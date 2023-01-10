New Proposed Regulations Would Transform Income-Driven Repayment by Cutting Undergraduate Loan Payments in Half and Preventing Unpaid Interest Accumulation

By Katie Lobosco, CNNStudent loan borrowers are starting 2023 with a lot of uncertainty. The fate of President Joe Biden's major student loan forgiveness program lies with the US Supreme Court, and it could be as late as summer before the justices rule on whether the policy can take effect. The pandemic-related pause on student loan payments remains in place. But a restart date is up in the air, dependent on when the Supreme Court rules on the forgiveness program. Meanwhile, significant changes are coming in July to the existing Public Service Loan Forgiveness program that aids government and nonprofit...

9 DAYS AGO