CDAM webinar focuses on 'Making the MSP Lab Analyst Your Witness'
The Criminal Defense Association of Michigan (CDAM) will present the webinar “Making the MSP Lab Analyst Your Witness” on Thursday, January 12, from 10 a.m. to noon via Zoom. Speaking at the webinar will Michael Komorn of Komorn Law, PLLC in Farmington Hills. Komorn is a member of...
Three University of Michigan Law School professors receive ABA awards
The Administrative Law and Regulatory Practice Section of the American Bar Association has recognized three Michigan Law professors with recent awards. Christopher Walker received the Section Fellow Award while Julian Davis Mortenson and Nicholas Bagley received the Award for Scholarship in Administrative Law in 2021 for their paper “Delegation at the Founding,” which appeared in volume 21 of the Columbia Law Review.
'SFST Courtroom Challenges' discussed at PAAM webinar
The Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan will present the Traffic Safety Training Program webinar “Pushing Back on SFST Courtroom Challenges” on Wednesday, January 11, from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. The defense bar continues to present arguments to have standardized field sobriety test (SFST) evidence excluded in...
SBM Section to conduct Mid-Winter and Annual Meeting on Jan. 20
The State Bar of Michigan Labor and Employment Law Section will conduct its first in-person Mid-Winter and Annual Meeting in three years on Friday, January 20, from 1 to 11 p.m. It will be held at Detroit Athletic Club in downtown Detroit (please note the DAC does not allow blue jeans).
Nominations open for 2023 SBM awards
Nominations are now open for six State Bar of Michigan awards honoring outstanding service, including SBM’s highest honor, the Roberts P. Hudson Award. The awards are bestowed by the State Bar of Michigan Board of Commissioners and also include the Frank J. Kelley Distinguished Public Service Award, Champion of Justice Award, Kimberly M. Cahill Bar Leadership Award, John W. Cummiskey Pro Bono Award, and John W. Reed Michigan Lawyer Legacy Award.
Attorneys to discuss case for ADR Section webinar
The Alternative Dispute Resolution Section of the State Bar of Michigan will present labor arbitrators Lee Hornberger and Betty Widgeon will discuss"Michigan AFSCME Council 25 v County of Wayne, lv app pdg," at a Lunch and Learn webinar from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7. InMichigan AFSCME, the...
Webinar on 'How To Win Your Appeal' offered Feb. 8
The Michigan Defense Trail Counsel will present the webinar "How To Win Your Appeal In The Trial Court, Or At Least How To Not Lose It" on Wednesday, February 8, from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. The webinar will feature discussion and analysis from leading appellate lawyers on the...
JBAM offers law student scholarship
The Jewish Bar Association of Michigan (JBAM) will award its annual $1,500 scholarship to a law student who exemplifies the character and values of the late attorney Charles J. Cohen. A Michigander at heart, Cohen was a staunch advocate for his clients. An avid supporter of JBAM and the Jewish...
Jail Reform Advisory Council annual report incorporates feedback
The Michigan Jail Reform Advisory Council (JRAC) has released its 2022 Report, which incorporates feedback from the public that helped to guide the JRAC in implementing policy and practice changes, developing educational materials, supporting justice system practitioners, and monitoring performance measures. “The work of the Council reflected in this new...
Michigan attorney accused of embezzling millions from Carhartt heiress’ trust
WAYNE COUNTY, MI -- A Detroit area attorney is accused of embezzling millions of dollars from the late Gretchen Carhartt Valade, the granddaughter of the man who founded the Carhartt workwear company. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday, Jan. 11 that Wayne County attorney David P. Sutherland, 57, of...
Lawyer accused of stealing millions from clients arraigned
A Wayne County lawyer turned himself in and was charged with embezzling millions of dollars from his client, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. Attorney David P. Sutherland, 57, of Grosse Pointe Farms, appeared before Judge Charles T. Berschback in Grosse Pointe Farms Municipal Court, on Wednesday, January 11, and was arraigned on the following charges:
Court Digest
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Attorneys for a Missouri man scheduled to be executed next month are seeking a new hearing, citing sworn statements they call “clear and convincing evidence” that he didn’t kill his girlfriend and her three children. Leonard Taylor, 58, is scheduled to die...
FL man charged with ‘sextortion’ of Michigan teen
A Florida man was charged in the federal court in Grand Rapids Wednesday with “sextortion” of a Michigan minor, according to federal attorneys. (Jan. 11, 2023) FL man charged with ‘sextortion’ of Michigan teen. A Florida man was charged in the federal court in Grand Rapids...
Judge halts New Jersey's stricter gun carry law, temporarily
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Suggesting that New Jersey’s recent concealed carry law infringes on the public’s Second Amendment rights, a federal judge on Monday put a temporary hold on the legislation drafted after the U.S. Supreme Court expanded gun rights last year. A legal challenge to the...
