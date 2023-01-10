Read full article on original website
Islandgrl
2d ago
I'm proud to be a slow talking slow moving southern girl, why should I get in a hurry, I've never seen a store jump up and run away before I got there and my speech is better than most northerners, I can actually pronounce the letter "R" amazing!
James Canupp
2d ago
When it comes to talking fast or talking slow, keep this in mind: "If what you have to say doesn't amount to much to start with, it's best just to go ahead and get it out quick so that you got time to take in the more meaningful stuff being said by the slow talkers." Y'all have a good day now, ya hear? (All the above spoken in slow South Carolina drawl.)
Italian Pikachu
3d ago
Here's a fun fact: not only do Southerners speak slower, but the native born Southerner is the slowest moving creature on the planet.
