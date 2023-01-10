Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kroger is Opening a New Location This MonthBryan DijkhuizenMiamisburg, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Cold Case Files: An Ohio Grandmother Vanished Days After The New Year HolidayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
Kroger Customers Urged To Check For Fraudulent Charges - Protect Yourself From Shopping ScamsTy D.Moraine, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
GREENVILLE — The Greenville CIC will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 1 p.m., in the basement conference room of the Municipal Building, 100 Public Square, Greenville, for their annual meeting, which will be immediately followed by a regular meeting. Soup and sandwich social. VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA Alumni...
Daily Advocate
FM and Arcanum Lifewise host fundraiser
ARCANUM — Lifewise Academy invites everyone to come support the FM and Arcanum Lifewise Academy programs on Jan. 20 prior to the Arcanum Trojans versus Franklin-Monroe Jets Boys’ JV/Varsity basketball contest. The game will be held this year at the FM gym in Pitsburg. Both programs are holding...
Daily Advocate
Swanagan wins door prize
UNION CITY, Ind. — Long time Blood Donor Nedra Swanagan was the winner of the drawing at the Jan. 2 Lions Blood Draw at the Union City Community Center. This door prize was a handcrafted cutting board made by Doug LeMaster of “Doug’s Workshop” of Union City, Ind.
Daily Advocate
Pheasants Forever/Quail Forever plan banquet
GREENVILLE — Join Darke County Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever on Feb. 25, at Romer’s Catering in Greenville, for their annual fundraising banquet. Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. There will be games, raffles, silent, live auctions and entertainment for the evening. This is their largest and main fundraising event of the year. These funds benefit local youth and conservation initiatives.
Daily Advocate
Jr. Fair Poultry Clinic is April 29
GREENVILLE —All Junior Fair Poultry Exhibitors from Darke County and surrounding counties are invited to attend the Darke County Junior Fair Committee Poultry Clinic on Saturday, April 29, noon to 2 p.m., Youth Building, Darke County Fairgrounds. This event is sponsored by the Darke County Junior Fair Poultry Committee.
Daily Advocate
DCCA brings back the music – and fun
As Darke County Center for the Arts’ forty-fourth season moves into the new year bringing an abundance of music, creativity, excitement, and culture to eager audiences, DCCA’s remaining schedule also includes a whole lot of fun! First off is DCCA’s annual highly popular fundraiser “A Taste of Wine and Jazz” next Friday, Jan. 20; however, if you don’t already have your tickets to this feast of food, fun, and music, you will need to wait till 2024, as it is sold out. But never fear, lots of fun opportunities for people of all ages and artistic preferences are still available.
Daily Advocate
Commissioners discuss referral hotline and wellness
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss the United Way and Walmart’s Wellness Day. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes were present. In a matter of examination and allowance of bills, there is $63,624.84 in the General Fund, $44,336.79 in the...
Daily Advocate
Blood drives planned in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — Help Community Blood Center meet the critical need for type O and B negative blood and strengthen the winter blood supply during January National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month by donating at local blood drives this week. The Greater Greenville Ministerial Association community blood drive...
Daily Advocate
Luken retires from Miami Conservancy Board
DAYTON — William “Bill” E. Lukens, a longtime board member of the Miami Conservancy District (MCD) announced his intention to retire from The Miami Conservancy District Board of Directors effective immediately. “I have enjoyed the work of the Miami Conservancy District and being a Director of the...
Daily Advocate
MVVM plans speaker and movie nights
TROY — James E. Miller, of Troy, a helicopter pilot in 1967-68 in the Vietnam War, and his son, James Patrick Miller, will be the guest speakers at the 9 a.m., Feb. 1, for the monthly meeting of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum. Of the Vietnam War, Miller said,...
Ohio Renaissance Festival considers detachment from Harveysburg
The festival gave two reasons for the proposed detachment: services Massie Township can provide and a potential entertainment tax on ticket sales by the Village of Harveysburg.
Daily Advocate
Darke County schools compete at Trotwood swim meet
TROTWOOD — It was a busy day at the pool at Trotwood Madison High School. More than 10 schools competed at the Trotwood meet on Jan. 11. Greenville, Arcanum, Ansonia and Mississinawa Valley high schools were all represented in this event. The Greenville girls team took sixth in the...
Ohio Renaissance Festival seeks to leave Harveysburg over ticket tax
A proposed tax by the village of Harveysburg on tickets to the Ohio Renaissance Festival is causing festival owners to consider detaching the festival property from the village.
Why are Miami Valley fruit trees budding early this year?
“The buds may not have time to develop before the spring shows up on time, which means there could be fewer flowers, smaller flowers, which is less pollen for the bees to do their thing. So, you could have smaller fruit as well, or less fruit.”
dayton.com
Local Bed Bath & Beyond set to close as national retailer struggles financially
As part of a wave of closures nationwide, houseware retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will soon shutter its Old Troy Pike location in Huber Heights amid the company’s growing financial struggles. Following the release of unfavorable third quarter 2022 fiscal results, the retailer on Tuesday announced an updated list...
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Sheriff’s Estate Sale – 1/27/2023
The auction starts on January 27, 2023 at 10:00AM. There are 4 property auctions:. Property Address:11358 REED ROAD, VERSAILLES, 45380. Property Address:524 EAST FIFTH STREET, GREENVILLE, 45331. Appraised Value:$50,000.00. Opening Bid:$33,333.34. Deposit Requirement:$5,000.00. Case #:22CV00437 (0) Parcel ID:F27221227020310800. Property Address:127 WEST HARMON DRIVE, GREENVILLE, 45331. Appraised Value:$88,000.00. Opening Bid:$58,666.67. Deposit...
Daily Advocate
DCP can help break the winter doldrums
GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks is offering a variety of family fun throughout January. Be sure to join them and break the winter doldrums. Winter Bird Walks – Jan. 14, 9 a.m., Shawnee Prairie Preserve, and Jan. 24, 9 a.m., Routzong Preserve – Walk the trails of Shawnee Prairie and other Preserves in search of winter bird flocks. All levels of birdwatchers are invited. Registration required. FREE.
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
To aid in your search, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dayton using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Bon appetite!
miamivalleytoday.com
New local hangout opens in Tipp City
TIPP CITY — A new restaurant has opened in Tipp City. Tipp City Pizza started it’s soft opening on Dec. 30, 2022, with a limited menu. While the restaurant is still running on their soft opening menu, according to General Manager Sam Morgan, they are hoping to be fully open by the end of January.
World’s largest dinosaur event: Jurassic Quest coming to Dayton
The event features the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit on tour, featuring true-to-detail (and size!) dinosaurs.
Comments / 0