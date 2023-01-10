ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Friday, Jan. 13

Code Purple in effect for Friday, 1/13/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 25° F. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 247 pm EST, Jan 12th 2023

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ009-015-122030- Ashe NC-Watauga NC-Alleghany NC-Grayson VA-Smyth VA- western Alleghany, northwestern Watauga and Ashe Counties in. northwestern North Carolina, Smyth and western Grayson Counties in. southwestern Virginia through 330 PM EST…. At 246 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along. a line extending from 6 miles south of Abingdon...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
bpr.org

Information About Holiday Water Failures Is Trickling Out, as Asheville Officials Meet in Private

Asheville’s water may be restored, but the spigot of information from city officials is still clogged. This week, as the public clamored for details on the holiday outage that left as many as 38,500 customers without water and likely cost businesses millions of dollars in lost revenues, the city held private meetings with City Council members and did not make the staffers closest to the water outage, City Manager Debra Campbell and Water Department Director David Melton, available for interviews.
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

I-26 Construction Could Conclude in a Year

Asheville – Widening of Interstate 26 between Buncombe and Henderson counties is an ongoing half-decade traffic nightmare for motorists — one that they can snap out of by spring of 2024 when the project concludes. The 22-mile, $534 million I-26 project began in October 2019. It is still...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
ashevillenc.gov

Asheville City offices to close for MLK Jr. Day, ART buses will run on a holiday schedule

Asheville City government offices will be closed January 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here is a look at City services affected by this holiday. Though City offices will be closed, Sanitation Services will run on schedule. Residential trash and recycling will be collected as normal on January 16. The City’s Sanitation Services office will be closed January 16 but residents who need assistance can call the City’s customer service line at 828-251-1122.
ASHEVILLE, NC
ashevillenc.gov

Park Views: Martin Luther King Junior Park

This entry is part of Park Views, a weekly Asheville Parks & Recreation series that explores the history of the city’s public parks and community centers – and the mountain spirit that helped make them the unique spaces they are today. Read more from the series and follow APR on Facebook and Instagram for additional photos, upcoming events, and opportunities.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Upstate church to open new location on site of former gentleman's club

GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate church will open a new location on a property that has been a source of controversy and unlawful activity in previous years. "We exist to lead people into the life-giving presence of God. When people encounter Jesus, the trajectory of their life changes," said Pastor Rich Butler, lead pastor of Hope Church.
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Investigation underway after Macon County school employee allegedly tapes student to desk

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Macon County Schools leaders have confirmed a now-former elementary school employee has been accused of allegedly taping a student to their desk. Macon County Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Baldwin confirmed Thursday, Jan. 12 the incident happened at Iotla Valley Elementary School before the winter break.
Mountain Xpress

What’s new in food: Reimagined Tastee Diner celebrates official ribbon-cutting

Driving down Haywood Road in West Asheville, it’s hard to not notice the new paint job on the exterior of Tastee Diner. Inside, some additional changes are apparent as well. Local art is now available for sale on the diner’s walls. Also hanging is a gilded framed portrait of French chef and restaurateur Auguste Escoffier. Meanwhile, animal skulls line the service counter.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Missing Buncombe Co. man found

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a missing man from Buncombe County has been found safe. 31-year-old Robert Jarvis was reported missing but has been found.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
ashevillenc.gov

Explore, Connect, Discover with APR Summer Camps

Registration opens on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. on www.avlrec.com. Summer is a time for kids, tweens, and teens to explore, connect, and discover! Asheville Parks & Recreation (APR) summer camps offer nine weeks of supervised fun for Asheville’s youngest adventurers, artists, nature lovers, gamers, athletes, scientists, and leaders-in-training.
ASHEVILLE, NC
iheart.com

Fire at AVL Outlets, West AVL Burglaries Suspect Linked to RAD Crime

(Asheville, NC) -- A fire at the Asheville Outlets is being investigated. WLOS-TV reports firefighters rushed to the roof around the Restoration Hardware and Carter's Outlet last night. It seems sprinklers were able to contain the damage, while no injuries were reported. There's no word yet on what may have caused the fire.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Notice: Rental property owners discover they must include personal property on taxes

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County’s tax assessor has sent out a notice that has taken some rental property owners by surprise. The notice serves as a reminder to property owners that all personal property included in the rental is to be categorized as business personal property. The distinction allows for the items to be included when assigning a value to the property for taxation purposes.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Henderson County Public Schools expands Universal Breakfast program district-wide

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Henderson County Public School officials say they’re expanding the Universal Breakfast program to all 23 schools in the district. Universal Breakfast means breakfast is available to all students - free of charge. “We know how vital nutrition is to overall wellness and academic...
FOX Carolina

Late night fire at Asheville Outlets under investigation

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A representative with Asheville Outlets said an investigation is underway after crews responded to storage room fire late Wednesday night. The representative said the building’s sprinkler system mitigated the damage and the Asheville Fire Department was on site quickly to contain the fire. No...
