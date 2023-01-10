ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTSA

Universal planning new Texas theme park designed for younger visitors

An artist rendering of a new theme park that Universal Parks and Resorts is planning to build in Frisco, Texas. The concept will be set in a lush green landscape and feature immersive themed lands, the company said. January 2023. Universal Parks and Resorts. Universal Parks and Resorts plans to...
FRISCO, TX
KTSA

Study: Dallas-Ft.Worth has 3rd-fastest rising inflation rate in US

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New numbers show the Consumer Price Index for December dropped zero-point-one percent in December, which could be attributed to holiday spending and a stretch of cheaper gas prices. But make no mistake – inflation is still quite high after hitting a 40-year high in...
DALLAS, TX

