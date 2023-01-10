Read full article on original website
Researchers in China create device to directly split seawater to produce hydrogen
A research team in China has developed a device to split salty seawater to produce hydrogen directly. The device, a membrane-based seawater electrolyzer, helps address the side-reaction and corrosion problems of traditional methods. The team led by Zongping Shao, a chemical engineering professor at China's Nanjing Tech University, has published...
Hydrogen made a surprising comeback in 2022 — but it's still not the green fuel of the future
One of the surprising climate stories of 2022 was the rapid emergence of hydrogen as an immediate, not just potential, decarbonization technology. Major and unprecedented investments, both from government and the private sector, were initiated this year in Europe, the U.S., China and Japan. But while hydrogen technology is growing in popularity, questions remain: Can it be one of the biggest breakthroughs for climate mitigation, or is it largely a distraction?
Solar power world record broken in ‘really big leap’ for renewable energy
Scientists have achieved a new world record for solar cell efficiency, marking a “really big leap” forward for renewable energy.A team from Helmholtz Zentrum Berlin (HZB) was able to convert 32.5 per cent of solar radiation into electrical energy using a novel tandem cell technology.The design involved a bottom cell made of silicon – a material typically used in conventional solar panels – together with a thin top cell made of the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.“This is a really big leap forward that we didn’t foresee a few months ago,” said Professor Steve Albrecht from HZB.“We are very excited about...
A solar-powered system turns plastic and greenhouse gases into a sustainable energy
Photo voltaic-driven conversion of CO2 and plastics into value-added merchandise gives a possible sustainable route in direction of a round financial system, however their simultaneous conversion in an built-in course of is difficult. Scientists have developed a system that may rework plastic waste and greenhouse gases into sustainable fuels and different worthwhile merchandise — utilizing simply the vitality from the Solar.
Wood battery: Is this the future of energy?
It seems that there is a new development in batteries and energy storage every week. These range from the use of new materials to the amplification of the efficiency of old batteries. In this video, Matt Ferrell discusses the rise of the use of wood in batteries. “With the ever-growing...
Game changer: World’s first cow-dung-powered tractor is here
A British company has created a pioneering tractor that could be a game changer in the green energy-striving agricultural industry. The ground-breaking cow-dung powered 270 horsepower tractor is said to perform on par with counterparts driven by normal diesel engines, according to multiple media reports on Friday. "The T7 liquid...
Your body could be ‘reprogrammed’ to age backward as scientists conduct bizarre ‘Benjamin Button’ experiments
RESEARCHERS and billion-dollar companies have been working hard to stop and reverse aging; one of these organizations has managed to "reprogram" cells in mice, claiming to cure their diseases. One company that’s invested in finding the key to aging is called Altos, and it's currently working on numerous studies that...
Not Science Fiction: A New Method To Move Objects Without Contact
This contactless manipulation method has potential applications in industries including robotics and manufacturing. A team of researchers at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities has uncovered a way to manipulate objects using ultrasound waves, paving the way for contactless movement in industries like manufacturing and robotics without the need for an internal power source.
This strange metal alloy is the toughest material on Earth
A group of researchers has discovered that a special metallic alloy consisting of chromium, cobalt, and nickel is the toughest material on Earth. Based on experiments and tests, as well as findings published in the journal Science, the alloy is more than 100 times stronger than graphene, which is often considered a “wonder material.”
Robots with human consciousness will ‘eclipse humanity’ and become geniuses, expert warns
SCIENTISTS working on artificial intelligence have announced the next step forward: achieving robotic consciousness. While the topic is exciting for many and could be the most significant discovery made by humans, some researchers are wary of what this could mean for humanity. In an interview with The New York Times,...
Scientists Discovered A Strange 'Mini Moon' Asteroid Orbiting Earth
Has Earth ever had more than one moon? Well, it depends how you define it, but Earth definitely has had other orbiting objects over the years. In fact, three have been confirmed in the 21st century alone. One of those was discovered in December 2022. It's an asteroid known as 2022 YG, per CNET.
Instead of canceling the gas engine, California should let innovators innovate
Rather than arbitrarily mandating a car or energy technology, it would be better to allow for the competition of innovation.
Scientists use ‘miracle material’ to convert plastic and greenhouse gases into sustainable fuels
Scientists have invented a system that can convert plastic waste and greenhouse gases into sustainable fuels, using only energy from the Sun.The solar-powered reactor, developed by researchers at the University of Cambridge, transforms carbon dioxide (CO2) and plastics into products that can be used a wide range of industries.It is the first ever time that a reactor can convert two waste streams into two separate chemical products simultaneously.“Converting waste into something useful using solar energy is a major goal of our research,” said Professor Erwin Reisner from the University of Cambridge’s Yusuf Hamied Department of Chemistry.“Plastic pollution is a huge...
Self-healing semiconductor withstands light equal to 160 suns to produce hydrogen
A new type of solar panel has achieved nine percent efficiency in converting water into hydrogen and oxygen through a process known as artificial photosynthesis. This is a major breakthrough as it is nearly ten times more efficient than previous solar water-splitting experiments, according to a press release by the University of Michigan published on Wednesday.
Hydrogen is not the answer to energy crisis, Britain finds
Hydrogen is not the solution to net-zero, a report from a science committee in the British House of Commons found.
'One of the greatest damn mysteries of physics': We studied distant suns in the most precise astronomical test of electromagnetism yet
There's an awkward, irksome problem with our understanding of nature's laws that physicists have been trying to explain for decades.
Renewable Energy Just Topped a Big Pollution Source in the U.S.
The U.S. saw greenhouse gas emissions rise 1.3% in 2022, but there were positive signs also in Rhodium Group's data analysis.
The University of Michigan’s Water Splitting Method Makes Hydrogen Like Plants Do
When it comes to greener ways to power our cars, two main avenues are emerging: battery-electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (HCEVs) like the Toyota Mirai. While EVs are the major focus of most manufacturers, HCEVs have been shown to be less polluting than gasoline vehicles. But there are many ways of producing hydrogen, and not all of them are as green as we'd like. But new production methods are the subject of a new University of Michigan study, and the researchers claim to have found a way to not only make hydrogen production greener, but also cheaper.
This new battery backup system can power your house during a blackout
Worried about a blackout during extreme weather? San Francisco-based EcoFlow Tech offers a battery backup system that can now power your home for an entire week and this includes heavy appliances like washing machines, coffee machines, and hairdryers too. The system is completely portable and can also be used to power your RV during an off-road trip.
Researchers will shoot a projectile at 9,000 miles an hour for science
Researchers at the Case Western Reserve University in the U.S. are currently working toward an experiment that will record something that has never been captured at such a resolution before; the moment of impact when a projectile traveling at 9,000 miles (14,484 km) an hour hits a wall of water, a press release said.
