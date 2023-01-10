ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcanum, OH

Local Briefs

GREENVILLE — The Greenville CIC will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 1 p.m., in the basement conference room of the Municipal Building, 100 Public Square, Greenville, for their annual meeting, which will be immediately followed by a regular meeting. Soup and sandwich social. VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA Alumni...
GREENVILLE, OH
FM and Arcanum Lifewise host fundraiser

ARCANUM — Lifewise Academy invites everyone to come support the FM and Arcanum Lifewise Academy programs on Jan. 20 prior to the Arcanum Trojans versus Franklin-Monroe Jets Boys’ JV/Varsity basketball contest. The game will be held this year at the FM gym in Pitsburg. Both programs are holding...
PITSBURG, OH
Swanagan wins door prize

UNION CITY, Ind. — Long time Blood Donor Nedra Swanagan was the winner of the drawing at the Jan. 2 Lions Blood Draw at the Union City Community Center. This door prize was a handcrafted cutting board made by Doug LeMaster of “Doug’s Workshop” of Union City, Ind.
UNION CITY, IN
Pheasants Forever/Quail Forever plan banquet

GREENVILLE — Join Darke County Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever on Feb. 25, at Romer’s Catering in Greenville, for their annual fundraising banquet. Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. There will be games, raffles, silent, live auctions and entertainment for the evening. This is their largest and main fundraising event of the year. These funds benefit local youth and conservation initiatives.
GREENVILLE, OH
Jr. Fair Poultry Clinic is April 29

GREENVILLE —All Junior Fair Poultry Exhibitors from Darke County and surrounding counties are invited to attend the Darke County Junior Fair Committee Poultry Clinic on Saturday, April 29, noon to 2 p.m., Youth Building, Darke County Fairgrounds. This event is sponsored by the Darke County Junior Fair Poultry Committee.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
DCCA brings back the music – and fun

As Darke County Center for the Arts’ forty-fourth season moves into the new year bringing an abundance of music, creativity, excitement, and culture to eager audiences, DCCA’s remaining schedule also includes a whole lot of fun! First off is DCCA’s annual highly popular fundraiser “A Taste of Wine and Jazz” next Friday, Jan. 20; however, if you don’t already have your tickets to this feast of food, fun, and music, you will need to wait till 2024, as it is sold out. But never fear, lots of fun opportunities for people of all ages and artistic preferences are still available.
GREENVILLE, OH
Commissioners discuss referral hotline and wellness

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss the United Way and Walmart’s Wellness Day. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes were present. In a matter of examination and allowance of bills, there is $63,624.84 in the General Fund, $44,336.79 in the...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Blood drives planned in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Help Community Blood Center meet the critical need for type O and B negative blood and strengthen the winter blood supply during January National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month by donating at local blood drives this week. The Greater Greenville Ministerial Association community blood drive...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Luken retires from Miami Conservancy Board

DAYTON — William “Bill” E. Lukens, a longtime board member of the Miami Conservancy District (MCD) announced his intention to retire from The Miami Conservancy District Board of Directors effective immediately. “I have enjoyed the work of the Miami Conservancy District and being a Director of the...
DAYTON, OH
MVVM plans speaker and movie nights

TROY — James E. Miller, of Troy, a helicopter pilot in 1967-68 in the Vietnam War, and his son, James Patrick Miller, will be the guest speakers at the 9 a.m., Feb. 1, for the monthly meeting of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum. Of the Vietnam War, Miller said,...
TROY, OH
Darke County schools compete at Trotwood swim meet

TROTWOOD — It was a busy day at the pool at Trotwood Madison High School. More than 10 schools competed at the Trotwood meet on Jan. 11. Greenville, Arcanum, Ansonia and Mississinawa Valley high schools were all represented in this event. The Greenville girls team took sixth in the...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Darke County Sheriff’s Estate Sale – 1/27/2023

The auction starts on January 27, 2023 at 10:00AM. There are 4 property auctions:. Property Address:11358 REED ROAD, VERSAILLES, 45380. Property Address:524 EAST FIFTH STREET, GREENVILLE, 45331. Appraised Value:$50,000.00. Opening Bid:$33,333.34. Deposit Requirement:$5,000.00. Case #:22CV00437 (0) Parcel ID:F27221227020310800. Property Address:127 WEST HARMON DRIVE, GREENVILLE, 45331. Appraised Value:$88,000.00. Opening Bid:$58,666.67. Deposit...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
DCP can help break the winter doldrums

GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks is offering a variety of family fun throughout January. Be sure to join them and break the winter doldrums. Winter Bird Walks – Jan. 14, 9 a.m., Shawnee Prairie Preserve, and Jan. 24, 9 a.m., Routzong Preserve – Walk the trails of Shawnee Prairie and other Preserves in search of winter bird flocks. All levels of birdwatchers are invited. Registration required. FREE.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

New local hangout opens in Tipp City

TIPP CITY — A new restaurant has opened in Tipp City. Tipp City Pizza started it’s soft opening on Dec. 30, 2022, with a limited menu. While the restaurant is still running on their soft opening menu, according to General Manager Sam Morgan, they are hoping to be fully open by the end of January.
TIPP CITY, OH

