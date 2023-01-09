ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

KVOE

Emporia Hot Flashes to host Granny Basketball Jamboree

The Emporia Hot Flashes Granny Basketball team is hosting a seven-team Jamboree Saturday at the Emporia State University Recreation Center. Teams from Emporia, Wichita, Olathe, Louisburg, Lawrence, Topeka, and Lenexa will test their skills in a six-on-six style of game that women played a century ago. The Jamboree will also be a tune-up before the Hot Flashes regular season begins on Feb. 5.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

SCHEDULE ADJUSTMENTS through Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

Due to inclement weather, the following schedule adjustments have been reported:. *USD 251 North Lyon County on 2-hour delay Thursday. Breakfast will not be served. *USD 252 Southern Lyon County on 2-hour delay Thursday. *USD 386 Madison-Virgil on 2-hour delay Thursday. Community Events-Emporia. *Sunshine Sisters line dance for Thursday morning...
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

December home sales in Emporia, Lyon County above November totals but behind December 2021

December home sales were up compared to November, but down from a year ago. Sunflower Association of Realtors says Emporia had 31 homes sold last month, up from 29 in November but down from 54 units sold in December 2021. Homes are still selling quickly, with an average of 8 days on the market. And supply is still tight with less than a month’s worth of supply last month.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Travel conditions improving; refreeze possible overnight; two hurt in Coffey County crash

Travel conditions have steadily improved areawide after a quick changeover from light rain to light snow early Thursday. Highway conditions went from completely covered for most area highways around 5 am to mainly seasonal conditions, meaning wet with isolated icing, by 10 am. Seth Snyder of the Lyon County Highway Department says conditions varied a lot, depending on which part of the county you talk about.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Friday morning travels notably improved from pre-sunrise conditions Thursday

After isolated to scattered slick spots hampered travel across the KVOE listening area Thursday morning, there are no such problems Friday morning. Streets are largely clear in Emporia and highways are largely clear outside of town. Kandrive.org indicates seasonal driving, meaning isolated icy patches, on US Highway 50 from Emporia west to the Lyon-Chase county line and on Kansas Highway 99 from Emporia south the Lyon-Greenwood county line.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High announces Winter Sports candidates

Emporia High’s Winter Sports ceremony is coming Friday, and the school has announced its candidates. The official Winter Sports ceremony will take place between the girls and boys basketball games against Junction City. A dance will be held at Emporia High after the doubleheader.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Coffelt Sign Company named 2023 Emporia Chamber Business of the Year

Coffelt Sign Company co-owner Staci Hamman says Friday was a positively overwhelming day for her and her family. That likely has a lot to do with Coffelt being named as the 2023 Emporia Area Chamber’s Business of the Year award recipient. Hamman says the recognition is a sign of validation for her, her family and the staff of Coffelt.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High basketball to host Junction City

The Emporia High basketball teams jump back into Centennial League play with a doubleheader against Junction City Friday. For the Emporia High boys, it’ll be a critical league contest. The Spartans are 8-1 on the season and 2-0 in league play. Junction City is 6-3 and 2-1 in league play.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Woman who led Emporia-to-Ottawa chase sentenced to prison

The New Mexico woman who led authorities on a chase from Emporia to Ottawa last year will spend 10 years in prison as a result. Rebecca Estrada was sentenced this week after pleading no contest to one count of aggravated battery on law enforcement. Six other charges, including aggravated battery on law enforcement, aggravated burglary and aggravated assault, were dismissed.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Salvation Army of Emporia seeking volunteers for food pantry relocation Saturday

The Salvation Army of Emporia is gearing up for a big move over the weekend and volunteers are needed. The Salvation Army is relocating its food pantry from the basement of its headquarters at 327 Constitution to the former chapel on the upper level. Brian Shintaku of the Salvation Army says they have roughly 15 shelves full of food that needs to be moved over the course of the day.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia State’s King Lake gets first stocking of rainbow trout

Emporia State’s King Lake has a fresh batch of rainbow trout. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says about 1,000 trout went put into the lake Thursday. This is actually the first stocking of rainbow trout as part of an ongoing partnership between Emporia State and Wildlife and Parks. It follows the decision back in April to make King Lake available as a public fishing site for other fish species like channel catfish, crappie and largemouth bass. Anglers need fishing licenses to use the lake.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Infrastructure, financial transfers and township clerk vacancy all see action during Lyon County Commission meeting Thursday

Infrastructure matters took center stage for Lyon County Commissioners during their recent action session Thursday morning. Commissioners first approved a quote from APAC-Kansas Shears Division for paving work on a section of Road 70 east of Olpe totaling more than $113,000. A pair of quotes from Foley Equipment for an asphalt planer in the amount of $35,520 and a plate compactor totaling more than $7,400 both gained approval.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Olpe, Madison to square off in Area Game of the Week

The Area Game of the Week features a Lyon County League Showdown between Olpe and Madison. The Madison girls are 8-1 and 4-1 in the LCL. The Olpe girls are 7-3 and 4-1. Madison girls coach Bill Nienstedt says the Lady Bulldogs have to get back in a rhythm. The...
OLPE, KS
KVOE

RDA ‘project pipeline’ plentiful with potential according to President Chuck Scott

The Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas could see progress on at least two investment projects over the course of the next year. That’s according to RDA President Chuck Scott who presented an update on the organization’s “project pipeline” during the RDA and Emporia Enterprizes’ first joint meeting Friday morning. According to Scott, there are currently more than 60 projects in that pipeline.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Reward posted for reported theft at Americus Casey’s

Lyon County deputies and Lyon County Crime Stoppers are asking for your help in solving a business theft from this past weekend. Crime Stoppers says there was a theft from the Casey’s convenience store in Americus at some point either Saturday or Sunday. The item or items taken have not been released and there is currently no suspect information, including a description.

