KVOE
Emporia Hot Flashes to host Granny Basketball Jamboree
The Emporia Hot Flashes Granny Basketball team is hosting a seven-team Jamboree Saturday at the Emporia State University Recreation Center. Teams from Emporia, Wichita, Olathe, Louisburg, Lawrence, Topeka, and Lenexa will test their skills in a six-on-six style of game that women played a century ago. The Jamboree will also be a tune-up before the Hot Flashes regular season begins on Feb. 5.
KVOE
SCHEDULE ADJUSTMENTS through Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023
Due to inclement weather, the following schedule adjustments have been reported:. *USD 251 North Lyon County on 2-hour delay Thursday. Breakfast will not be served. *USD 252 Southern Lyon County on 2-hour delay Thursday. *USD 386 Madison-Virgil on 2-hour delay Thursday. Community Events-Emporia. *Sunshine Sisters line dance for Thursday morning...
KVOE
Saturday events at Lyon County Fairgrounds to honor rodeo world champion Jess Pope, Miss Rodeo Kansas Jessica Klumpe
The Lyon County Fairgrounds will be the site of a rodeo celebration Saturday evening. The Bowyer Community Building will be the site for a celebration involving Wrangler National Finals Rodeo world champion Jess Pope of Waverly, while the Anderson Building will see Jessica Klumpe of Olpe be crowned as Miss Rodeo Kansas 2023.
KVOE
Emporia’s Community Art Alliance developing plans for 2023 projects
Activities with Emporia’s Community Art Alliance are gaining momentum. Visit Emporia Director LeLan Dains says the goal is to reframe how public art is viewed — and valued — in Emporia. Conversations began last year and led to two significant mural projects — one at Las Casitas...
KVOE
December home sales in Emporia, Lyon County above November totals but behind December 2021
December home sales were up compared to November, but down from a year ago. Sunflower Association of Realtors says Emporia had 31 homes sold last month, up from 29 in November but down from 54 units sold in December 2021. Homes are still selling quickly, with an average of 8 days on the market. And supply is still tight with less than a month’s worth of supply last month.
KVOE
WEATHER: Travel conditions improving; refreeze possible overnight; two hurt in Coffey County crash
Travel conditions have steadily improved areawide after a quick changeover from light rain to light snow early Thursday. Highway conditions went from completely covered for most area highways around 5 am to mainly seasonal conditions, meaning wet with isolated icing, by 10 am. Seth Snyder of the Lyon County Highway Department says conditions varied a lot, depending on which part of the county you talk about.
KVOE
WEATHER: Friday morning travels notably improved from pre-sunrise conditions Thursday
After isolated to scattered slick spots hampered travel across the KVOE listening area Thursday morning, there are no such problems Friday morning. Streets are largely clear in Emporia and highways are largely clear outside of town. Kandrive.org indicates seasonal driving, meaning isolated icy patches, on US Highway 50 from Emporia west to the Lyon-Chase county line and on Kansas Highway 99 from Emporia south the Lyon-Greenwood county line.
KVOE
Emporia High announces Winter Sports candidates
Emporia High’s Winter Sports ceremony is coming Friday, and the school has announced its candidates. The official Winter Sports ceremony will take place between the girls and boys basketball games against Junction City. A dance will be held at Emporia High after the doubleheader.
KVOE
Coffelt Sign Company named 2023 Emporia Chamber Business of the Year
Coffelt Sign Company co-owner Staci Hamman says Friday was a positively overwhelming day for her and her family. That likely has a lot to do with Coffelt being named as the 2023 Emporia Area Chamber’s Business of the Year award recipient. Hamman says the recognition is a sign of validation for her, her family and the staff of Coffelt.
KVOE
Emporia High basketball to host Junction City
The Emporia High basketball teams jump back into Centennial League play with a doubleheader against Junction City Friday. For the Emporia High boys, it’ll be a critical league contest. The Spartans are 8-1 on the season and 2-0 in league play. Junction City is 6-3 and 2-1 in league play.
KVOE
Woman who led Emporia-to-Ottawa chase sentenced to prison
The New Mexico woman who led authorities on a chase from Emporia to Ottawa last year will spend 10 years in prison as a result. Rebecca Estrada was sentenced this week after pleading no contest to one count of aggravated battery on law enforcement. Six other charges, including aggravated battery on law enforcement, aggravated burglary and aggravated assault, were dismissed.
KVOE
Emporia Eastside Community Group spearheading city’s 2023 Martin Luther King, Jr., Celebration at First United Methodist Church
Monday is Martin Luther King Day nationwide, and Emporians will gather at First United Methodist Church to honor King’s legacy and cultural impact. Monday’s ceremony is being led by Emporia’s Eastside Community Group. Spokesman Al Slappy is encouraging everybody to attend. Emporia State University will have a...
KVOE
Salvation Army of Emporia seeking volunteers for food pantry relocation Saturday
The Salvation Army of Emporia is gearing up for a big move over the weekend and volunteers are needed. The Salvation Army is relocating its food pantry from the basement of its headquarters at 327 Constitution to the former chapel on the upper level. Brian Shintaku of the Salvation Army says they have roughly 15 shelves full of food that needs to be moved over the course of the day.
KVOE
Flint Hills Technical College sets ag summit Feb. 3 with eye towards new agriculture program
In less than a month, Flint Hills Technical College will host an ag summit. On KVOE’s Tech Talk this week, President Caron Daugherty said the summit Feb. 3 is designed to reveal what may be needed to create a new program at the college. Daugherty says the overall goal...
KVOE
Emporia State’s King Lake gets first stocking of rainbow trout
Emporia State’s King Lake has a fresh batch of rainbow trout. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says about 1,000 trout went put into the lake Thursday. This is actually the first stocking of rainbow trout as part of an ongoing partnership between Emporia State and Wildlife and Parks. It follows the decision back in April to make King Lake available as a public fishing site for other fish species like channel catfish, crappie and largemouth bass. Anglers need fishing licenses to use the lake.
KVOE
Infrastructure, financial transfers and township clerk vacancy all see action during Lyon County Commission meeting Thursday
Infrastructure matters took center stage for Lyon County Commissioners during their recent action session Thursday morning. Commissioners first approved a quote from APAC-Kansas Shears Division for paving work on a section of Road 70 east of Olpe totaling more than $113,000. A pair of quotes from Foley Equipment for an asphalt planer in the amount of $35,520 and a plate compactor totaling more than $7,400 both gained approval.
KVOE
Olpe, Madison to square off in Area Game of the Week
The Area Game of the Week features a Lyon County League Showdown between Olpe and Madison. The Madison girls are 8-1 and 4-1 in the LCL. The Olpe girls are 7-3 and 4-1. Madison girls coach Bill Nienstedt says the Lady Bulldogs have to get back in a rhythm. The...
KVOE
Osage City and Chase County split wins in Flint Hills League action on Area Game of the Week Tuesday night, Area scores
Osage City and Chase County both picked up wins on the Area Game of the Week Tuesday night. In the girl’s game, Osage City would capitalize on an explosive first half to hand Chase County their first loss of the regular season 63-28. The Lady Indians would force 16...
KVOE
RDA ‘project pipeline’ plentiful with potential according to President Chuck Scott
The Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas could see progress on at least two investment projects over the course of the next year. That’s according to RDA President Chuck Scott who presented an update on the organization’s “project pipeline” during the RDA and Emporia Enterprizes’ first joint meeting Friday morning. According to Scott, there are currently more than 60 projects in that pipeline.
KVOE
Reward posted for reported theft at Americus Casey’s
Lyon County deputies and Lyon County Crime Stoppers are asking for your help in solving a business theft from this past weekend. Crime Stoppers says there was a theft from the Casey’s convenience store in Americus at some point either Saturday or Sunday. The item or items taken have not been released and there is currently no suspect information, including a description.
