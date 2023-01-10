Read full article on original website
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Proud: A-List Carowinds Attraction One Of Top 5 Coasters In The Country
Rollercoasters. You either love or hate them. Put me in the love category. Though I have to say I’m not one that has to be on the tallest, fastest, or other record-breaking rides. I’ll go on them sure, but some of my favorites are sufficiently average. And that’s ok! But if coaster thrills are your favorite then you’re certainly glad Cedar Fair took over at Carowinds. Since purchasing the park in 2006 they have invested heavily in it adding many attractions. This includes several new roller coasters- Intimidator, Fury 325, and Copperhead Strike. This makes perfect sense as Cedar Fair’s original park Cedar Point in Ohio is known for having some of the best coasters in the world. And now, so is Carowinds. A list by BlooLoop has the author, a self-described aficionado, ranking his 10 favorite roller coasters. And one of Carowinds premiere attractions was in the top 5 coasters in the country.
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
lakenormanpublications.com
Plans fall through for 175-acre park slated for Denver
DENVER – The Denver “year-in-review” article published in the Dec. 30 edition of the Citizen erroneously included plans for a park that have since gone by the wayside. Last March, the Citizen reported Lincoln County was in the process of finalizing the acquisition of 175 acres along Beth Haven Church Road for a sprawling new park. At the time, Lincoln County Commissioner Bud Cesena said the county was doing its “due diligence” before finalizing the purchase.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
country1037fm.com
Charlotte And Another North Carolina City Named Hottest Housing Market In The US For 2023
This is not the news I wanted to hear. With my apartment lease running out in a few months and rent increasing astronomically across Charlotte (along with the overall cost of living, but not my salary), I am looking to purchase a home this year. Zillow just released their list of the Hottest Housing Markets for 2023. And the Charlotte and another North Carolina housing market are right there in the top 5 for 2023. That’s right both Charlotte and Raleigh are still seeing exponential growth in home buying. Wonderful. At this rate maybe I can afford a shed? Zillow was that this is list includes the hot markets, where home values are expected to appreciate at a faster rate than the rest of the nation. The Top 10 are:
country1037fm.com
North Carolina City Home to One of the Best Spots for Croissants
Listen, if it’s one thing I can eat every day it’s bread. Just about any form of bread is my favorite side dish (or main) to enjoy. I love french bread, garlic, butter bread, cheese bread, toast, croissants, all of it. Yes, that may be a lot of carbs but I am not one to really count those much either. So, what are the go-to spots in North Carolina?
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Favorite Donut Shop Closing Soon
Who doesn’t love a good donut? It’s one of my favorite indulgent treats. And, when you find a really good one, you hate to see it go. Unfortunately, a Charlotte favorite donut shop is set to close in February. According to Axios Charlotte, “Your Mom’s Donuts” plans to shut the doors at both the Park Road and Matthews locations February 5. Owner Courtney Ahern started Your Mom’s Donuts as a home delivery business in 2013. She went on to a pop-up cart in Charlotte three years later. Then, Ahern opened several brick and mortar stores. However, as she points out, without big financial backing, keeping operations going with rising costs becomes more difficult. According to Ahern, inflation takes its toll with ingredients like eggs soaring. The donut shop uses 90-120 dozen eggs per week. She says even raising prices of the donuts last year, she couldn’t keep up with ingredient costs. Ahern points out that in order to see a profit, the price per doughnut would need to jump to $8. She currently charges $2.50-$4.00.
WXII 12
Strong storms move through North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Showers and storms moved throughout the Piedmont Triad Thursday night. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties until 7:30 p.m. The strong storms were active through the evening hours but then lessened. Primary risks included heavy rain, ponding water and...
wccbcharlotte.com
Severe Threat Increases Thursday Afternoon
A line of thunderstorms will race east Thursday ahead of a strong cold front. A tornado watch covers Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia until 1 pm. The Storm Prediction has expanded the level 2 (out of 5) threat area to now include Charlotte and areas of the Piedmont to the south and west of the city.
country1037fm.com
The Most ‘Eccentric’ Town in North Carolina Is Closer Than You Think
Chances are, you have been here! The most eccentric town in North Carolina is about fifteen minutes from Charlotte. It is not hard to love Huntersville, North Carolina recently crowned the most eccentric because of all the unusual and fun experiences you can have there. Only in Our State, names a few things that should definitely be done when visiting.
lakenormanpublications.com
Brewery pouring new life into popular shopping center
HUNTERSVILLE – A former first responder has parlayed his grace under pressure skills into a new small-business venture in a long-vacant Huntersville space. Neoteric Brewing Company opened in late November in space now unrecognizable as a former sushi restaurant on Oakhill Park Lane, next to Killington’s in the Rosedale Shopping Center. The spot had been empty for years following multiple attempts to establish successful restaurants in the eastern corner of the popular shopping destination.
country1037fm.com
Here Is Why A Popular Charlotte, North Carolina Steakhouse Got A “B” From Health Inspector
For the record, I have been here several times and it was delicious. Here is why a popular Charlotte, North Carolina steakhouse got a “b” rating from the Mecklenburg County health department. Morton’s The Steakhouse at 227 West Trade Street in Charlotte got the less than favorable rating...
country1037fm.com
Popular Burger Chain In N’ Out Getting Closer And Closer To North Carolina
I’m sure you’ve heard of the west coast burger chain In N’ Out. The restaurant’s animal-style burgers practically have a cult following. Despite going to the West Coast several times I’ve still not had a chance to taste them. So unfortunately I can’t offer my opinion on if In N’ Out lives up to the massive hype. Could In N’ Out ever make it to North Carolina? There’s Chick-fil-a in California so anything could happen. And it’s getting closer and closer to us. This week In N’ Out Burger announced that they will be opening a new location just one state away from North Carolina. That new restaurant will be in Franklin, Tennessee which is a suburb of Nashville. Unfortunately, it’s not expected to be open and operating until 2026.
country1037fm.com
These Are The Best Restaurants To Try In 2023 In North Carolina
Charlotte Magazine recently issued their 50 Best Restaurants in Charlotte North Carolina: 2023 list. Of course, being the food-obsessed person I am, I had to browse to see if my favorites made the list. And, as they point out in the article, these days we view dining out as a luxury. With inflation high and money tight, we really think long and hard when choosing our eating out experiences. So, hopefully by compiling restaurants to try in 2023, you can get some guidance. There’s nothing more disappointing than taking that hard earned money and spending it on a meal that didn’t measure up. In my opinion, the most important parts of dining out include great food, good service, and atmosphere. The Charlotte Magazine list included quite a few I honestly haven’t tried yet. However, a few that I can actually speak personally about appeared. So, I’ll share my experience with those spots and add a couple of my recently discovered favorites in this list of restaurants to try in 2023 in Charlotte North Carolina.
Panovich: Storms will bring heavy rain, damaging winds and possible tornadoes to Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A strong cold front will bring a line of thunderstorms to the Carolinas Thursday with the possibility of severe weather in the Charlotte area. Chief meteorologist Brad Panovich says Charlotte is right on the borderline between nasty weather and regular storms associated with this type of weather pattern.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Jan. 9
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Dec. 30 to Jan. 5:. Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 16408 Northcross Drive – 95 Courtyard by Marriott, 16700 Northcross Drive – 92 Spare Time Entertainment, 16317 Statesville Road – 99.5. Davidson.
Search for missing North Carolina 11-year-old expands to mountains
Two and a half hours from Charlotte, off the long, winding Lonesome Mountain Road in Madison County, north of Asheville, neighbors say law enforcement knocked on doors in the investigation into the disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari from Cornelius.
caldwelljournal.com
U.S. 321 closure for construction in Hickory
HICKORY, NC (January 6, 2023) — Weather permitting, contractors will be working on U.S. 321 January 14 and 15. This work will require the closure of U.S. 321 between Clement Boulevard and 15th Avenue NW, from 9 p.m. Saturday, January 14, through 5 a.m. Sunday, January 15. Detour routes for the U.S. 321 road closure will be established and clearly marked. Drivers should use Clement Boulevard NW and Old Lenoir Road to navigate around the closure.
country1037fm.com
What’s For Lunch North Carolina? Try One Of These Spots Named Charlotte’s Best Lunch
It’s the question you probably ask multiple times a week. In fact, I often walk around our office and ask people what I want for lunch. Because sometimes I just don’t know. And of course, I aim to bring lunch but sometimes you just don’t get to that or don’t want what you packed. That was me this week. What I brought just didn’t sound appetizing to me at all. But even when I choose to go out or get take out I feel like I’m always going to the same places. So if you’re like me and never know what’s for lunch you’ll enjoy this list. It’s from the publication Family Destinations Guide and is called “Charlotte’s Best Lunch”.
Kings Mountain man says December power bill cost nearly as much as rent
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A father in Kings Mountain was shocked at the energy bill he received last month. Thomas Collins told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon that with a family of six, he’s used to paying a lot. But last month, his bill was nearly $500. Energy...
