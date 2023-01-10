Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Elections Commissioner stands by voting comments
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican member of Wisconsin's bipartisan elections commission on Wednesday stood by comments he made crowing about depressed turnout among Black and Hispanic voters in heavily Democratic Milwaukee, saying he won't resign as a fellow commissioner and others have called on him to do. Commissioner...
Pritzker Signs Bill Into Law Outlawing Assault-Style Weapons, Both Sides React
EAST ST. LOUIS – After the Illinois legislature approved and Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a bill outlawing assault-style weapons, they are officially banned Wednesday morning in Illinois. Governor Pritzker signed the bill Tuesday night in Springfield after the Illinois House passed it earlier in the day 68 to 41.
Sheriff Connor/State's Attorney Thomas Haine: HB 5471 That Bans Assault Weapons Creates 'Deep Concern'
(This is a joint statement by Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor and State's Attorney Thomas Haine about the passage of HB 5471 into law on Wednesday). Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. "Like many...
New State Law Gives All Workers Five Days of Paid Time Off for Illness or Any Reason
SPRINGFIELD – Women Employed, which has been creating fundamental, systemic change for working women for nearly 50 years, today applauded the passage of SB208, the Paid Leave for All Workers Act, which provides up to 40 hours, or five days, of paid time off for all Illinois workers for any reason, including for an employee’s illness, to care for a sick family member, or for medical appointments. Women Employed led a broad-based coalition of advocates fighting for a statewide law providing paid time off for all workers.
Oklahoma executes man who killed elderly couple in 2003
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday who was https://apnews.com/article/religion-crime-prisons-7d58da8d30b14acc9f1274f779ddff36">convicted of killing an elderly couple and committing other crimes 20 years ago before authorities caught up to him in Texas after a manhunt. Scott James Eizember, 62, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in...
Golden Apple Extends Application Deadline For Accelerators Program, Aspiring Educators Encouraged To Apply
ILLINOIS - Golden Apple, a non-profit dedicated to preparing, supporting and mentoring aspiring teachers, has extended the deadline to apply to its Accelerators program to January 31, 2023. Through the Accelerators program, Golden Apple aims to meet the teacher shortage crisis head on throughout southern, central and western Illinois by providing a path to teaching for non-educators with bachelor’s degrees looking to make a difference in classrooms right in their communities. Aspiring educators are encouraged to apply at www.goldenapple.org/accelerators.
