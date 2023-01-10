Research indicates high-speed internet is lacking in Kansas, with a broadband rural-urban divide. University of Kansas researchers found that up to 1 million Kansans live in regions that lack access to high-speed broadband services at adequate speeds. Close to half of those who responded to a survey on broadband reported dissatisfaction with broadband services. Average download speeds are substantially higher for Kansans living within city limits compared to speeds available for Kansans outside of city limits.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO