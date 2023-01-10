When it comes to greener ways to power our cars, two main avenues are emerging: battery-electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (HCEVs) like the Toyota Mirai. While EVs are the major focus of most manufacturers, HCEVs have been shown to be less polluting than gasoline vehicles. But there are many ways of producing hydrogen, and not all of them are as green as we'd like. But new production methods are the subject of a new University of Michigan study, and the researchers claim to have found a way to not only make hydrogen production greener, but also cheaper.

