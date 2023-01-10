New Proposed Regulations Would Transform Income-Driven Repayment by Cutting Undergraduate Loan Payments in Half and Preventing Unpaid Interest Accumulation

Read full article on original website
Related
Here's How to Get Your Student Loans Forgiven — Even If Biden's Plan Falls Through
President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan may fall through due to challenges in Supreme Court. Borrowers should explore the many other loan relief options across the country for which they may qualify. With President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan on hold and headed to the Supreme Court, tens...
Don't pay off your student debt in January, Biden's Education Department says: 'Millions of borrowers would be making payments they may not owe'
The Education Department reminded student-loan borrowers in an email that payments are not resuming in January due to lawsuits fighting the relief.
Education Department announces plan for 'transforming' student loan repayment
The Biden administration is proposing amendments to the Revised Pay As You Earn (PEPAYE) program made available in 2016.
Student Loan Forgiveness: What Is the Income-Driven Repayment Account Adjustment and How Can You Apply?
The Biden administration's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student debt per borrower has not gone well, to put it mildly. Legal battles continue to delay the loan forgiveness program from...
23,000 student loan borrowers to get checks from $19M settlement
More than 20,000 borrowers could benefit from a $19 million settlement with five student loan debt relief companies, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced. The settlement is in connection with “unlawful advance fees” charged by five student loan debt-relief companies - Docu Prep Center, Certified Doc Prep Services, Assure Direct Services, Direct Document Solutions, and Secure Preparation Services. All the companies were associated with Monster Loans and Lend Tech Loans.
Federal direct payments of $1,200 going out to millions under $14.8billion pot – see if you qualify
THE Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is sending out checks worth $1,232 on average to millions of taxpayers. A key provision under the American Rescue Act Plan, which was signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021, allowed eligible taxpayers to claim up to $10,200 in unemployment benefits tax-free. But the...
Big questions on student loan forgiveness loom in 2023
By Katie Lobosco, CNNStudent loan borrowers are starting 2023 with a lot of uncertainty. The fate of President Joe Biden's major student loan forgiveness program lies with the US Supreme Court, and it could be as late as summer before the justices rule on whether the policy can take effect. The pandemic-related pause on student loan payments remains in place. But a restart date is up in the air, dependent on when the Supreme Court rules on the forgiveness program. Meanwhile, significant changes are coming in July to the existing Public Service Loan Forgiveness program that aids government and nonprofit...
Student Loan Updates: Everything To Know in January if You Have Debt
The future of student loan debt for millions of Americans hangs in limbo. The Supreme Court will hear arguments in February to decide whether the Biden administration went beyond its authority with...
Biden proposes student loan plan that could save borrowers thousands. What to know
The proposed rules come as the administration’s original forgiveness plans remain in legal limbo.
Biden administration proposes lowering income-driven student loan repayments
The Biden administration is proposing to lower the cost of monthly student loan bills under a certain type of income-driven repayment (IDR) plan that for some borrowers will amount to $0 per month. The Department of Education announced Tuesday that under the proposed changes, those making less than roughly $30,500 annually would have $0 monthly […]
NASDAQ
Federal Student Loan Borrowers Are in Financial Trouble Despite Paused Payments: NY Fed
People who have federal student loans are disproportionately struggling to pay their other bills, even though their student loan payments have been paused since March 2020. Those borrowers would be in even deeper financial trouble when payments finally resume if President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan is blocked, a study from the New York Federal Reserve suggests.
Secure 2.0 Act: Student loan payments will count toward 401(K) matching contributions
The Secure Act 2.0 will let companies make 401(k) employer matches based on employees’ qualified student loan payments, beginning in 2024. Here’s how to pay down student loan debt quickly.
marketplace.org
Biden student loan plan would let borrowers pay less, get forgiveness faster
Income-driven repayment plans have been around in higher education for decades. The idea is to let people who earn less pay less on their student loans. But that relief has not always reached borrowers. On Tuesday, the Joe Biden administration is proposed regulations to make it easier for borrowers to...
Your federal student loan payments could be cut in half
INDIANAPOLIS — Big changes could be coming to your monthly federal student loan payment. It's part of President Joe Biden's plan to provide relief for student borrowers. When he announced the plan in August 2022, the possible one-time cancellation stole the show. Now, new details are out about the...
New federal student loan repayment plan aimed at low-income borrowers
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Education unveiled a proposal Tuesday that would overhaul a federal student loan income-driven repayment plan, and, if implemented, could help millions of low-income borrowers. However, it’s unclear how the agency would be able to finance the program. Many student debt relief advocates also criticized the proposal for leaving out […] The post New federal student loan repayment plan aimed at low-income borrowers appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Washington Examiner
Biden pushes controversial student loans transformation as 'forgiveness' falters
President Joe Biden attracted big headlines by announcing a $500 billion student loan forgiveness program last August , but his next move could be even more controversial. While the student debt transfer is mired in the courts , the Department of Education is unveiling a program that could cap student loan payments at 5% of an undergraduate borrower's income, 0% for some, and, in many cases, forgive the loans completely after no more than 20 years.
ed.gov
Comment Request: Federal Student Aid User Experience Design Research Generic Clearance
The Department is proposing an extension without change of a currently approved information collection request (ICR) to continue to collect qualitative feedback for the Next Generation Financial Services Environment (Next Gen) program. To view this Federal Register publication, click here.
