Former NBA Star Suffers StrokeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounterRoger MarshDetroit, MI
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State looks to extend 5-game win streak in weekend set against No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area basketball scoreboard for Jan. 10
ANN ARBOR – Here are the final scores for Ann Arbor-area high school basketball teams from Tuesday night’s games.
MLive.com
Metro Detroit area high school boys basketball rankings as of Jan. 12
Here is the latest edition of the top 10 Metro Detroit boys basketball rankings. Check back each Thursday for new rankings moving forward. The Macomb, Oakland and Wayne County top 10 teams are also included. 10. Warren Lincoln (5-2)
MLive.com
Springport defense paves way for win over Napoleon
SPRINGPORT – The Springport girls basketball team turned up the pressure on defense, and the cascade of steals and points in transition sparked a 56-15 win over Napoleon on Wednesday. Napoleon turned the ball over 26 times in the first half alone, 14 of those the result of a...
MLive.com
Here are the latest power rankings and trending teams in girls basketball in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- With the holiday tournaments in the rearview mirror, the core of the conference schedules are on tap for the basketball teams around the area. We are starting to see some clarity in how those races might play out, and starting to see which teams are rising to the top.
MLive.com
Bay City girls roundup: Gritty effort brings an end to rugged losing streak
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the girls high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Jan. 10, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. GIRLS BKB: JOHN GLENN 39, BIRCH RUN 33.
MLive.com
Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Tuesday, January 10
JACKSON -- Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Tuesday, January 10. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Claressa Shields offers free boxing opportunity to Flint-area youth
MT. MORRIS TWP, MI -- Around 90 children and young adults ages 7 and up stood in lines inside AT Fitness practicing jabbing in rhythm. Claressa Shields, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and undisputed women’s world middleweight champion, walked down the line, observing the punches and helping to guide the kids.
MLive.com
Spartan Confidential podcast: Michigan State is tied for Big Ten lead, but will it last?
EAST LANSING, MI -- Don’t look now but Michigan State is back atop the Big Ten standings. It’s only mid-January, but the Spartans have won seven-straight games and are now 12-4 overall and 4-1 in the league following big wins at home vs. rival Michigan and at Wisconsin.
Kooters In The Field – New Bar Opening In Corunna
A new bar/restaurant with a very unique name is opening in Corunna, Michigan. If you love eating, drinking, and dancing, Kooters In The Field on M-21 will most likely be your new favorite spot. Yes, I said Kooters In The Field. Talk about a catchy name. Kirk Norman is the...
MLive.com
Former Michigan State WR transferring to Eastern Michigan
Terry Lockett Jr. won’t have to move far to continue his college football career. The former Michigan State wide receiver announced his transfer commitment to Eastern Michigan via Twitter on Thursday. Lockett had four catches for 22 yards in 15 career games over his first two years with the Spartans and left the team this season before entering the portal last month.
MLive.com
Undefeated Standish-Sterling finds a way to win again at Bay City Western
AUBURN, MI – Learning how to win can be the tough part. But Standish-Sterling is a quick study. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Michigan State freshman makes the most of surprise role vs. Wisconsin
EAST LANSING – Most nights this season, Carson Cooper has spent the evening watching from the Michigan State bench, with a few stray minutes mostly at the end of games. But on Tuesday night, he stepped in to play double-digit minutes and help Michigan State earn a come-from-behind win over a ranked team on the road.
MLive.com
Roehm mother-daughter duo well worth the wait for Saline girls basketball
SALINE – Leigh Ann and Keira Roehm always dreamed of being on the same basketball court together as a mother and daughter duo at the high school level. And after years of anticipation, their dream has come true with Saline’s girls basketball team.
MLive.com
Saginaw daughter hopes to donate medical equipment after ALS takes pillar of family
Saginaw daughter hopes to donate medical equipment after ALS takes pillar of family. An image of a framed photograph of Benita Smith on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 in Saginaw. Smith passed away of ALS on Jan. 2, 2023 and the family is looking to donate an electric Hoyer patient lift. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Get Photo.
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
Dive teams searching for person who reportedly jumped off Zilwaukee Bridge
A desperate search is underway in the Saginaw River after a person apparently jumped off the Zilwaukee Bridge. Police asked for divers from Metro Detroit to assist.
MLive.com
Michigan basketball loses late lead, falls in overtime at Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Michigan led Iowa by seven points with less than two minutes left in regulation, but a four-point play proved costly in Michigan’s 93-84 loss on Thursday night. After Michigan sophomore Kobe Bufkin hit a pull-up jumper with 29 seconds left to put Michigan ahead 79-75,...
MLive.com
Michigan frustrated by officiating, late-game collapse at Iowa: ‘We gave it away’
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Jett Howard looked pretty disheartened for a player who had just scored 34 points. Hunter Dickinson was in a similar mood despite a double-double. Their play kept Michigan in front of Iowa for most of Thursday night -- but not when it mattered most. “We just...
Major construction coming to local roads in Wayne, Oakland & Macomb counties
While some construction is on pause for the winter, getting around metro Detroit will soon become a little more frustrating.
MLive.com
Michigan State vs. Wisconsin basketball predictions and odds for Tuesday
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Conference play is starting to heat up all around the college basketball world, and we have a nice matchup brewing again tonight. The...
