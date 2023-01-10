Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Outdoor cat houses to be given to colony caretakers Jan. 13
Humane Animal Partners, a statewide animal welfare organization with locations in Rehoboth Beach, Stanton/Christiana and Wilmington, is distributing 50 free outdoor cat houses for Sussex County cat colony caretakers. The cat houses will be available from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13, at at HAP’s Rehoboth Beach adoption...
Cape Gazette
Community Briefs 1/11/23
Lewes man at The Citadel honored for academic achievement. The Citadel announced Jackson Handlin of Lewes was awarded a gold star in recognition of academic achievements during the spring 2022 semester. Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Those who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel dean's list.
Cape Gazette
James Carroll Crowl, helped others
James Carroll “Jim” Crowl, 82, of Lewes, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, as a result of an accident. Jim was born Jan. 22, 1940, the oldest son of the late Webster and Ruth Crowl. He was born and raised in Street, Md., on his parents’ farm, attended Highland Elementary School, and graduated from North Harford High School.
Cape Gazette
Beebe taking over former Weis on Route 1
Beebe Healthcare has recently executed a long-term lease for the former Weis Markets building in the Rehoboth Marketplace Shopping Center on Route 1 at Miller Road. Beebe intends to convert the building for use as medical offices, population health services, and materials management and warehousing. “As the health system that...
Cape Gazette
Steven C. Swann, Millsboro resident
Steven C. Swann, 67, of Millsboro, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at home in the care of his devoted wife, Susan and VITAS Hospice. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to VITAS Hospice, 30265 Commerce Dr., Ste. 202, Millsboro, DE 19966. Arrangements provided...
Cape Gazette
Beebe Healthcare opens new services in Milford
Beebe Healthcare recently announced that laboratory and imaging services are now being offered at the newly opened Milford Health Center at 100 Silicato Parkway. Beebe Lab Express in Milford will offer a variety of resources from simple blood tests to more complex testing. X-rays will also be offered. To schedule an appointment for either, call 302-645-3278. Hours for X-ray and lab services are 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.
Cape Gazette
Historic Lewes Farmers Market announces 2023 scholarship recipients
For 16 years, the Historic Lewes Farmers Market has awarded scholarships to small-scale Delmarva farmers to help them attend sustainable farming conferences including the PASA Farming for the Future Conference, Future Harvest CASA Conference, and Mid-Atlantic Fruit and Vegetable Conference. This year, HLFM awarded three scholarships. A grant from the...
Community Block Grant program needs applicants
In December 2022, Brandy Nauman, Director of Sussex County Community Development informed Milford City Council that her organization was seeking applicants for the 2023 Community Block Grant program. This program could award more than $2 million in funding to Kent and Sussex County for housing rehabilitation projects for low-income families. These projects range from sewer and water hookups, handicap ramps, ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Gaia’s Organic Grocery opens on Forgotten Mile
Is there still a natural living and organic food store behind Bin 66 on the Forgotten Mile outside Rehoboth Beach? Yes, but it’s got a new name and new owners. Beginning with the turn of the calendar to 2023, Good Earth Market became Gaia’s Organic Grocery, and is now under the ownership of Kevin and Wendy Morris.
Cape Gazette
Change in leadership for Rehoboth Beach Main Street
Rehoboth Beach Main Street, an organization focused on promoting downtown, has announced a change in leadership to the board of directors – Richard Byrne has taken over for Greer Maneval as president. Greer had been president of Main Street for four years, during which she oversaw a 10-fold growth...
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 1/10/23
The Delaware Department of Transportation announces the nighttime closure of Route 24 between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. through Friday, Jan. 13, for work on the Burtons Pond Dam. Detours: Westbound Route 24 traffic will turn right onto Robinsonville Road, left onto Conleys Chapel Road, left onto Beaver Dam Road, then left onto Hollymount Road to return to Route 24. Eastbound Route 24 traffic will turn left onto Hollymount Road, right onto Beaver Dam Road, right onto Conleys Chapel Road, then right onto Robinsonville Road to return to Route 24.
Cape Gazette
Charles Johnson, Lewes native
Charles (Michael) Johnson, 68, of Westminster, Md., passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in the care of hospice after a courageous battle with ALS. He was born Sept. 29, 1954, in Lewes, but spent his later years in Gaithersburg, Md., and Westminster. Michael graduated from Cape Henlopen High School...
Cape Gazette
Gerald R. Huss, proud veteran
Gerald R. Huss, 74, of Lewes, passed away tragically Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Lewes. He was born March 25, 1948, in Tiffin, Ohio, son of the late Oswald and Bernadine (Elchert) Huss. Gerald built an illustrious career in IT, working for such agencies as the Pentagon, U.S. Treasury Department,...
Cape Gazette
Eugene Thomas Kenton, Lewes native
Eugene “Gene” Thomas Kenton, 77, of Frankford, passed away peacefully in his home Tuesday, Jan, 3, 2023, with family by his side. He was born Sept. 3, 1945, at Beebe Hospital in Lewes, son of the late Elsie Kenton and William H Kenton Sr. Gene grew up as...
Cape Gazette
Houston-White Co. thrived in Millsboro
Houston-White Co. was a mill and basket company founded in the late 19th century that thrived in the early 20th century in Millsboro. The large campus was located off Washington Street/Main Street and Monroe Street along the Pennsylvania Railroad tracks. Today, the site is across from Millsboro Town Hall and home to Brandywine Village Apartments, First Shore Federal and Tidemark Federal Credit Union. Houston-White was incorporated in 1905 by Sen. Henry Houston and William White. As the lumber business grew, they expanded their reach throughout the entire Eastern Seaboard and furthered their operations with a second mill in Lumberton, N.C. It wasn’t before they discovered a unique method of making agricultural baskets that would have a major impact on agricultural shipping throughout the entire United States.
Cape Gazette
Cape Gazette
Jeanne Danko, devout Catholic, volunteer
Jeanne Danko of Ocean View passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Cadia Healthcare Renaissance in Millsboro after a long illness with dementia. She was born Dec. 24, 1938, in Carbondale, W.Va., daughter of the late Sam and Mary Jane Lazarus, and sister of the late Antionette Lazarus of Delmar, Md.
Cape Gazette
Historic Lewes Writing Contest student entries due March 31
In support of its mission to promote and advocate the preservation, interpretation and cultural enrichment of the Lewes region, the Lewes Historical Society is sponsoring its inaugural Historic Lewes Writing Contest. The essay theme is Historic Lewes 1631-1962. Juniors and seniors attending Cape Henlopen High School are eligible to enter.
Four Maryland men charged with dog fighting in Delaware
Four Eastern Shore men were among those arrested after a dog-fighting ring was discovered at a Delaware home this weekend.
talbotspy.org
Town of Easton Approves Purchase of 197-Acre Easton Woodland Park
On Tuesday, January 3 the Easton Town Council voted unanimously to approve Ordinance 793, which authorizes moving forward with the purchase of Easton Woodland Park. Easton Woodland Park is a 197-acre parcel of land on the eastern side of Oxford Road, near Cooke’s Hope. The Town of Easton is...
