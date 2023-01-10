ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, IN

nwi.life

West Side coach Eugene “Gene” Johnson honored at 76th annual Gary Old Timers Athletic Association Banquet

If there’s anything in the world that can both unite and divide the Region more than sports, it’s yet to be discovered. The community of Northwest Indiana supports its local teams at all levels, whether that be high school athletics or national-level competitions. On Wednesday, January 11, the Gary Old Timers Athletic Association hosted almost 900 people at its 76th Annual Banquet to celebrate the passion and camaraderie that grew from the Region’s love of competition.
GARY, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Rev.- Dr. Rameen M. Jackson set to deliver keynote address at 37th anniversary observance for Dr. MLK Jr. holiday

Rev.-Dr. Rameen M. Jackson, an anointed, uniquely gifted preacher, and teacher of God’s word will deliver the Keynote Address at the 37th Anniversary Observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. National Holiday Law Program on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 3:30PM In The Afternoon, Saints Home Church of God In Christ, 833 East 21st Avenue, Gary, Indiana, where the Elder Marcus J. Hammonds is the Pastor. Rev.- Dr. Rameen M. Jackson is the current Senior Pastor of St. Timothy Community Church.
GARY, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Gary NAACP Branch accepts Advocate challenge

Last month, the Gary Branch of NAACP hosted a holiday fundraiser featuring Dr. Chris Pernell, a leading voice in preventive medicine and public health. During the event, the charismatic Pernell presented a challenge to attendees to continue to transform the community served by the NAACP Gary branch and posed the question, “What’s The Game Plan?”
GARY, IN
nwi.life

#1StudentNWI: Winter break at East Chicago Central

East Chicago (EC) Central High School celebrated a holiday spirit week from December 12-16. All staff and students were encouraged to participate. Students and staff had a lot of fun dressing up; they wore very unique and cute outfits. The season of giving Holiday Dinner Drive-Thru was December 10 from...
EAST CHICAGO, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Hoosier Great Spotted at La Porte Tourney

(La Porte, IN) - La Porte was the place to be recently for major college basketball coaches including one with deep Hoosier roots. Mike Woodson, the head coach of the men’s basketball team at Indiana University, was here for the recent ESPN televised basketball invitational at the Civic Auditorium.
LA PORTE, IN
thelansingjournal.com

Obituary: Maria G Jimenez

Maria G. Jimenez, nee DeJesus, age 41, of Wheatfield, IN, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Beloved wife of Jesus Jimenez. Loving mother of Jesus Jr., Samantha, Mariana, HectorManuel, JoseAlfredo, SantiagoCruz, AnastasiaGuadalupe, and Natalia. Cherished sister of Yolanda, Sandra, Jose Jesus, Monica, and Luis Alberto. Devoted daughter of Jose and Maria DeJesus. Maria will be missed by all who knew and dearly loved her.
WHEATFIELD, IN
panoramanow.com

Joliet Generals Baseball Relocates to Griffith Indiana

The Northern League has announced that the Joliet Generals baseball team will be renamed the Griffith Generals and relocate to Griffith, Ind. beginning with the 2023 season. “We are thrilled to partner with Griffith Public Schools to bring the Generals to Northwest Indiana,” Northern League Commissioner Don Popravak said. “The location is a perfect fit for our league’s geographic footprint and our vision for future expansion. I would like to thank Griffith Public Schools and the Highland/Griffith Chamber of Commerce for welcoming Northern League baseball to the community with open arms. We recognize the tremendous community support for all levels of athletics in Griffith and can’t wait to see fans embrace the Generals this summer.”
GRIFFITH, IN
thereporteronline.net

Horseshoe Hammond Casino 2023 Jan & Feb Lineup

The legendary Horseshoe Hammond, the exceptional 400,000-square-foot property right along Lake Michigan at 777 Casino Center Drive in Hammond, Indiana, is taking advantage of the cooler winter season with some of the hottest names in music and comedy at the Venue, one of the most popular concert arenas in the region.
HAMMOND, IN
thelansingjournal.com

Obituary: Carlene Marie Knoll (nee Erikson)

Information provided by Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home. Carlene M. Knoll, 79 of Lansing, IL, went home to her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Carlene was a cherished, loving, and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt. She will be missed by all of those who loved her. Her legacy will live on with her husband of 58 years Edward; children Kevin (Sherry) Knoll, Kurtis (Lisa) Knoll, and Raymond (Kim) Knoll; grandchildren Katelyn, Benjamin, Megan, Morgan, Samantha, Joey, Alexa, Thomas James, Joshua, Sean, and Luke; dear sister-in-law Grace Breisch; and cousin Janet Gram. She was welcomed home by her late Uncle Frank Bacon, Aunt Lorraine Bacon, brother-in-law James Breisch, cousin-in-law Robert Gram, and her grandson Zackery Knoll.
LANSING, IL
FOX59

Body of Indiana man found along Chicago shoreline

CHICAGO (AP) — A body discovered Sunday along Chicago’s Lake Michigan shoreline has been identified as that of a Gary, Indiana man, authorities said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office said Monday that the body was identified as that of John Puza Jr., 48, the Chicago Tribune reported. Puza’s body was found Sunday afternoon by […]
CHICAGO, IL
Limitless Production Group LLC

Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdown

The Valparaiso Police Department reports that around 8:35 AM on January 9th, they were notified by phone of a possible threat that was going to be carried out at Valparaiso High School. According to the threat, an explosive device was placed in a specific location in the school. The high school was put under "Lockdown" the Porter County Sheriff's Department, Valparaiso Police Department, and the Valparaiso Fire Department went to the school to investigate the threat. It was determined by law enforcement that the threat was not credible, and there was no threat to students are staff.
VALPARAISO, IN
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Chicago Area

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of living or visiting Chicago, then you know the city is a hub for architecture, food, culture, art, and nightlife. But there are also dapples of nature escapes nearby, like parks, conservatories, and tranquil pools. And, of course, the Great Lakes. Are there other lakes nearby deeper than Lake Michigan? Discover the deepest lake in the Chicago area, including other notable bodies of water.
CHICAGO, IL

