Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Look: Tom Brady Has Scary Message For The Cowboys
It's not often a Tom Brady-led team enters the postseason as an underdog. And if the Bucs are going to have any chance at a deep playoff run they're going to need all hands on-deck. Unfortunately for the Cowboys that could be the case come Monday. Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said ...
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
Why Was Kliff Kingsbury Fired as Head Coach From the Arizona Cardinals After 4 Seasons?
It was less than a year ago — in March 2022 — that the Arizona Cardinals gave their head coach a multi-year contract extension that would have kept him at the top of the coaching staff through 2027. So then why was Kliff Kingsbury fired from the Cards on Monday, Jan. 9?
Pete Carroll Has Brutally Honest Admission On The 49ers
This past Sunday, the Seahawks clinched the final playoff spot up for grabs in the NFC. They'll face the 49ers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. When discussing the Seahawks' first-round opponent, Carroll said, "Unfortunately we’re playing the Niners, and they’re loaded." Carroll might ...
Yardbarker
Kyle Shanahan provides injury updates on Dre Greenlaw, Aaron Banks, other 49ers ahead of playoff bout vs. Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan jumped on a conference call with reporters on Monday, the morning after the team's 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in its regular-season finale. The coach provided several injury updates as the 49ers begin preparations for its playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Cardinals, Texans ask for permission to speak to former Saints coach Sean Payton about head-coaching job
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton continues to get a lot of attention around the league. Days after it was reported the Denver Broncos were interested, two other teams have requested permission to speak to Payton about a head-coaching role. Those teams are the Arizona Cardinals and Houston...
Bleacher Report
Way-Too-Early Predictions for 2023 Breakout College Football Freshmen
Picking breakout freshmen in college football is never easy, because predicting who's going to navigate the immense learning curve is a crapshoot. It can take time for even the most talented players to click. Sometimes, though, guys prove they're better than their ranking right off the bat. Getting to school early and going through a spring practice before your first season helps, but it's not essential.
Bleacher Report
Report: Jets, OC Mike LaFleur Mutually Part Ways After Missing Playoffs
The New York Jets are mutually parting ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Teams had inquired about LaFleur's availability, and the Jets had allowed him to seek other opportunities, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini. The change comes after the Jets missed the playoffs...
Bleacher Report
Sean Payton Rumors: Texans Request Permission for HC Interview amid Cardinals Buzz
The Houston Texans have requested permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton for their vacant head coaching position, according to Peter Schrager of Fox Sports. Payton can't formally interview with teams until next Tuesday, Schrager added. The Arizona Cardinals have already received permission to interview Payton, per...
Bleacher Report
Best NFL Landing Spots for 2023 NFL Draft's 2nd- and 3rd-Tier QB Prospects
Every NFL draft investment in a quarterback brings the potential to find something special. For years, this approach hung its hat on Tom Brady being the greatest of all time after being a sixth-round selection. A new example can be thrown into the mix based on this season's postseason setup.
Bleacher Report
Breaking Down the Super Bowl Odds of Every Remaining Team in 2023
Fourteen teams will enter the 2022 NFL playoffs with dreams of winning a championship. Only one franchise, however, will celebrate a Super Bowl victory in February. And as the confetti falls, you might be enjoying a payout. No matter whether you're placing wagers or monitoring odds, though, Super Bowl futures...
Atlanta to host potential Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship
The game being played at a neutral site stems from the cancellation of the Bills-Bengals game in which Damar Hamlin suffered an on-field cardiac arrest.
Bleacher Report
Spencer Rattler Will Return to South Carolina, Forgo 2023 NFL Draft
Spencer Rattler is coming back to South Carolina for another season. The quarterback announced Tuesday that he will forgo a chance to enter the 2023 NFL draft and return to the Gamecocks for what will be his second year with the SEC team:. Rattler first made waves in college football...
Bleacher Report
NFL Teams That Should Target DeAndre Hopkins Following Latest Trade Rumors
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins remains a playmaker at age 30. Though he appeared in only nine games this season because of a PED suspension and a knee injury, he still caught 64 passes for 717 yards and three touchdowns. Should Hopkins become available, several franchises should be interested—and...
