Music mania: spring semester concert guideThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Dawand Jones announces declaration for NFL DraftThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Ohio State Faculty Club features 3 architectural painters in ‘The Ohio Wanderers Collection’The LanternColumbus, OH
Freshman State Rep Darnell Brewer of Ohio D-18 Makes His Voice Heard; Condemns HB 45 and Governor's Inaction for HB 458Brown on ClevelandOhio State
Football: Jones returns for sixth year with programThe LanternColumbus, OH
Georgia-based gas station RaceTrac eyes expansion into Ohio
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain RaceTrac is planning an expansion into Ohio. RaceTrac is proposing its first location in Ohio along U.S. Route 36/State Route 37 at Davidson Lane in Delaware, according to a report by the Delaware Planning Commission. The plans call for a 6,008 square-foot convenience store accompanied […]
NBC4 Columbus
NBC Midday Marion shooting result of better-rapper debate
NBC Midday Marion shooting result of better-rapper debate
Missing teen found by Hilliard police
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – The Hilliard Division of Police has located a missing, runaway teenager. The girl had previously been spotted Tuesday near the tennis courts at Hilliard Darby High School before disappearing. HPD said her cell phone had been turned off during the search, but confirmed Thursday around 4:45 p.m. that she had been […]
Ohio nears noteworthy number for new COVID-19 cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 10,188 new COVID-19 cases, dropping cases close to their lowest point in three months. The holiday season saw a noticeably smaller amount of COVID-19 infections compared to the previous two years, and the state has continued that midway through January. Before cases neared the four-digit range, December's […]
NBC4 Columbus
After crash, Columbus restaurant looks to rebound
After crash, Columbus restaurant looks to rebound. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3X9eMpK.
2 Ohio winners in Mega Millions drawing
Two million-dollar winners in the Mega Millions drawing are from Ohio.
NBC4 Columbus
NBC Today FAA grounds all flights nationwide
Two charged with murder in death of Columbus infant. Two charged with murder in death of Columbus infant. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Xkq36J.
NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For more than a year, NBC4 Today Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been away fighting cancer. NBC4 has provided many updates on his progress over that time, and he has gotten better bit by bit and day by day. When his doctors say that he is cleared to return to work giving […]
spectrumnews1.com
Report: Multiple Ohio cities rank in top 50 for most bed bugs
OHIO — Orkin, a pest control company, released its annual rankings for Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, and several Ohio cities are on it. Orkin said the list is based on data from treatments in the metro areas that the company performed between Dec. 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2022 and includes both residential and commercial treatments.
Columbus among worst bedbug cities in the US, Orkin says
Cities stretching from the Midwest and into the Northeast recently landed toward the top of an annual list that doesn't exactly come with bragging rights.
Columbus man shot, killed in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is dead after police said he was shot in Chillicothe. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, Jennoro Juan Elmore Jr., 23, was found Tuesday afternoon on North Plaza Boulevard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center, where he later died. Police said […]
Fatal shooting in Marion began as a debate on who was the better rapper
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – The man arrested in Detroit on murder charges stemming from a shooting in Marion did so because of a dispute over who was a better rapper, said the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Marquise Adams was extradited from Detroit, Mich. to Marion after disappearing from the area for nearly five months. […]
Two wanted, charged in death of Columbus infant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man and a woman have been charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy this week. According to court records, Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, are wanted for murder after the death of the child on Monday. Neither Dawson or March Jr. are in custody and […]
Creator of Ohio ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ TikTok shares message for her
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The man who made a viral video featuring an Ohio State fan is sharing more about his social media experience with NBC4. TikTok creator Hayden Sheppard posted a short clip of the Peach Bowl broadcast highlighting 19-year-old Catherine Gurd from New Albany. In the video, Gurd, dressed in Buckeye garb, holds […]
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Convention draws business to Columbus with aim to bring in more
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s been a busy few days at the Columbus Convention Center this week, with a big conference wrapping up Wednesday. The Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA) held its Convening Leaders conference from Sunday through Wednesday, and it’s estimated to have brought in millions of dollars to the city on its own. […]
NBC4 Columbus
Body found in Perry County roadway
Body found in Perry County roadway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CBqmlf.
Ohio Amber Alert suspect sentenced in Indiana court for spitting at deputy
Watch an earlier report on Kason Thomas in the player above. INDIANAPOLIS (WCMH) — Nalah Jackson, the woman accused of stealing a running car with infant twins inside and setting off a multiday Amber Alert in Ohio just before Christmas, was sentenced for one of her charges in Indiana court. On Wednesday, Jackson had a […]
New hotel coming to Downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new hotel that its developers said captures the essence of the city is coming to downtown Columbus. Junto, a boutique-style hotel, has been in the works since 2021. Developers said it is the first of its kind and something Columbus desperately needs. Jim Merkel, responsible for the hospitality leg of […]
Woman dead, suspect found in North Carolina after Blendon Township shooting
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – One woman is dead and a suspect was found in North Carolina hours later after a shooting Tuesday outside a grocery store in Blendon Township. Blendon Township police arrived about 5:50 p.m. at the Sunbury Plaza shopping center in the 5900 block of Sunbury Road, where they found Amara Jones, 24, […]
