Attorney Michael E. Tolbert inducted into the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals
The law firm of Tolbert & Tolbert LLC announced Attorney Michael E. Tolbert has been inducted into the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals (NADN). The membership of the professional association consists of Alternative Dispute Resolution professionals, distinguished by their hands-on experience in the field of civil and commercial conflict resolution.
West Side coach Eugene “Gene” Johnson honored at 76th annual Gary Old Timers Athletic Association Banquet
If there’s anything in the world that can both unite and divide the Region more than sports, it’s yet to be discovered. The community of Northwest Indiana supports its local teams at all levels, whether that be high school athletics or national-level competitions. On Wednesday, January 11, the Gary Old Timers Athletic Association hosted almost 900 people at its 76th Annual Banquet to celebrate the passion and camaraderie that grew from the Region’s love of competition.
Rev.- Dr. Rameen M. Jackson set to deliver keynote address at 37th anniversary observance for Dr. MLK Jr. holiday
Rev.-Dr. Rameen M. Jackson, an anointed, uniquely gifted preacher, and teacher of God’s word will deliver the Keynote Address at the 37th Anniversary Observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. National Holiday Law Program on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 3:30PM In The Afternoon, Saints Home Church of God In Christ, 833 East 21st Avenue, Gary, Indiana, where the Elder Marcus J. Hammonds is the Pastor. Rev.- Dr. Rameen M. Jackson is the current Senior Pastor of St. Timothy Community Church.
Gary NAACP Branch accepts Advocate challenge
Last month, the Gary Branch of NAACP hosted a holiday fundraiser featuring Dr. Chris Pernell, a leading voice in preventive medicine and public health. During the event, the charismatic Pernell presented a challenge to attendees to continue to transform the community served by the NAACP Gary branch and posed the question, “What’s The Game Plan?”
#1StudentNWI: Winter break at East Chicago Central
East Chicago (EC) Central High School celebrated a holiday spirit week from December 12-16. All staff and students were encouraged to participate. Students and staff had a lot of fun dressing up; they wore very unique and cute outfits. The season of giving Holiday Dinner Drive-Thru was December 10 from...
Hoosier Great Spotted at La Porte Tourney
(La Porte, IN) - La Porte was the place to be recently for major college basketball coaches including one with deep Hoosier roots. Mike Woodson, the head coach of the men’s basketball team at Indiana University, was here for the recent ESPN televised basketball invitational at the Civic Auditorium.
Obituary: Maria G Jimenez
Maria G. Jimenez, nee DeJesus, age 41, of Wheatfield, IN, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Beloved wife of Jesus Jimenez. Loving mother of Jesus Jr., Samantha, Mariana, HectorManuel, JoseAlfredo, SantiagoCruz, AnastasiaGuadalupe, and Natalia. Cherished sister of Yolanda, Sandra, Jose Jesus, Monica, and Luis Alberto. Devoted daughter of Jose and Maria DeJesus. Maria will be missed by all who knew and dearly loved her.
The Idea Farm moves to Valparaiso
Danville, Kentucky-based the Idea Farm moves its headquarters to Valparaiso. The post The Idea Farm moves to Valparaiso appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
Joliet Generals Baseball Relocates to Griffith Indiana
The Northern League has announced that the Joliet Generals baseball team will be renamed the Griffith Generals and relocate to Griffith, Ind. beginning with the 2023 season. “We are thrilled to partner with Griffith Public Schools to bring the Generals to Northwest Indiana,” Northern League Commissioner Don Popravak said. “The location is a perfect fit for our league’s geographic footprint and our vision for future expansion. I would like to thank Griffith Public Schools and the Highland/Griffith Chamber of Commerce for welcoming Northern League baseball to the community with open arms. We recognize the tremendous community support for all levels of athletics in Griffith and can’t wait to see fans embrace the Generals this summer.”
Horseshoe Hammond Casino 2023 Jan & Feb Lineup
The legendary Horseshoe Hammond, the exceptional 400,000-square-foot property right along Lake Michigan at 777 Casino Center Drive in Hammond, Indiana, is taking advantage of the cooler winter season with some of the hottest names in music and comedy at the Venue, one of the most popular concert arenas in the region.
Obituary: Carlene Marie Knoll (nee Erikson)
Information provided by Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home. Carlene M. Knoll, 79 of Lansing, IL, went home to her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Carlene was a cherished, loving, and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt. She will be missed by all of those who loved her. Her legacy will live on with her husband of 58 years Edward; children Kevin (Sherry) Knoll, Kurtis (Lisa) Knoll, and Raymond (Kim) Knoll; grandchildren Katelyn, Benjamin, Megan, Morgan, Samantha, Joey, Alexa, Thomas James, Joshua, Sean, and Luke; dear sister-in-law Grace Breisch; and cousin Janet Gram. She was welcomed home by her late Uncle Frank Bacon, Aunt Lorraine Bacon, brother-in-law James Breisch, cousin-in-law Robert Gram, and her grandson Zackery Knoll.
Body pulled from Lake Michigan identified as Indiana man
A Chicago marine unit pulled the body of a Gary, Ind. man from Lake Michigan near the Gold Coast neighborhood on Sunday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.
Lawyer is 'shaken' and 'humiliated' after her slur and obscenity are heard by others in Zoom hearing
A Chicago lawyer accused of using a racial slur and an obscenity while unmuted on Zoom told a judge Friday that she is “shaken" and "humiliated” by the incident. Donna Makowski apologized and told Judge Dominique Ross that: “I have no words for the inexcusable episode,” the Chicago Sun-Times reports, relying on court transcripts.
Suburban Chicago college changing its name as it starts a new semester
DES PLAINES, Ill. - A northwest suburban two-year college is changing its name as it starts a new semester. Effective Jan. 17, Oakton Community College will be known as Oakton College. Faculty and staff celebrated the transition this week at an event on its Des Plaines campus. College leaders say...
Does Chicago Have A Serial Killer Dumping Bodies In Lake Michigan?
After city officials pulled two bodies from Lake Michigan in the month of December, residents started to ask a lot of questions about the safety and well-being of downtown Chicago. With the number of bodies found in the lake continuing to rise, many are bringing up serial killer rumors. In...
Lightfoot’s ‘No. 1 cheerleader’ in City Council rethinking support due to mayor’s ‘coldness’
Ald. Derrick Curtis said he’s having second thoughts about his support for Mayor Lori Lightfoot — and his role as her “No. 1 cheerleader” — due to the mayor’s “coldness,” including her failure to reach out to him after he accidentally shot himself.
Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdown
The Valparaiso Police Department reports that around 8:35 AM on January 9th, they were notified by phone of a possible threat that was going to be carried out at Valparaiso High School. According to the threat, an explosive device was placed in a specific location in the school. The high school was put under "Lockdown" the Porter County Sheriff's Department, Valparaiso Police Department, and the Valparaiso Fire Department went to the school to investigate the threat. It was determined by law enforcement that the threat was not credible, and there was no threat to students are staff.
Discover the Deepest Lake in Chicago Area
If you’ve ever had the pleasure of living or visiting Chicago, then you know the city is a hub for architecture, food, culture, art, and nightlife. But there are also dapples of nature escapes nearby, like parks, conservatories, and tranquil pools. And, of course, the Great Lakes. Are there other lakes nearby deeper than Lake Michigan? Discover the deepest lake in the Chicago area, including other notable bodies of water.
