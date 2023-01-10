Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Board of Adjustment OKs residential development, nearby residents speak out against it
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — During its meeting Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Buncombe County Board of Adjustment gave the go-ahead to a new residential development. The development includes more than 200 apartments, townhomes and duplexes -- with 516 units in all. The affordable housing project is planned for Old...
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Friday, Jan. 13
Code Purple in effect for Friday, 1/13/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 25° F. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 247 pm EST, Jan 12th 2023
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ009-015-122030- Ashe NC-Watauga NC-Alleghany NC-Grayson VA-Smyth VA- western Alleghany, northwestern Watauga and Ashe Counties in. northwestern North Carolina, Smyth and western Grayson Counties in. southwestern Virginia through 330 PM EST…. At 246 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along. a line extending from 6 miles south of Abingdon...
bpr.org
Information About Holiday Water Failures Is Trickling Out, as Asheville Officials Meet in Private
Asheville’s water may be restored, but the spigot of information from city officials is still clogged. This week, as the public clamored for details on the holiday outage that left as many as 38,500 customers without water and likely cost businesses millions of dollars in lost revenues, the city held private meetings with City Council members and did not make the staffers closest to the water outage, City Manager Debra Campbell and Water Department Director David Melton, available for interviews.
tribpapers.com
I-26 Construction Could Conclude in a Year
Asheville – Widening of Interstate 26 between Buncombe and Henderson counties is an ongoing half-decade traffic nightmare for motorists — one that they can snap out of by spring of 2024 when the project concludes. The 22-mile, $534 million I-26 project began in October 2019. It is still...
WLOS.com
Camps not the answer for homelessness, officials say after tons of trash cleaned from two
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two bulldozers and four dump trucks are what it took the Asheville Police Department and NCDOT to clean up two homeless camps earlier this week. It was an eight-hour process to clean up 120,000 pounds -- or 60 tons -- of trash between the two homeless camps in West Asheville.
NCDOT removes over 120,000 pounds of trash from Asheville homeless camps
ashevillenc.gov
Asheville City offices to close for MLK Jr. Day, ART buses will run on a holiday schedule
Asheville City government offices will be closed January 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here is a look at City services affected by this holiday. Though City offices will be closed, Sanitation Services will run on schedule. Residential trash and recycling will be collected as normal on January 16. The City’s Sanitation Services office will be closed January 16 but residents who need assistance can call the City’s customer service line at 828-251-1122.
ashevillenc.gov
Park Views: Martin Luther King Junior Park
This entry is part of Park Views, a weekly Asheville Parks & Recreation series that explores the history of the city’s public parks and community centers – and the mountain spirit that helped make them the unique spaces they are today. Read more from the series and follow APR on Facebook and Instagram for additional photos, upcoming events, and opportunities.
Neighborhood group claims Greenville Co. violated agreement by building transit facility
Construction crews have begun to grade property on Arcadia Drive as they prepare to build a new Greenlink bus maintenance facility.
WYFF4.com
Upstate church to open new location on site of former gentleman's club
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate church will open a new location on a property that has been a source of controversy and unlawful activity in previous years. "We exist to lead people into the life-giving presence of God. When people encounter Jesus, the trajectory of their life changes," said Pastor Rich Butler, lead pastor of Hope Church.
Coca-Cola plant to be revitalized in Spartanburg
A historic Spartanburg building will now see new life. City council approved plans to revitalize Spartanburg’s vacant Coca-Cola plant.
WLOS.com
Investigation underway after Macon County school employee allegedly tapes student to desk
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Macon County Schools leaders have confirmed a now-former elementary school employee has been accused of allegedly taping a student to their desk. Macon County Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Baldwin confirmed Thursday, Jan. 12 the incident happened at Iotla Valley Elementary School before the winter break.
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: Reimagined Tastee Diner celebrates official ribbon-cutting
Driving down Haywood Road in West Asheville, it’s hard to not notice the new paint job on the exterior of Tastee Diner. Inside, some additional changes are apparent as well. Local art is now available for sale on the diner’s walls. Also hanging is a gilded framed portrait of French chef and restaurateur Auguste Escoffier. Meanwhile, animal skulls line the service counter.
FOX Carolina
Missing Buncombe Co. man found
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a missing man from Buncombe County has been found safe. 31-year-old Robert Jarvis was reported missing but has been found.
ashevillenc.gov
Explore, Connect, Discover with APR Summer Camps
Registration opens on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. on www.avlrec.com. Summer is a time for kids, tweens, and teens to explore, connect, and discover! Asheville Parks & Recreation (APR) summer camps offer nine weeks of supervised fun for Asheville’s youngest adventurers, artists, nature lovers, gamers, athletes, scientists, and leaders-in-training.
iheart.com
Fire at AVL Outlets, West AVL Burglaries Suspect Linked to RAD Crime
(Asheville, NC) -- A fire at the Asheville Outlets is being investigated. WLOS-TV reports firefighters rushed to the roof around the Restoration Hardware and Carter's Outlet last night. It seems sprinklers were able to contain the damage, while no injuries were reported. There's no word yet on what may have caused the fire.
WLOS.com
Notice: Rental property owners discover they must include personal property on taxes
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County’s tax assessor has sent out a notice that has taken some rental property owners by surprise. The notice serves as a reminder to property owners that all personal property included in the rental is to be categorized as business personal property. The distinction allows for the items to be included when assigning a value to the property for taxation purposes.
FOX Carolina
Henderson County Public Schools expands Universal Breakfast program district-wide
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Henderson County Public School officials say they’re expanding the Universal Breakfast program to all 23 schools in the district. Universal Breakfast means breakfast is available to all students - free of charge. “We know how vital nutrition is to overall wellness and academic...
FOX Carolina
Late night fire at Asheville Outlets under investigation
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A representative with Asheville Outlets said an investigation is underway after crews responded to storage room fire late Wednesday night. The representative said the building’s sprinkler system mitigated the damage and the Asheville Fire Department was on site quickly to contain the fire. No...
