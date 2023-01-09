Read full article on original website
Related
One Person Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash Near Sauk Centre
SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Sauk Centre. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was going north on Highway 71 when it collided with a pickup that was also going north. The incident happened at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday. The SUV...
redlakenationnews.com
Driver hits man in south Minneapolis before sunrise, leaves him to die in a snowbank
A motorist hit a pedestrian near Lake Nokomis before sunrise Thursday and drove away, leaving him to die in a snowbank, officials said. The crash occurred about 7:10 a.m. near the intersection of S. Cedar Avenue and E. Nokomis Parkway, police said. Police have yet to say what type of...
Minnesota Driver Shares Powerful Pictures After Large Ice Chunk Hits Her Car
Lynn Cedergren of Albertville was driving down the interstate when suddenly, a huge sheet of ice flew off the top of the Slumberland truck in front of her. The ice slammed into her passenger side window, shattering the glass as she was driving down the interstate. SHATTERED GLASS. Luckily for...
krwc1360.com
Funeral Mass Today (Thursday) for Scott Hollencamp, Fatal Auto-Pedestrian Crash Victim
A funeral Mass is scheduled for today (Thursday) in Maple Lake for a young man from that community who was the victim of a recent auto-pedestrian crash. 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp died in the early evening hours of January 3rd during the final hours of a heavy snowstorm that had made driving extremely difficult. His car had run off a snow-covered Highway 24 south of Clearwater and into the ditch. Scott had successfully gotten out of his vehicle, but was then struck by a southbound pickup truck. Authorities say he died at the scene.
Authorities Searching for Vehicle Involved in Gas Pump Hit and Run
UPSALA (WJON News) -- The Morrison County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying the owner of a vehicle that hit a gas pump and drove away Wednesday morning. The incident happened at around 8:30 a.m. at Lange Oil in Upsala. The vehicle is described as a small SUV...
voiceofalexandria.com
Barrett man injured in semi crash in central Minnesota
(Stearns County, MN)--A man from Barrett has been injured following a crash in central Minnesota. According to the report, the two vehicle crash took place Tuesday morning on eastbound I-94 between Highway 24 and County Road 8, about two miles east of Clearwater in Stearns County. The Minnesota State Patrol...
Barn Fire Near St. Stephen a Total Loss
STEARNS COUNTY (WJON News) - A barn fire near St. Stephen has been declared a total loss. Stearns County Sheriff Deputies were sent to the 43,000 block of 85th Avenue in Brockway Township Tuesday on reports of a barn on fire. Fire crews from St. Stephen, Rice, Sartell, Avon, and...
Three Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash on Highway 10 in Big Lake
BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Sherburne County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 7:00 p.m. Sunday on Highway 10 in Big Lake. A car driven by 20-year-old Morgan Rassatt of Ramsey was going west while a vehicle...
Armed Apple Valley bank robbery suspect at large
Police are looking for an armed suspect who robbed an Apple Valley bank Thursday morning. The Apple Valley Police Department says the Huntington Bank at 7530 W. 142nd St. was robbed just before 10 a.m., with the male suspect demanding money while holding a gun. Police said the suspect is...
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office Just Won The Internet Today With This Post!
The best way to communicate is to break things down to the simplest form possible. That might be emphasizing certain words, adding illustrations to increase understanding, or just making a 'complex' topic easy to understand with layman's terms. The Benton County Sheriff's Office won the internet today using an illustration with 'Minnesota speak' to emphasize where snowmobilers may and may NOT drive their machines. It was epically awesome.
willmarradio.com
Fire damages home near Darwin
(Darwin MN-) A home near Darwin was severely damaged by fire early Tuesday morning. The Meeker County Sheriff's Department says at 1:48 a.m. Tuesday they received a report of a house fire in the 65000 Block of 225th Street in Darwin Township. The home is owned by 35-year-old Cooper Barrick of Litchfield. It is believed the fire started outside, in a garbage can, then spread to the house. No one was injured. Fire crews from Litchfield and Dassel responded, as well as sheriff's deputies and Mayo Ambulance.
Fight involving "sharp weapon" injures two workers at Bloomington business
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Police in Bloomington are investigating a fight at a business that sent two workers to the hospital.It happened just before 1 p.m. Tuesday on the 8700 block of Harriet Avenue.The fight involved a "sharp weapon," and the employees suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police are still investigating.
KEYC
BCA requests public’s help in locating missing man from Ramsey, MN
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Ramsey Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Roger Bergfalk, 86, who has dementia. He left his residence in Ramsey around 3:30 PM on Jan. 10 driving a grey 2007 Toyota Camry, MN plate HTL 720, with his direction of travel unknown. He was wearing a beige coat, corduroy pants and a cap. He does not have a cell phone with him.
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
One dead, two others injured in Minneapolis shooting
One person died and two others were injured following a shooting in north Minneapolis on Wednesday night. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said at least three guns were recovered from the scene and one suspect remains at-large.
redlakenationnews.com
Charges: Man on 9th-floor balcony pitched dumbbells, other items at vehicles in downtown Minneapolis
A Minneapolis man has been charged with dropping dumbbells, furniture and other items from his ninth-floor balcony onto vehicles passing by his downtown apartment building, causing thousands of dollars in damage. Michael B. Judy, 29, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with two felony counts of first-degree property damage...
Mother killed outside Lakeville Amazon facility identified by family
A pregnant woman who was fatally shot outside an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Lakeville has been identified by family. Kyla O'Neal, 31, died at Hennepin County Medical Center on Sunday evening after she was shot in a vehicle parked outside the facility at 9800 217th St. W. shortly before 7 p.m.
Man shot, killed at Minneapolis homeless encampment
MINNEAPOLIS -- No arrests have been made after police say a man was fatally shot Thursday morning at a Minneapolis homeless encampment.Officers responded to a report of a shooting near 15th Avenue South and 6th Avenue South around 6:25 a.m. where they found an unconscious man with gunshot wounds.Police say the man died at Hennepin Healthcare later the same morning.The incident is under investigation.
Northrop Auditorium, Church Street Garage and Northrop Garage closed until further notice
MINNEAPOLIS — Crews are getting ready to inspect the roof of Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota campus after a partial collapse Wednesday night. The University's dispatch center received reports of the collapse just after 7:30 p.m. that evening, according to a statement from the U of M. A section on one corner of the roof "had caved in into an attic and utility space."
This Minnesota-Made ‘Hog’ Is A Central Minnesotans Dream During The Winter
'Tis the season! Many Minnesotans are taking to frozen lakes across the state to get in some fishing. Whether you are just out for fun, or you are super serious about ice fishing it's always important to stay warm. A recent trip to a local business had me double-taking one product that is a staple item to bring with you out on the lake, namely because it is manufactured right up the river from the station. Have you ever heard of or seen the Heat Hog?
