thelansingjournal.com
Thursday: Cloudy and cooler
LANSING, Ill. (January 11, 2023) – Temps are forecast to stay in the 30s on Thursday, reaching a high of 39 in mid-afternoon. Skies will be cloudy much of the day, and scattered snow showers are possible in the evening. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast...
hot96.com
Three People From Chicago Arrested Overnight In Gibson County
An Indiana State Trooper was patrolling US 41 near Decker around 1:00 this morning when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer stopped the car and noticed a strong odor of marijuana. When the front seat passenger was asked to exit the vehicle, the...
Body pulled from Lake Michigan identified as Indiana man
A Chicago marine unit pulled the body of a Gary, Ind. man from Lake Michigan near the Gold Coast neighborhood on Sunday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
IDOT: Southbound I-57 to close overnight near Kankakee for road repairs
KANKAKEE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that southbound I-57 through Kankakee will close overnight beginning Wednesday at 8 p.m. The closure, between the Illinois Route 50 interchange (exit 315) and the U.S. 45/52 interchange (exit 308), is to accommodate road repairs near Grinnell Road. The road is scheduled to reopen on […]
One of the Worst Storms in Illinois Happened Over 55 Years Ago
January 26 marks the anniversary of one of the worst natural disasters in Illinois history. 56 years and we are still talking about one of the worst storms in Illinois, the Blizzard of 1967. Most of the snow landed in Chicago and shut down the city for days. Buses, cars, and trains all stuck under 23 inches of snow that fell in one day. Now we can all handle a snowstorm, but there was nothing like this with mounds of snow falling and temps dropping stranding people in their homes for days.
Chicago couple killed in 21-car Florida crash while celebrating years-delayed honeymoon, family says
Loved ones said the husband and wife were pillars of support for their family.
5 Indoor Water Parks in the Chicago Area to Visit This Winter
Now that the holidays are over and winter has begun to set in, families across the Chicago area may already be dreaming of warm weather and summer trips to the water park. But with spring break up first, why not try one of the many indoor water parks close to Chicago?
CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild temperatures continue
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mild temperatures continue for the Chicago area with a mix of sun and clouds through next week. Sunday night brings partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 25 degrees. Expect partly cloudy skies and a high temperature of 44 degrees Monday. Clouds will increase through next...
fox32chicago.com
When will real winter weather return to Chicago?
CHICAGO - You call this winter? Today will be the 13th straight day with above average temperatures. Chicago has seen only a measly 3.4 inches of snow so far since Dec. 1. That is just a third of average so far this season. It is a wimpy winter and as of today, there is no sign that it will change anytime soon.
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
WGNtv.com
4 injured following crash on Southwest Side
CHICAGO — Three men and a woman were injured after two vehicles collided early Thursday morning on the Southwest Side. Just after 1:50 a.m., authorities responded to the 4000 block of South Cicero on the report of a crash. Police said a black pickup truck, occupied by two men,...
Does Chicago Have A Serial Killer Dumping Bodies In Lake Michigan?
After city officials pulled two bodies from Lake Michigan in the month of December, residents started to ask a lot of questions about the safety and well-being of downtown Chicago. With the number of bodies found in the lake continuing to rise, many are bringing up serial killer rumors. In...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Chicago Area
If you’ve ever had the pleasure of living or visiting Chicago, then you know the city is a hub for architecture, food, culture, art, and nightlife. But there are also dapples of nature escapes nearby, like parks, conservatories, and tranquil pools. And, of course, the Great Lakes. Are there other lakes nearby deeper than Lake Michigan? Discover the deepest lake in the Chicago area, including other notable bodies of water.
regionnewssource.org
Call For A Man With Rifle Leads To Search In Cedar Lake
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, The Cedar Lake Police Department received a call from a citizen in the area of the 12700 block of US 41 (Wicker Ave) advising Southcom Dispatch that as they exited their vehicle, a man wearing brown jump suit, carrying a rifle with a scope, greeted him at his door, according to Police Chief William Fisher.
blockclubchicago.org
Chatham’s Josephine’s Southern Cooking Shifts To Weekend-Only Hours As Owners Scout New Location
CHATHAM — A South Side staple that has charmed the likes of Aretha Franklin might have to say goodbye after decades in Chatham if business doesn’t pick up, but owners are searching for a second location to spread their wings — and recipes. Josephine’s Southern Cooking, 436...
blockclubchicago.org
Snow Could Hit Chicago This Week
CHICAGO — There’s a chance for snow this week in Chicago. The week will start off mostly sunny but windy, with gusts up to 15 mph possible Monday, according to the National Weather Service. It will warm up to a high of 41 degrees. Tuesday is also expected...
A Chicago Love Story Ends in Tragedy After Florida Crash
Ten years after getting married, Maribel Macedo and Armando Gomez Sanchez were finally celebrating their honeymoon in Florida, but the trip ended in unspeakable tragedy after they were killed in a horrific car crash on New Year's Eve. "They were basically on their first vacation," their daughter Isela Macedo said.
$16M to be split among family of women who died in sweltering Rogers Park apartments
It was May 14, 2022, when three women were found unresponsive at the James Sneider Apartments. Temperatures in the building reached above 90 degrees Fahrenheit. In the apartment of one woman, the temperature was 103 degrees.
Woman extricated after multi-vehicle rollover crash in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. - A 24-year-old Plainfield woman is in serious condition after striking two vehicles and a tree in a rollover crash Tuesday night in southwest suburban Joliet. About 6:01 p.m., the woman was driving a Hyundai Elantra eastbound on Black Road near Midland Avenue when she rear-ended a Ford Transit van driven by a 51-year-old Joliet man along with four passengers, Joliet police said in a statement.
