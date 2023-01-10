ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Knicks’ asking price for Cam Reddish amid Lakers, Bucks trade interest

With the trade deadline quickly approaching, rumors are starting to swirl at an all-time high. One player who has been garnering a ton of interest ahead of February 9th in New York Knicks sharpshooter Cam Reddish, who is finding playing time hard to come by after Tom Thibodeau nixed him from the rotation over a month ago. Well, it appears the Knicks have set their asking price for the former Duke standout: Two second-round picks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Bucks stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday drop strong Brook Lopez DPOY endorsement

The Milwaukee Bucks have been in a rough patch as of late, having played inconsistent basketball over the past month or so. Giannis Antetokounmpo has done his best to carry the team on his back amid Khris Middleton absence and Jrue Holiday’ shooting struggles as of late. However, beyond Antetokounmpo, one player has played at such an exceptional level on a consistent basis for the Bucks this season, particularly defensively. Enter Brook Lopez.
MILWAUKEE, WI
InsideTheHeat

NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 9: New Orleans Pelicans Cruise Past Washington Wizards Behind C.J. McCollum’s 34-Point Performance

New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum had 34 points, five rebounds and two steals in the win against the Washington Wizards. Since losing star center Zion Williamson to injury, the Pelicans will need consistent offensive performances from their star players. OTHERS:. -Giannis Antetokounmpo’s double-double helped the Milwaukee Bucks rally from...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WVNews

NBA updates All-Star vote numbers; LeBron, Durant still lead

NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is well on his way to catching Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on more than the NBA’s career scoring list. James is on pace to be an All-Star for the 19th time, after the NBA said Thursday he remains the overall leading vote-getter for the Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WVNews

Name of Boston's TD Garden to remain through 2045

BOSTON (AP) — The home of the Boston Celtics and Bruins will be known as the TD Garden through 2045. TD Bank and the building’s owner, Delaware North, announced a 20-year extension for the arena naming rights on Thursday. The agreement, which began in 2005, had been set to expire in 2025.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy