food sources get buried in snow. These photos, by Dave Govan, were taken on the Edmonds/Lynnwood border.
LYNNWOOD, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways

Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
OLYMPIA, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Jobs: City of Shoreline Parks Maintenance Worker - entry level

$28.96 - $35.23 Hourly. Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity. Schedule: This position is scheduled to work Saturday through Wednesday, 6:00am to 2:30pm. This job is represented by Local Union No.763. First consideration will be given...
SHORELINE, WA
The Suburban Times

Permanent speed limit reduction coming to SR 7 in Pierce County

SPANAWAY – As soon as Thursday, January 12, travelers will notice new speed limit signs on a section of State Route 7 in Pierce County. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will install new speed limit signs at the following locations:. 35-mile-per-hour speed limit signs between mileposts 47.89 and...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Master Gardener classes for 2023

WSU Extension King County Master Gardeners Workshops and Classes for 2023. Learn something new or brush up on your gardening skills in 2023. The WSU Extension King County Master Gardeners will offer their popular series, Growing Groceries classes and Bellevue Demonstration Garden (BDG) workshops, beginning in January 2023. Gardeners of...
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Gift card balance theft a problem for dozens in Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Many people received gift cards this holiday season, but some are finding out the balance is gone before they have a chance to use it. Dozens of people in Snohomish County are having problems with gift cards purchased at area grocery stores. Many people we heard from say Amazon and Visa gift cards were the most common types. Victims say they bought the cards off the rack, and once activated, the balance had been drained by someone else.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
shorelineareanews.com

SAGE club event January 13, 2023

SAGE is the teen centers LGBTQ+ and allies club. Drop by on January 13, 2023 for Karaoke!. This is a free event, free games, free food, free fun! SAGE, Sexuality and Gender Equality, club happens each month on the second Friday at 4:00pm during our teen center drop in hours. The teen center is open Fridays from 2:30 to 9:00pm!
SHORELINE, WA
roadtirement.com

Fish and chips, live music and ghosts

We had the chance a few days ago to return to what we like to think of as “our favorite bar” called The Oxford Saloon in downtown Snohomish, Washington. Snohomish is north of Seattle and east of Everett. The Oxford has been a part of Snohomish since 1900.
SNOHOMISH, WA

