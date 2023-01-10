ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin Snider
3d ago

easy fix build you a chicken coop in your back yard buy you some egg laying hens now your egg problems are solved ,plus when the prices go back down to normal if you want you can have deep fried chicken

masonmixer
3d ago

this is how they control the food supply by killing off flocks. Less flocks mean higher prices, in today's society and technology why can't they find out what bird flu is. In 18 months they came up with a vaccine for COVID yet scientists can't figure out how to control bird flu.

Tammy Sims
2d ago

Yeah they are 'woke" alright. They just woke up to find the prices of all groceries, especially eggs, which provide a great source of protein at a very affordable price. Well they did, til now. ALL groceries have soared and we all know the truth as to why. WAKE up people and stop believing a lie!

