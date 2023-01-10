Some of us are “fast talkers,” and some are “slow talkers.” When I first started my radio career, people kept telling me I talked too fast. In order for listeners to understand everything I said, bosses urged me to slow it down a bit. The average American speaks at a speed of around 5.09 syllables per second. And, if you’re from South Carolina, chances are it’s slower than that. According to WIS News 10, a study says the South Carolina drawl ranked second-slowest speaking state in the nation. The typical South Carolina native averages about 4.80 syllables per second. The only state ranking slower in speech is Louisiana.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO