In ‘The Eminence in Shadow’ or ‘Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute!’ episode 15 titled ‘The Strongest Weakest Man,’ Cid decides to get disguised himself as a loser and then participate in the Bushin Festival just to shock the audience with his unexpectedly extraordinary fighting prowess. Interestingly, a regular participant in the competition tries to dissuade disguised Cid to not take part in the festival and even beats him up after he talks back to him. Just as he had planned, Cid, manages to secure some unexpected wins and advances to tougher rounds while the audience continues to underestimate him. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘The Eminence in Shadow’ episode 15. SPOILERS AHEAD!

