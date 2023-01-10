ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Georgia-based gas station RaceTrac eyes expansion into Ohio

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain RaceTrac is planning an expansion into Ohio. RaceTrac is proposing its first location in Ohio along U.S. Route 36/State Route 37 at Davidson Lane in Delaware, according to a report by the Delaware Planning Commission. The plans call for a 6,008 square-foot convenience store accompanied […]
NBC4 Columbus

NBC Midday Marion shooting result of better-rapper debate

NBC Midday Marion shooting result of better-rapper debate
NBC4 Columbus

Missing teen found by Hilliard police

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – The Hilliard Division of Police has located a missing, runaway teenager. The girl had previously been spotted Tuesday near the tennis courts at Hilliard Darby High School before disappearing. HPD said her cell phone had been turned off during the search, but confirmed Thursday around 4:45 p.m. that she had been […]
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio nears noteworthy number for new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 10,188 new COVID-19 cases, dropping cases close to their lowest point in three months. The holiday season saw a noticeably smaller amount of COVID-19 infections compared to the previous two years, and the state has continued that midway through January. Before cases neared the four-digit range, December's […]
NBC4 Columbus

After crash, Columbus restaurant looks to rebound

After crash, Columbus restaurant looks to rebound. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3X9eMpK.
NBC4 Columbus

NBC Today FAA grounds all flights nationwide

Two charged with murder in death of Columbus infant. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Xkq36J.
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For more than a year, NBC4 Today Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been away fighting cancer. NBC4 has provided many updates on his progress over that time, and he has gotten better bit by bit and day by day. When his doctors say that he is cleared to return to work giving […]
spectrumnews1.com

Report: Multiple Ohio cities rank in top 50 for most bed bugs

OHIO — Orkin, a pest control company, released its annual rankings for Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, and several Ohio cities are on it. Orkin said the list is based on data from treatments in the metro areas that the company performed between Dec. 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2022 and includes both residential and commercial treatments.
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man shot, killed in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is dead after police said he was shot in Chillicothe. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, Jennoro Juan Elmore Jr., 23, was found Tuesday afternoon on North Plaza Boulevard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center, where he later died. Police said […]
NBC4 Columbus

Two wanted, charged in death of Columbus infant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man and a woman have been charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy this week. According to court records, Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, are wanted for murder after the death of the child on Monday. Neither Dawson or March Jr. are in custody and […]
NBC4 Columbus

Convention draws business to Columbus with aim to bring in more

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s been a busy few days at the Columbus Convention Center this week, with a big conference wrapping up Wednesday. The Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA) held its Convening Leaders conference from Sunday through Wednesday, and it’s estimated to have brought in millions of dollars to the city on its own. […]
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in Perry County roadway

Body found in Perry County roadway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CBqmlf.
NBC4 Columbus

New hotel coming to Downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new hotel that its developers said captures the essence of the city is coming to downtown Columbus. Junto, a boutique-style hotel, has been in the works since 2021. Developers said it is the first of its kind and something Columbus desperately needs. Jim Merkel, responsible for the hospitality leg of […]
