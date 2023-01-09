Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LIST: Best Chinese restaurants near Honolulu
Yelp ranked the best Chinese restaurants within a region and came out with their list of best spots around Honolulu.
hinowdaily.com
Enhance your life and home with feng shui
HONOLULU (HI Now) - Born and raised in Hawaii, on Oahu’s rural Northshore and Honolulu, Elise is a local girl who grew up with a love for the ocean, the mountains, the sky, and all the beauty, Mana, culture, and rich melting pot of experiences Hawaii has to offer. She attended high school in Europe at the prestigious Royal Academy, returned to the US to attend Smith College and UCLA, and returned back to home to Hawaii, with a wide view of the world. Ms. Lee brings a fresh, creative perspective to her Luxury Real Estate business. Celebrating almost 20 years in Luxury Real Estate, within the top 1% in the state, her career cache includes residential and commercial real estate, along with Feng Shui Design Consult & Concierge.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Chinatown ringing in the Lunar New Year with a huge celebration
HNN News Brief (Jan. 13, 2023) -- Although the overall rate of inflation is slowing, prices for the average consumer are still going up. -- This weekend is the deadline for Hawaii homeowners to appeal your property assessment. Chris Kirk, Jordan Spieth share co-lead after round one of 2023 Sony...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Two Reasonably Priced Honolulu Restaurants + 2022 James Beard Award Winner
As we travel throughout Hawaii, we love to experience good food. Recently, we found two restaurants, both in the same neighborhood of Honolulu, that far exceeded our already high expectations. Both require reservations, so book early to avoid disappointment. These are simply two of the best restaurants in Honolulu and perhaps in the Hawaiian Islands.
Waikiki’s only full-selection grocery store now open
This is the only full-service grocery store in Waikiki and it carries locally grown produce with a variety of meat, seafood, deli and produce, along with a curated selection of wine, beer and spirits, specialty foods, exclusive gifts, flowers and lei.
hawaiibusiness.com
Tourism Outlook feat. Prince Resorts Hawaii
What are some of your company’s most important/interesting projects and plans for 2023?. We believe our people are the key to our success. In 2022, we identified leaders across all of our operations and commenced a series of summits to harness their skills and talents while identifying innovative strategies for success. 2023 promises to be very exciting as we begin to put these collaborative ideas to work creating experiences for our guests and sustainable solutions for our communities. Striving to provide the best service in hospitality, we are continuing to find new ways to empower our frontline staff, enabling them to provide solutions to the hospitality challenges we face.
Egg prices up: Thinking of owning chickens in Hawaii?
Although there are feral chickens walking around Hawaii, owning chickens that produce farm fresh eggs daily is very different.
Turning to local farms amid high Hawaii egg prices
"Budget, budget, budget. You tend to use it more for other things than food so, you got to go places where you can shop conveniently and be happy," Aiea resident Joe Black said.
honolulumagazine.com
5 Must-Read Local Books to Dive Into
Have you started making your 2023 TBR list? The staff at da Shop bookstore in Kaimukī has assembled the books on their reading radar (although it was very hard to narrow down). Here are five local recommendations that will make you laugh, cry, escape to new paradigms and dream for a better world. After all, anything’s possible at the beginning of a new year.
KHON2
Contemporary Korean Fusion at O’Kims
Honolulu (KHON2) – O’Kims Korean Kitchen is always serving up delicious, unique dishes and this month only they have a Beets Bowl, Mandoo Soup, Kalbi Jjim and Duck 2-Ways! Hyun Kim, Owner & Chef at O’Kims Korean Kitchen, joined us to talk about the January specials being offered.
Chinatown expecting thousands over the weekend for Lunar New Year
After a sudden cancellation last year due to the omicron variant surge, Chinatown808 President Leonard Kam said Chinatown’s New Year celebration will return to celebrate the year of the rabbit.
KITV.com
$27-million ultra-luxurious mansion for sale near Diamond Head
A brand new eight-figure home recently went on the market in one of the premier regions on Oahu. A newly-built mega mansion in the Diamond Head region is now up for sale. $27-million ultra-luxurious mansion for sale near Diamond Head. A brand new eight-figure home recently went on the market...
honolulumagazine.com
Gorgeous Mu‘umu‘u Worn at Mu‘u at the Museum 2023
January has been abuzz with talk of Mu‘umu‘u Month. If you’re not familiar with the concept, let me give you a little her-story: A few years back, in 2014, a tiny mu‘umu‘u movement began with one Kaua‘i woman—artist-designer Shannon Hiramoto, who decided to celebrate the beloved, uniquely Hawai‘i dress style by rocking a different mu‘u every day that January. She posted her looks on Instagram with the hashtag #muumuumonth, inspiring countless others to follow suit.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Bishop Museum CEO, 2 other execs ousted after months-long probe
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bishop Museum’s CEO and two other top leaders are stepping down following a months-long internal investigation, the nonprofit’s board of directors announced Thursday. Their departures are in effect immediately after a unanimous vote. The Bishop Museum’s board put CEO Melanie Ide and two other leaders...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Shop for Lunar New Year goodies in Honolulu’s Chinatown
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lunar New Year 2023 is on Jan. 22. That means preparations are underway for the big celebration. Sun Chong Grocery is one of the many Chinatown businesses that sell ingredients for “jai,” a Buddhist vegetarian stew traditionally served on the first day of the Lunar New Year.
Waianae woman shares story after scam: ‘Don’t panic’
A Waianae woman has a message after she lost hundreds of dollars to a scammer: Don't panic.
The Eddie is a no-go: Aikau family
After being scheduled for tomorrow the Aikau family confirmed that The Eddie is a no go as of right now.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Memorial service set for Hawaii-born filmmaker Albert Pyun
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A memorial service is set to take place Saturday for Hawaii-born filmmaker Albert Pyun, who died last November. Pyun died on Nov. 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was 69. Multiple media reports said he had previously been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and dementia. Pyun is a...
‘Biggest swell of the season’ brings chaos and fun
HONOLULU (KHON2) — High surf across the state affected areas of Maui and Oahu on Wednesday. Department of Transportation crews were called to move barriers off Kamehameha Highway, near the Banzai Skatepark after high surf moved them into traffic. A road worker was injured in the incident. He was treated for lacerations and transported by […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
CrimeStoppers is looking for volunteers in Honolulu
Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a major pest of coconut palms and other trees. Officer in North Shore murder trial testifies suspect tried to lick blood from his hands. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
Comments / 0