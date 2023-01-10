Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Public defender accuses SF DA of violating juvenile records law
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco's Public Defender's Office is accusing the District Attorney of violating state law that protects juvenile records. The case in question involves the 15-year-old murder suspect who is accused of shooting and killing Japantown security guard Gavin Boston on Jan. 4. The public defender's office on...
sfpublicdefender.org
Coalition of 110+ Civil Rights, Traffic Safety, and Community Groups Commends SF Police Commission for Adopting Historic Policy to End Racially-Biased Pretext Stops
Emma Tozer, GLIDE Foundation, etozer@glide.org, (301) 383-3128. Jessie Seyfer, San Francisco Public Defender’s Office, jessie.seyfer@sfgov.org, (415) 851-2212. Coalition of 110+ Civil Rights, Traffic Safety, and Community Groups Commends San Francisco Police Commission for Adopting Historic Policy to End Racially-Biased Pretext Stops. SAN FRANCISCO — Last night, in a historic...
SFist
DA Jenkins’s Office Can Prosecute Resentencing the Murder Case Against Mayor Breed’s Brother, Court Rules
A San Francisco Superior Court judge denied a motion Monday morning that asked to take the murder resentencing of Mayor Breed’s brother out of the hands of DA Brooke Jenkins’s office, a motion that was made by Breed’s brother’s attorneys. One of the thornier ethical issues...
Bay Area mom who cyberbullied daughter's dates gets 3 years in federal prison
BRENTWOOD – A Brentwood woman who cyberstalked, bullied and harassed people who had falling outs with her daughter has been sentenced to over three years in federal prison, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. Ramajana Hidic Demirovic, 47, formerly of San Francisco, pleaded guilty in August of 2022 to sending "hundreds" of malicious, deceptive, and abusive communications intended to sabotage the personal relationship, social reputation, academic life and work prospects of her intended victims that caused "staggering" distress, the DOJ said. Demirovic admitted that between 2016 and 2019 she and her daughter attempted to cause—and did cause—"substantial" emotional distress...
SFist
SF Police Commission Bans Pretextual Stops for Minor Traffic Violations, After Months of Controversy
After a five-hour debate at Wednesday night’s Police Commission meeting, the commission did finally adopt a policy to bar SFPD from making stops for nine specific traffic infractions that supporters of the ban say are ticky-tack offenses meant to search, incarcerate, and prosecute people of color. For the last...
sfstandard.com
Cop’s Checkered Past May Cost SF Taxpayers Another $2M
San Francisco is about to pay nearly $2 million to settle claims that two officers with histories of misconduct lied to justify shooting a man during an exchange of gunfire in the Outer Sunset. The settlement, which is awaiting approval from the Board of Supervisors, isn’t the first big payout...
sfstandard.com
Victim in Crime Spree Committed by SF Mayor’s Brother Opposes Resentencing
Two decades have passed since Romero Angel Saucedo found himself unlocking a safe for a gunman who happened to be London Breed’s brother. But the fear he felt has resurfaced now that the same man is trying to reduce his sentence for the crimes he committed all those years ago.
Alameda County Board of Supervisors requests recount of ranked-choice races
OAKLAND -- In Alameda County, several ranked-choice elections were decided by just a few votes and there has been a public outcry by the Oakland Branch of the NAACP for a recount. They took a lot of heat for that demand, but now, it looks like they've been vindicated, as the county itself said, that may not be a bad idea. Ranked-choice voting has been approved in a number of Bay Area cities because it's more economical, eliminating the need for costly run-off elections. But it's also been criticized for being confusing to a lot of voters....
sfstandard.com
SF Decides To Ban Low-Level Traffic Stops in Close Police Commission Vote
In a contentious decision spurred by police pulling over Black drivers at disproportionately high rates, San Francisco’s Police Commission decided late Wednesday night to ban officers from making certain low-level traffic stops. The vote to approve the proposal came after months of public scrutiny and changes to the plan...
goldrushcam.com
After Brutal Beating of Vallejo Club Member, Solano County Hells Angels Member Pleads Guilty to Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm
January 10, 2023 – SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dennis Killough Jr., 51, of Vacaville, pleaded guilty yesterday to unlawfully possessing two firearms after being convicted of a felony crime, U.S. Attorney. Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, on Dec. 8, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search...
2 arrested in Berkeley for stealing from their landlord: police
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing items from their landlord’s home, the Berkeley Police Department said. The landlord, a woman in her 70s, alerted police on Jan. 2 that security cameras showed two people inside her home. The victim was not at her residence on the 1200 block of Rose […]
Government Technology
Hackers Hit San Francisco Area’s BART Police Department
(TNS) — A group of hackers reportedly posted over 120,000 files from BART’s police department that include the names of children suspected of suffering abuse, driver’s license numbers and mental health evaluation forms, according to a report in NBC News. The hack appeared to be the work...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco supervisors select Aaron Peskin as board president after 17 rounds of voting
The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Monday selected Aaron Peskin as its new board speaker following 17 rounds of voting. The process to select a new board president in San Francisco, the American city perhaps most associated with left-wing politics, echoed the days-long saga involving politicians on the other side of the aisle in the U.S. House of Representatives last week.
BART police seek help identifying suspects in aggravated assault
BART police investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in an aggravated assault that occurred at the Richmond BART Station on Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:43 p.m. The persons of interest are pictured below. Few details have been released about the assault. No arrests have...
3-year-old abducted from Millbrae recovered in Mexico
MILLBRAE, Calif. (KRON) — Three-year-old Andrea Flores who authorities believed was abducted by her father on New Year’s Day has been recovered from Mexico and reunited with her family, according to a social media post from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. She was located in Mexico one week after her alleged abduction on Saturday, […]
Another S.F. middle school falls into disciplinary chaos
{p dir=”ltr”}Since August 2021, San Francisco Unified’s Marina Middle School has lost almost a third of its staff, seen the departure of its longtime principal, and descended into what some educators familiar with the 670-student institution in one of The City’s wealthiest neighborhoods describe as barely controlled chaos. {p dir=”ltr”}Teachers, counselors and security staff who have left or are still working at the Fillmore Street school report that recent incidents include students recording videos of themselves as they beat another student, three female students assaulting...
Police seize over 20 'ghost guns' from Oakland Hills home; suspect arrested
OAKLAND – Police arrested a suspect Tuesday night on weapons charges after more than 20 privately made "ghost guns" were found in an Oakland Hills home.Around 7:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Broadmoor View near Knowland Park after multiple gunshots were reported. The gunshots continued after police arrived.During a search of the area, police said they spotted a person wearing body armor leaving a home. A bullet casing was also found on the driveway.Officers then detained the person and searched the home for potential victims. During a search, police said they found multiple firearms in plain...
sfstandard.com
If You Live in the Bay Area, You Just Got an Extension To File Your Federal Income Taxes
Almost two weeks into the onslaught of rain and wind, more than a dozen California residents have lost their lives, and the damage now exceeds $1 billion. On Monday, leaders at the city, state and federal levels all declared states of emergency, with Mayor London Breed’s proclamation retroactive to Dec. 31.
Police arrest 1 allegedly involved in West Oakland homicide
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department arrested one suspect they said was involved in a homicide following a robbery Sunday in West Oakland, according to a social media post. OPD officers arrested De'Shaughn Johnson for the alleged murder of Anthony Bradley. Sunday morning, officers responded to reports of a robbery on 21st […]
