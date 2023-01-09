Read full article on original website
Central Minnesota Boy Scouts Pick Up Grants
St. Cloud (WJON News) - The Central Minnesota Boys Scouts have received a major donation. The Cross Works Foundation will match all donations to the Boy Scouts of Central Minnesota up to a million dollars. Officials with the Cross Works Foundation hope their gift will inspire others to support the character education programs that help over 2,000 scouting families every year.
St. Cloud’s Oldest Lutheran Church Celebrating 140 Years
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud's oldest Lutheran church is celebrating its 140th anniversary. Salem Lutheran Church on Riverside Drive in southeast St. Cloud was started on February 6th, 1883 by 23 charter members who were mostly Swedish immigrants that worked in the granite quarries. Its original name was Svenksa Lutherska Salems.
Sold Out! Local Young Author Accomplishes Her Goal Of Selling-Out Her Book
We recently got to talk with Grace Manderfeld, a 12-year-old author from St. Cloud, about her very first published book entitled "Into The Forest." It's a book created for teens and young adults that has a little bit of romance, a little bit of mystery, and intrigue, with 7 different characters at summer camp.
Chinese, Spanish and Somali Language Immersion Classes Available in Kindergarten
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Kindergarten students in the St. Cloud Area School District will have more opportunities in the next school year. Dual-language immersion classes will be available in Chinese, Somali, and Spanish in the 2023-2024 school year. Families interested in Chinese Immersion can stop by an informational meeting...
St. Cloud City Council Selects President, Swears In New Members
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud City Council held its first meeting of the new year Monday night. The council re-elected Jeff Goerger to serve as President for the year. Mike Conway has been selected as Vice President. The people who won the election in November in the...
Need Coffee? Kiosk in St. Cloud Crossroads Mall Suddenly Closed
If you happen to frequent the Crossroads Mall in St. Cloud, and would stop by the Caribou kiosk outside of the JCPenney wing, you will have to find another place to "fuel up". The Caribou kiosk was always very busy. And they suddenly closed this week. As for the reason why, that is just a rumor, but it seems like the rumor may be true. The rumor is that they were having staffing issues, like everyone else. It certainly wasn't because there wasn't enough business, as the line at this particular kiosk was usually at least 3-5 people deep. At least on the weekends.
Minnesotans Must Take Steps To Keep This Killer Out Of Their Home
The Minnesota Department of Health wants to make sure you are not letting this killer into your home this winter. It's something most of us just don't think about but it's dangerous just the same. Especially in the winter months when the heat is on and the house is closed up pretty tightly, odorless and colorless radon gas leaking into your home is a major health problem.
Crazy for Legos? Convention Coming to Minnesota this Spring
If you were a Lego fanatic when you were a kid, or maybe you have kids now that just love Legos; this is an event that you will probably want to attend. As kids, Legos were a big thing. And throughout the years they have become even bigger with much more elaborate things that you can build. I kind of like the fact that they come as kits now. Kind of like a puzzle. Look at the picture and build what you see. Or, use your imagination and build what ever you want and totally use your own creativity.
Handling Garbage/Recycling in St. Cloud Due to Snow
The piles of snow at the end of St. Cloud driveways and snow piled up along curbs has additional consequences for St. Cloud residents. The heavy snow totals leave less area to place garbage and recycling at the end of our driveways. Tracy Hodel is the Public Service Director for the City of St. Cloud.
St. Cloud Streets Actually Became More Scary Thanks to This! Do You Agree?
From the moment I moved here to St. Cloud there has been one thing that frightens me and that is the drivers. Minnesota drivers, in my opinion, have always been passive aggressive. But here in St. Cloud they take it to a whole new level. It's like they said to the rest of Minnesota, here take my beer, and let us show you how dangerous we can get.
Meditating in Ice Water? Only In Minnesota
I am the first to admit, I don't care much for the cold Minnesota winters. If fact, my main Minnesota activity is just staying warm. There are though, a group of Minnesotans that really embrace the cold and even go a step further and meditate in the icy water. As a result, they claim they sleep better, improve their circulation, reduce anxiety and improve their heart health.
Talented Saint Cloud Girl Publishes Her First Novella, “Into The Forest”
GRACE MANDERFELD IS NOW A PUBLISHED AUTHOR - AT 12 YEARS OLD. I had the pleasure of meeting a wonderful young lady this morning by the name of Grace Manderfeld, who has written and published a book entitled, "Into The Forest," and she's only 12 years old!. You can listen...
Level 3 Predatory Offender Moving to St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Level 3 Predatory Offender is moving to St. Cloud. St. Cloud Police says 44-year-old Terry Price is moving into the 100 block of 12th Avenue North at the end of the month. He is not new to St. Cloud and has lived here previously.
Winter Getaway Idea: 7 Things to Do on a Vacation to St. Cloud, Florida
Did you know there is a city in Florida with the same name as us? St. Cloud, Florida is located in the central part of the state and is known to be a less chaotic/busy area of the state with lots of outdoor recreation opportunities. Their slogan is "Celebrating Small Town Life". Sound familiar?
How City of St. Cloud is Handling This Snowy Winter
A snowy December has bled into a snowy January. An average winter in St. Cloud for snowfall is 42.5 inches and St. Cloud is already has 41.5 inches. Tracy Hodel is the Public Service Director for the City of St. Cloud. She explains the 14+ inches of snow the city received in the 3-day snow event last week was the heaviest snow event in this community in 20 years. Last week's snow event coupled with 2 significant snow events in December has led to long hours for snow plow operators.
Why Does The Water In My Saint Cloud Minnesota Home Smell Like Gas?
I've lived in my house in Saint Cloud now for a little over three years. Over that period of time, I've never had this happen until a few weeks ago. I turned on the water in my bathroom sink to get ready for work one morning. I noticed this strange smell of gas, that occurred only when I turned on the running water. I thought it was strange, but just went back to getting ready, and thought that maybe it was something with the city water, and assumed that it would be gone in a few days.
This Minnesota-Made ‘Hog’ Is A Central Minnesotans Dream During The Winter
'Tis the season! Many Minnesotans are taking to frozen lakes across the state to get in some fishing. Whether you are just out for fun, or you are super serious about ice fishing it's always important to stay warm. A recent trip to a local business had me double-taking one product that is a staple item to bring with you out on the lake, namely because it is manufactured right up the river from the station. Have you ever heard of or seen the Heat Hog?
The Weekender: Michael Shynes, Learn to Curl and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - We have your central Minnesota entertainment guide full of fun family events you can enjoy. Catch the Wonderland experience at GREAT Theatre, sing along with Michael Shynes at the Paramount, watch the St. Cloud Norseman play at the MAC, share a laugh at Silly Beaver Comedy Night, and learn the sport of Curling with the North Start Curling Club. Read more in The Weekender!
Walking Your Dog In St. Cloud? Watch out, These Can be Harmful!
Thinking about getting a puppy sometime soon? It really can be one of the best decisions you will ever make. But I warn you, as a new puppy owner, it can be a lot of work. You better make sure you have done your research and have found the right breed for you. You have the time to put in and you are ready to take care of it night and day. Animals should not be gotten just because they are cute. They are adorable, but there's a lot more to go with it.
Remember Steak and Ale? Restaurant Coming Back to Minnesota
When I was in elementary school and high school, whenever we would go to the twin cities, Steak and Ale was always the go-to restaurant. Some of my family members, cousins, worked there as well. Might be part of the reason why we would always make a stop there for a meal.
