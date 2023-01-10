ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

FOX Carolina

Deputy coroner involved in crash

SLED is investigating after an inmate was found unconscious in his cell and later died this morning in Laurens County. Schools Cancelling Activities Due To Severe Weather. Some schools in the area dismissed early and are adjusting schedules ahead of the severe weather threat. Dozens associated with Mexican drug cartels...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

Housing development lawsuits in Laurens Co.

Dozens associated with Mexican drug cartels arrested in Upstate, Attorney General says. The South Carolina Attorney General announced charges against more than three dozen suspects accused of association with Mexican drug cartels. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Deputy coroner involved in crash (Video: Malarkey News) Murder suspect arrested after 18-year-old...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

Mansfield murder suspect arrested in South Carolina

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nathan Olsen, 40, has been arrested in South Carolina in connection with an Oct. 22, 2022 Mansfield murder. According to police, Olsen is accused of murdering Antonyo Powell on Antibus Place in Mansfield. On Tuesday around 7 p.m., the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task...
MANSFIELD, OH
WYFF4.com

Infant surrendered at SC hospital under safe haven act

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A newborn baby was safely surrendered at a South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law, according to the Department of Social Services. Officials with Prisma Health Richland Hospital accepted the infant on Monday. The SC Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act provides a safe, legal option for...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Where is South Carolina's Lightning Capital

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Storm season doesn’t seem to really end here in the South. From Summertime storms to severe weather in the Winter and Spring months lightning can be pretty common here in South Carolina. According to a new report by Vaisala, we saw more than 198 million...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

South Carolina's new Speaker of the House

In Greenville an elderly woman was shot and killed just moments before arriving at her birthday party. Heather Stevanus was injured in a road rage shooting on I-85. Deputies say shots were fired from one vehicle into another. Suspect's car is a dark-colored BMW. Madison County Quadruple Stabbing Investigation in...
GREENVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Afternoon crash on I-26W cleared

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a Wednesday afternoon crash that impacted I-26 traffic is cleared. Earlier, troopers reported that two westbound left lanes at exit 205 were closed by the crash. Later, those lanes opened back up, and just the right lane was closed.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

Fentanyl bills in SC statehouse

First Alert Meteorologist Chrissy Kholer breaks down the science of winter thunderestorms. Former Clemson star quarterback Tahj Boyd is planning his annual gala. The USGS reported an earthquake in Hopkins, SC late Tuesday night. System outage grounds fllghts nationwide. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the...
country1037fm.com

South Carolina Drawl Nearly The Slowest Speech In The Country

Some of us are “fast talkers,” and some are “slow talkers.” When I first started my radio career, people kept telling me I talked too fast. In order for listeners to understand everything I said, bosses urged me to slow it down a bit. The average American speaks at a speed of around 5.09 syllables per second. And, if you’re from South Carolina, chances are it’s slower than that. According to WIS News 10, a study says the South Carolina drawl ranked second-slowest speaking state in the nation. The typical South Carolina native averages about 4.80 syllables per second. The only state ranking slower in speech is Louisiana.
GEORGIA STATE
abccolumbia.com

New map shows maternity deserts in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A new map shows maternity care deserts in rural counties in South Carolina. The Maternity Care Services map was created by University of South Carolina alumna Taylor Olson and the map also showcases state clinics, hospitals, and licensed midwives for mothers in need of services.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

SC Southern Drawl tops list of slowest speech in U.S.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - How fast can you talk? If you’re from South Carolina a new study says you might be among the slowest speakers in the nation. The language learning platform Prebly compiled a ranking of the fast and slowest-speaking states in America. South Carolina was ranked the second-slowest-talking state, averaging 4.80 syllables per second. The only state with a slower average is Louisiana.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

I-85 Road Rage Shooting Incident

Only on Fox we go one-on-one with South Carolina's new Speaker of the House. In Greenville an elderly woman was shot and killed just moments before arriving at her birthday party.
GREENVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

South Carolina State Fairgrounds hosting CDL Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) will host “CDL Day” at the State Fairgrounds on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Anyone looking to obtain a commercial learner’s permit (CLP) will be able to apply for and take the required CLP knowledge examination on-site.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wspa.com

Some use of a shot clock in area high school basketball

SCHSL allows experimental use in tournaments in invitationals for two years. Some use of a shot clock in area high school basketball. SCHSL allows experimental use in tournaments in invitationals for two years. Severe Weather Threat in the Upstate. Severe Weather Threat in the Upstate. Restaurant Week kicks off in...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

