HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
Sexify Season 2 Ending, Explained: What Happens to the App?
There are apps for directions, food suggestions, and even to find a soulmate. However, imagine an app that can help you receive sexual pleasure in the best way possible. This is how the Polish comedy series ‘Sexify’ brings a taboo topic into the mainstream media. It explores the adventures of three young women as they develop an app that focuses on female pleasure. It is created by Piotr Domalewski, Kalina Alabrudzińska, Agata Gerc, Malgorzata Suwala, and Jan Kwieciński.
Gossip Girl Season 2 Episode 8 Recap and Ending, Explained
HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot follows Julien and her clique, who face several troubles after the re-emergence of the titular anonymous blogger. The second season creates a rift between Julien and Audrey while Kate takes the blog in a new direction. However, in the eighth episode, titled ‘Y Lu’s Mamá También,’ Julien and Audrey try to resolve their issues. Meanwhile, Luna and Obie deal with her maternal issues. If you wish to catch up on all the latest drama in New York’s Upper East Side, here is everything you need to know about ‘Gossip Girl’ season 2 episode 8! SPOILERS AHEAD!
The Eminence in Shadow Episode 15 Recap and Ending, Explained
In ‘The Eminence in Shadow’ or ‘Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute!’ episode 15 titled ‘The Strongest Weakest Man,’ Cid decides to get disguised himself as a loser and then participate in the Bushin Festival just to shock the audience with his unexpectedly extraordinary fighting prowess. Interestingly, a regular participant in the competition tries to dissuade disguised Cid to not take part in the festival and even beats him up after he talks back to him. Just as he had planned, Cid, manages to secure some unexpected wins and advances to tougher rounds while the audience continues to underestimate him. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘The Eminence in Shadow’ episode 15. SPOILERS AHEAD!
