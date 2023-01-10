Read full article on original website
2 ID’d in wrong-way car crash
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people who died during a car crash in Geary County have been identified by law enforcement. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that Kelly Clements, 32, of Fort Riley and Donna May, 72, of Milford, died during a wreck on I-70 involving multiple vehicles. Shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. […]
2 dead in multi-car crash on I-70 in Geary County
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people have been killed in a car crash involving multiple vehicles on I-70 in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C said that the crash occurred near Fort Riley and has shut down all westbound traffic on I-70. Delays are expected as first responders arrive to help those in […]
K-4 reopened following 3-vehicle collision that sent one woman to the hospital
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured in a three-vehicle wreck that closed K-4 for around 2 hours, northeast of Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol said it happened just before noon Tuesday. They say a 2005 Buick LeSabre driven by Elizabeth D. Parker, 40, of Silver Lake, waiting to turn left onto NE 39th was rear-ended by a 2009 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Joseph D. Hodgkiss-Epling, 23, of Meriden, pushing it into the path of an oncoming 2007 Ford F150 driven by Jared H. Tyler, 40, of Valley Falls.
Salina Man Facing 4th DUI Charge
A Salina man who gave police a fake name during a traffic stop was taken into custody Wednesday morning for suspected DUI. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer working a school zone on West Republic noticed an SUV with an expired plate drive past and pulled him over.
Wrecked car ends up on no-parking sign; Salina man arrested
A Salina man was arrested Monday morning after a car he was driving crashed and came to rest on a no-parking sign. At 8:40 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to Oakdale Park for the report of a fight. When they arrived in the area, they found a single-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Kenwood Park Drive and YMCA Drive, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Crews on scene of two-vehicle crash late Tuesday morning northeast of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred late Tuesday morning just northeast of Topeka. The crash was reported at 11:16 a.m. Tuesday near N.E. 39th and K-4 highway. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Soldier Township Fire Department, were...
Two Hurt in Crash Near Salina
A two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon west of Salina sent two people to the hospital. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck was on Halstead Road at the intersection with K 140 Highway stopped at a stop sign. The truck pulled onto K 140 Highway into the path of a 2007 Mustang and was hit.
Two cars collide early Tuesday just east of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported in a two-car crash early Tuesday just east of Topeka, authorities said. The collision was reported around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of S.E. 2nd. Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said at the scene that a gray Kia Forte car...
DUI Charges
A single car crash leads to DUI charges for a Salina man. According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, officers were sent to the area of Kenwood Park Drive and YMCA Drive on Monday morning around 9am to investigate an accident after the driver left the scene. Police say a short...
Western Kansas woman pronounced dead after crash with semi
COPELAND, Kan. (WIBW) - A Western Kansas woman was pronounced dead by hospital staff after a crash with a semi-truck on a state highway over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of the U.S. Highway 56 and Kansas Highway 144 junction northeast of Copeland with reports of a serious collision.
Junction City Police continue search for missing children
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Police continue to search for three missing children believed to have been abducted by their mother. The Junction City Police Department says on Wednesday, Jan. 11, that it continues to search for Jeana Foley and three children she may have abducted - Rosie, 6, Camden, 5, and Genevieve Peterson, 3.
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 11
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alexander, September Odessa Simplicity; 22; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Violation of...
5 alpacas missing after several others shot in Kansas
Five alpacas are missing after several others were shot in northern Peabody on Sunday night.
Man arrested in connection to downtown knife incident
A man has been arrested in connection to two alleged incidents including one in which a knife was pointed at a teen in downtown Salina Wednesday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 17-year-old Salina boy reported on Wednesday that he was putting his bicycle in his pickup in the 100 block of N. Seventh Street when a Black man with a knife approached him and demanded cigarettes. The teen told the man that he didn't have any cigarettes and asked the man not to hurt him. When the incident was reported to local media last week, the victim's age was not included.
After 7 deer left to lay dead in Kansas fields, Game Wardens search for suspect
HANOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Game Wardens are searching for the person responsible for shooting, killing and leaving 7 deer to lay dead in fields near Hanover. Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say that on Wednesday, Jan. 4, a landowner in Washington Co. reported that at least five whitetail deer had been shot with a small caliber rifle and left to lay in their fields near Hanover Ave. and Yankee Rd.
Shawnee Co. Sheriff deputies work to identify shooting suspect
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a suspect in a recent shooting outside Baby Dolls. Abigail Christian, a spokesperson for the SNSO, said that the sheriff’s office is trying to identify an individual connected to a shooting outside Baby Dolls. Shortly before 2 a.m. on Dec. 31, […]
RCPD: Suspect stole $45,000 check written by school district
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and USD 384 are investigating alleged theft in Riley County. On Friday, officers filed a report for theft at Randolph Middle School, 2 Ram Way, in Randolph, according to the Riley County County Police Department activity report. The Blue Valley School District and Thermal...
Gypsum woman faces multiple requested charges after Sunday incident
GYPSUM - A Gypsum woman was arrested early Sunday morning after she allegedly kicked two deputies and struck two other people. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies were dispatched to the mobile home park at 304 Adams Street in Gypsum at 1 a.m. Sunday for the report of a disturbance. A woman at the mobile home park, who was identified as Keirghan Scott, 23, of Gypsum, allegedly had an issue with a 21-year-old man there and went next door and began drinking at the neighbor's residence.
Dennis D. Jorgensen
Dennis D. Jorgensen, 75, of Salina, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at the Salina Regional Healthcare Center, Salina. Dennis was born on February 8, 1947 in Salina to the late Lyle D. Jorgensen and Gladys Marie (Poore) Lagroon. He graduated from Salina Central High School. He worked as...
Charles Laurence Rindt
Charles Laurence Rindt, 85, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Sunday, January 8th, 2023. Charles was born in White City, Kansas on August 7, 1937, a son of Nora Emilie (Heideman) and Oscar Robert Rindt. He retired from the Salina Police Department after 22 years, worked for Salina Concrete, and Durham...
