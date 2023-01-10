As Darke County Center for the Arts’ forty-fourth season moves into the new year bringing an abundance of music, creativity, excitement, and culture to eager audiences, DCCA’s remaining schedule also includes a whole lot of fun! First off is DCCA’s annual highly popular fundraiser “A Taste of Wine and Jazz” next Friday, Jan. 20; however, if you don’t already have your tickets to this feast of food, fun, and music, you will need to wait till 2024, as it is sold out. But never fear, lots of fun opportunities for people of all ages and artistic preferences are still available.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO