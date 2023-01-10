Read full article on original website
Lakers And Bucks Have Reportedly "Inquired" About This Knicks Player
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams that have "inquired" about New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish.
RUMOR: Knicks’ asking price for Cam Reddish amid Lakers, Bucks trade interest
With the trade deadline quickly approaching, rumors are starting to swirl at an all-time high. One player who has been garnering a ton of interest ahead of February 9th in New York Knicks sharpshooter Cam Reddish, who is finding playing time hard to come by after Tom Thibodeau nixed him from the rotation over a month ago. Well, it appears the Knicks have set their asking price for the former Duke standout: Two second-round picks.
Lakers Want Trade for Cam Reddish of Knicks?
The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors and the whole Big Apple ...
Bucks stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday drop strong Brook Lopez DPOY endorsement
The Milwaukee Bucks have been in a rough patch as of late, having played inconsistent basketball over the past month or so. Giannis Antetokounmpo has done his best to carry the team on his back amid Khris Middleton absence and Jrue Holiday’ shooting struggles as of late. However, beyond Antetokounmpo, one player has played at such an exceptional level on a consistent basis for the Bucks this season, particularly defensively. Enter Brook Lopez.
BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Heat Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report for Thursday’s game.
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 9: New Orleans Pelicans Cruise Past Washington Wizards Behind C.J. McCollum’s 34-Point Performance
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum had 34 points, five rebounds and two steals in the win against the Washington Wizards. Since losing star center Zion Williamson to injury, the Pelicans will need consistent offensive performances from their star players. OTHERS:. -Giannis Antetokounmpo’s double-double helped the Milwaukee Bucks rally from...
NBA Odds: Bucks vs. Hawks prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/11/2023
The Milwaukee Bucks will travel to take on the Atlanta Hawks in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Bucks-Hawks prediction and pick, laid out below. Milwaukee...
Knicks Ex Jared Jeffries Scores New Car on 'The Price is Right'
Jeffries, who spent parts of six seasons with the New York Knicks, won a vehicle that certainly reminded him of his alma mater.
WVNews
NBA updates All-Star vote numbers; LeBron, Durant still lead
NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is well on his way to catching Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on more than the NBA’s career scoring list. James is on pace to be an All-Star for the 19th time, after the NBA said Thursday he remains the overall leading vote-getter for the Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City.
WVNews
Name of Boston's TD Garden to remain through 2045
BOSTON (AP) — The home of the Boston Celtics and Bruins will be known as the TD Garden through 2045. TD Bank and the building’s owner, Delaware North, announced a 20-year extension for the arena naming rights on Thursday. The agreement, which began in 2005, had been set to expire in 2025.
Bucks And Hawks Injury Reports
The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks have announced their injury reports.
Nerlens Noel must pay agent Rich Paul full commission on Knicks contract after settling legal battle
NBA center Nerlens Noel has been told he must pay agent Rich Paul and his Klutch Sports Group full commission on his contract with the Knicks after a long legal battle.
Heat, Jimmy Butler set NBA free-throw record on 'normal Tuesday,' coach says
Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat beat the Oklahoma City Thunder by one point and set free multiple throw records by making all 40 of their attempts on what coach Erik Spoelstra called a "normal Tuesday" in Miami.
