ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

MISSING: Officials looking for missing Addis teen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a missing teenage girl who has reportedly not been seen in a week. According to the sheriff’s office, Sulmi Mabita Espino Lopez, 16, was last seen by her legal...
ADDIS, LA
theadvocate.com

Man shot and killed near Opelousas, St. Landry Sheriff’s Office says

A 38-year-old Opelousas man was killed in a Tuesday morning shooting in St. Landry Parish, the first homicide the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office has handled this year, the department said. Deputies received an emergency call at 5:58 a.m. that gunshots were heard in the Linwood Subdivision in the...
OPELOUSAS, LA
wbrz.com

Newly released video shows tense moments before trooper fatally shot suspect on I-10

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police has released video showing a tense, minutes-long standoff between a suspect and state troopers that ended in a deadly shooting on I-10. The agency released the video Tuesday, just over a month after the Dec. 8 shooting on I-10 in Baton Rouge. It happened moments after a suspect, who fled a traffic stop in West Baton Rouge, crashed into multiple vehicles on I-10 East near the Washington Street exit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

CRIME STOPPERS: BR church intruder kicks in door

Baton Rouge officials said a crash on Wednesday, Jan. 11, has claimed at least one life. Dakota Theriot pleads guilty in deadly shooting spree; receives life sentence. Dakota Theriot pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Jan. 11, to killing three people in Livingston Parish in connection with a multi-parish shooting spree that left five dead in 2019.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Pedestrian hit and killed at Florida N. Beck

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit at N. Beck Street and Florida Blvd. According to officials the East Baton Rouge Coroner was called to the scene. Details are limited at this time and we will update this story once more information...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

EBRSO responds to alleged stabbing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged stabbing on Tuesday, Jan 10. According to officials, one person was transported from Forest Hill Dr. near Quarters Lake Rd to a local hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown at the time, officials...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Couple found shot to death in home off O'Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in their home after an apparent shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood. Their bodies were found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the pair was a married couple, and it appeared they may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Pedestrian struck, killed on Florida Street Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash on Florida Street Wednesday night. Sources say the crash happened on Florida Street at North Beck Street around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the victim, 57-year-old Grady Roberts, was walking against traffic along the highway when he was struck.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy