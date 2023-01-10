ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

MLive.com

Springport defense paves way for win over Napoleon

SPRINGPORT – The Springport girls basketball team turned up the pressure on defense, and the cascade of steals and points in transition sparked a 56-15 win over Napoleon on Wednesday. Napoleon turned the ball over 26 times in the first half alone, 14 of those the result of a...
SPRINGPORT, MI
MLive

Claressa Shields offers free boxing opportunity to Flint-area youth

MT. MORRIS TWP, MI -- Around 90 children and young adults ages 7 and up stood in lines inside AT Fitness practicing jabbing in rhythm. Claressa Shields, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and undisputed women’s world middleweight champion, walked down the line, observing the punches and helping to guide the kids.
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

Kooters In The Field – New Bar Opening In Corunna

A new bar/restaurant with a very unique name is opening in Corunna, Michigan. If you love eating, drinking, and dancing, Kooters In The Field on M-21 will most likely be your new favorite spot. Yes, I said Kooters In The Field. Talk about a catchy name. Kirk Norman is the...
CORUNNA, MI
MLive.com

Former Michigan State WR transferring to Eastern Michigan

Terry Lockett Jr. won’t have to move far to continue his college football career. The former Michigan State wide receiver announced his transfer commitment to Eastern Michigan via Twitter on Thursday. Lockett had four catches for 22 yards in 15 career games over his first two years with the Spartans and left the team this season before entering the portal last month.
YPSILANTI, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State freshman makes the most of surprise role vs. Wisconsin

EAST LANSING – Most nights this season, Carson Cooper has spent the evening watching from the Michigan State bench, with a few stray minutes mostly at the end of games. But on Tuesday night, he stepped in to play double-digit minutes and help Michigan State earn a come-from-behind win over a ranked team on the road.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan basketball loses late lead, falls in overtime at Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Michigan led Iowa by seven points with less than two minutes left in regulation, but a four-point play proved costly in Michigan’s 93-84 loss on Thursday night. After Michigan sophomore Kobe Bufkin hit a pull-up jumper with 29 seconds left to put Michigan ahead 79-75,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin basketball predictions and odds for Tuesday

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Conference play is starting to heat up all around the college basketball world, and we have a nice matchup brewing again tonight. The...
MADISON, WI

