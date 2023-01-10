Read full article on original website
ksal.com
Broadband in Kansas Lacking
Research indicates high-speed internet is lacking in Kansas, with a broadband rural-urban divide. University of Kansas researchers found that up to 1 million Kansans live in regions that lack access to high-speed broadband services at adequate speeds. Close to half of those who responded to a survey on broadband reported dissatisfaction with broadband services. Average download speeds are substantially higher for Kansans living within city limits compared to speeds available for Kansans outside of city limits.
ksal.com
COVID Postpones State of the State
COVID is prompting Governor Laura Kelly’s State of the State address to be postponed. Because the Governor has tested positive for COVID, the State of the State which was scheduled for Wednesday evening will be postponed to Tuesday, January 24, at 6:30pm. Governor Kelly’s Office issued the following statement....
ksal.com
Utility Assistance Available
Applications are being accepted through March for financial assistance toward utilities from the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). According to Evergy, the largest utility provider in Kansas, completed applications must be received by 5 p.m. March 31. The average benefit is $1,180, which can be applied to electricity or gas utility bills. Last year, $47 million aided approximately 40,0000 households in LIEAP assistance.
ksal.com
Kansas Farm Bureau Members Honored
Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) received on Sunday the Pinnacle Award, the highest honor a state Farm Bureau can be awarded for program and membership achievement at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s (AFBF) 104th convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico. KFB also won the New Horizon Award, which celebrates the...
