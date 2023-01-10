ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

bestofarkansassports.com

Arkansas Secondary Departures Reach Double Digits with Latest DB Transfer

Freshman defensive back Anthony Brown plans to leave the Arkansas football program and enter the transfer portal, he announced via Twitter late Wednesday night. The move comes following a tumultuous first year with the Razorbacks. Brown didn’t see the field, but did make headlines when he and teammate Myles Slusher were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct in November.
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recaps 84-69 loss to Alabama

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recaps 84-69 loss to Alabama.
KARK

Isaac TeSlaa chooses Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed another prize from the transfer portal with the addition of former Hillsdale (Mich.) College wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa. TeSlaa, 6-4, 210, chose Arkansas over Iowa, Iowa State, Colorado and Purdue. He took official visits to each of his five finalists. He was at Arkansas on Thursday and Friday.
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas' Makhel Mitchell recaps 84-69 loss to Alabama

Arkansas' Makhel Mitchell recaps 84-69 loss to Alabama.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Isaac TeSlaa, Hillsdale College WR transfer, announces SEC commitment

Isaac TeSlaa, a Hillsdale College wide receiver transfer, has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. TeSlaa, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, announced his decision to commit to Arkansas. He chose the Razorbacks over offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Nebraska, Miami, Houston, Wisconsin, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Colorado, Arizona and Purdue. TeSlaa is from Hudsonville, Michigan (Unity Christian). TeSlaa was recruited to Arkansas by wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.
nwahomepage.com

Razorbacks Recruiting: Pair of 2024 5-star recruits will visit Arkansas this week, attend No. 15 Hoop Hogs-No. 4 Alabama matchup

LITTLE ROCK — The 15th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks will have their first home matchup of nationally Top 15-ranked teams since February 1995 when they host No. 4 Alabama on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, and just like they’ve done in recent seasons Head Hog Eric Musselman and his coaching staff will roll out the red carpet for 5-star visitors who will attend a high-profile game as part of their on-campus visits.
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Bowerman preseason watch list includes Razorback Britton Wilson

NEW ORLEANS – Razorback Britton Wilson is among 10 athletes named to The Bowerman 2023 women’s preseason watch list, announced by USTFCCCA on Tuesday. A semifinalist for the annual award last season, Wilson makes her first appearance on a preseason watch list. The Bowerman is the highest honor...
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has 1 Main Question For Nick Saban Today

A day after Georgia won its second national title with a dominant 62-7 blowout over TCU, ESPN would rather talk about Alabama. Paul Finebaum went on First Take, where Stephen A. Smith mistakenly began the show by congratulating Alabama on winning the national championship. The conversation ...
KOLR10 News

Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks

CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian-style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent — […]
KHBS

Fayetteville police finding human remains in neighborhood

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police found human remains in a neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to Sgt. Tony Murphy. A dog found a human bone at about 11 p.m. Tuesday while going on a walk with people in their neighborhood. Police arrived and began searching the area when the sun...
