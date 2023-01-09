The Salvation Army of Emporia is gearing up for a big move over the weekend and volunteers are needed. The Salvation Army is relocating its food pantry from the basement of its headquarters at 327 Constitution to the former chapel on the upper level. Brian Shintaku of the Salvation Army says they have roughly 15 shelves full of food that needs to be moved over the course of the day.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO