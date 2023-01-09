ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS42.com

Staying dry through Wednesday, Weather AWARE on Thursday

An area of high pressure will build over Alabama today. We will have a pleasant day with plenty of sunshine. It will be a little warmer with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Tonight, clouds will build across the region and it will not be as cold. Lows will be...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 1/8 Sunday morning forecast

For tonight, skies will remain mostly clear. This will lead to a seasonably cold night, with the city seeing a low of 30, while the suburbs will plunge into the 20s. It will be the first night of 2023 in which most areas drop below freezing. A testament to how mild it's been of late.Sunday starts off sunny, but like Saturday, will eventually become mostly cloudy. Our high will be 42. The clouds will be linked to a minor storm system that is poised to move through the region from late Sunday night into early Monday morning.This system does not have much moisture to work with, and thus precip totals will be light. In terms of precip type, it looks like a rain/snow mix for most, with all snow for locations north of the city.Snowfall totals look to range from a coating to an inch at best, with slightly higher totals to the north and west. Sunday's night low will be 33.
WDSU

Near record warmth, then more storms

The warm up is underway, and we could be around the record for highs on Wednesday. An isolated shower could pop on Wednesday, but it's the winds that could bring highs close the record territory. Then storms arrive with the next cold front on Thursday,. A little fog is possible...
Turnto10.com

Periods of heavy rain, strong winds through Friday, then arctic cold, windy Christmas

It's a Weather Alert Day for rain and wind into Friday across Southern New England from two storm systems: one pushing through the Great Lakes, and a secondary Low Pressure pushing up from the Carolina coast. Winds SE 20-40 mph with gusts to 60 mph are possible through Friday, then WSW in the afternoon and night. That could be enough for tree damage and power loss, so be prepared and keep devices charged.
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: few showers, warm & breezy Thursday; stormy periods Friday

THURSDAY: Expect variably to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s and 70s. Occasional showers will push northward along the south winds. Highest chance will tend to be west of I-55. We’ll trend mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the 50s to near 60 with a relative lull in activity. We’ll watch toward the west nearing sunrise as our next system approaches.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ktalnews.com

Warmer temperatures lead to Wednesday night storms

Mild temperatures settled back into the ArkLaTex to start the week. We will see a big warm-up Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of our next chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. The week ends with a brief cool down and weekend warm-up. Warm air quickly returns: We will likely see...
AccuWeather

Storm to ring in the new year with severe weather, snow in central US

Mother Nature will not be wasting any time brewing up another potent storm as 2022 comes to a close and the calendars turn to 2023. After heavy snow caused a travel nightmare around Denver on Wednesday and the eastern United States continues to thaw after a massive outbreak of Arctic air, a multifaceted storm system is expected in the southern and central U.S. early next week.
WISCONSIN STATE
My Fox 8

‘More Than Table-Slamming’: The Softer Side of the Bills Mafia

(WGHP) – The first 11 days of the new year have been a weather rollercoaster in the Piedmont Triad. We’ve had fog, rain, spring-like temperatures, a couple cold days and the mountains have even picked up freezing rain and snow!. While most of this week has been relatively...
BUFFALO, NY
WWL-AMFM

Weather: Watch out for heavy rain today

A strong round of storms will move into the region today and stick around through tonight. The morning fog will stick around until the storms replace the heavy air.
agupdate.com

Year-end storms bring heavy mountain snow

A pair of late-December storm systems moved ashore in the West, delivering heavy precipitation in the Pacific Coast States and significant snow from the Cascades and Sierra Nevada to the western slopes of the Rockies during the week of Dec. 25-31, according to the Jan. 3 USDA Weekly Weather and Crop Bulletin.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy