STREATOR – Last week the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team took three individuals into custody in Streator after an investigation into narcotics activity. Authorities say a search warrant for a residence in the 600 block of Elizabeth Street in Streator found more than 15 grams of purported crack cocaine, items associated with the packaging and delivery of drugs, and allegedly a 9mm handgun. Facing charges are two Streator men, 32-year-old Jeremy Seroka, who is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, and 50-year-old Arthur Cook, who is charged with Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance. A Joliet man, 45-year-old Edwin McGee, is facing a firearm charge of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. All three are being held on $500,000 bonds.

STREATOR, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO