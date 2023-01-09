Read full article on original website
Bloomington man sentenced for machine gun device
A federal judge in Peoria has sentenced a 22-year-old Bloomington man to just under three years in prison for having a "switch" that turned a Glock pistol into a fully automatic weapon. Hospital staff in Bloomington found the conversion device after Javares Hudson went to the emergency room when he...
Springfield EMS worker charged with murder had previous death investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One of the EMS workers facing a first-degree murder charge was previously investigated for a death. Peter Cadigan is one of two EMS workers charged with the murder of Earl Moore Jr. 7-year-old Truvonte Edwards was riding his bike at the corner of Phillips and 11th in Springfield in April 2008 […]
Lawyer for Illinois EMTs charged with patient's murder reacts to 'very odd criminal case'
The lawyer for two Illinois EMTs charged with the murder of a Black man who was strapped to a stretcher facedown called it a "very odd criminal case."
PPD’s first Anti-Violence Initiative special detail of the year held
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says the first special detail of the new year that’s part of his Anti-Violence initiative is complete. The chief says seven people were arrested Wednesday, 54 vehicles were stopped, a gun and illegal drugs were seized, and 39 officers from local and state police took part.
Prison sentence given to Bloomington shooting victim who tried to hide gun part in his mouth
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The reported victim in a gang-related shooting a year ago in Bloomington is himself going to prison for trying to hide evidence in his mouth when he was in the hospital. U.S. District Judge James E. Shadid sentenced Javares Hudson, 22, of Bloomington to two-years...
Retired Galesburg nurse’s sentencing for Ponzi scheme delayed
70-year-old Reva Stachniw of Galesburg has had her sentencing date in Federal Court delayed after being found guilty in August of participating in a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme. The retired nurse was found guilty by a jury, alongside 58-year-old Ron Throgmartin on a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud,...
Bloomington man spits out illegal gun mod, gets federal prison
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A Bloomington man has been sentenced to 33 months for possessing a Glock “switch”, an aftermarket attachment that converts handguns into fully automatic machine guns. According to a DOJ press release, 22-year-old Javares Hudson of the 600 block of W. Monroe St., will also...
Officials: ‘Bad batch’ of heroin may be in area, donation makes Narcan free to public
CREVE COEUR, Ill. – A couple of local police and fire agencies say they’ve had to respond to a number of drug overdose calls lately. Fire officials in Creve Coeur say over the last three days or so, they and police have had to administer 80 milligrams of Narcan in overdose cases. For comparison, a typical dose is between two and four milligrams.
Some Bureau County Sheriff Operations At New Law Enforcement Center
The Bureau County Sheriff's Office is working out of two Princeton sites these days. Sheriff Jim Reed said Wednesday the Records, Civil Process, Operations, Investigations and Jail Administration now operate at 800 Ace Road. All road patrol and jail division tasks remain at 22 Park Avenue West. Reed added that all phone numbers and their extensions and email addresses are the same. There has been no changes in communications to the new facililty.
UPDATE– Creve Coeur bequested life-saving Narcan
CREVE COEUR, Ill. (WMBD)– Creve Coeur is feeling the effects of the opiate crisis hard as it has been adapting to a surge of overdoses. According to the Creve Coeur Fire Dept. Facebook, they have administered 80 mg of Narcan in 60 hours to prevent death from opiate overdose. For reference, a single dose of Narcan is between 2-4 mg.
Local attorney announces Bloomington City Council bid
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Local attorney John Wyatt Danenberger announced Thursday that he is running for the open nonpartisan seat on Bloomington City Council, which represents Ward 4. Currently the Ward 4 seat is held by Julie Emig, who is on medical leave and not seeking another term. Danenberger...
Central Illinois sheriffs offer differing views on assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With dozens of sheriffs speaking out against the controversial assault weapons ban, Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said he won’t weigh in on the constitutionality of a law. “We will always follow the law until if and when a law is found unconstitutional,” Heuerman said. “It isn’t our job to interpret […]
Peoria City Council says yes to weed dispensary and Harrison School demolition
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria City Council held its joint City Council/Town Board Meeting on Tuesday night. The council voted whether to adopt Ordinance 23-010 amending a special use in a Class C-2 District to allow an adult-use cannabis dispensary for the property located at 1210 W. Glen Ave.
Peoria Council approves dispensary, pledges to better protect renters
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria City Council member on Tuesday said he’s working to keep his promise of working on a solution to better protect local renters. District 3 Council member Tim Riggenbach’s comments follows the notices for renters to vacate about 50 homes in Peoria’s East Bluff after the parent company of Darwin Homes, SFR3, bought dozens of properties.
State Farm moves to outside company for IT work
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – Bloomington-based State Farm insurance is essentially laying off workers as it switches to an outside entity that will manage its Information Technology infrastructure. India-based HCLTech says it’s been selected by State Farm to “reimagine” its IT service desk and modernize IT services and infrastructure....
State police investigate fatal crash in McLean County Tuesday
MCLEAN COUNTY – Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a semi and a motorcycle. A release says that the driver of a red Harley Davison motorcycle was stopped in the southbound lanes of State Street at the intersection with U.S. 54 in Bellflower. State police identified...
Peoria man indicted for aggravated vehicular hijacking
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria County grand jury indicted 24-year-old Patrick Meyer on one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. Meyer is accused of shooting a man while stealing his car from the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska on December 14. Police say both the victim and Meyer...
New Drug Charges For Streator Woman
On probation for drug dealing, a Streator woman faces new drug charges. Twenty-seven-year-old Janessa Phillips was in an Ottawa courtroom Tuesday morning hearing that she's charged with two felony counts of dealing cocaine. The alleged sales happened in June. Phillips is being jailed on a million dollars bond. She was...
Pritzker just signed the assault weapons ban. What happens now?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker signed an assault weapon ban into law Tuesday night. Some of the law goes into effect immediately, some will not go into effect until later. Immediately Now in Illinois, it is illegal to sell or deliver any assault weapon anywhere in the state of Illinois. “Sales of assault weapons […]
Tri-DENT makes drug, firearm arrests in Streator
STREATOR – Last week the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team took three individuals into custody in Streator after an investigation into narcotics activity. Authorities say a search warrant for a residence in the 600 block of Elizabeth Street in Streator found more than 15 grams of purported crack cocaine, items associated with the packaging and delivery of drugs, and allegedly a 9mm handgun. Facing charges are two Streator men, 32-year-old Jeremy Seroka, who is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, and 50-year-old Arthur Cook, who is charged with Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance. A Joliet man, 45-year-old Edwin McGee, is facing a firearm charge of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. All three are being held on $500,000 bonds.
