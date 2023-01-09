ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zimmerman, MN

krwc1360.com

Funeral Mass Today (Thursday) for Scott Hollencamp, Fatal Auto-Pedestrian Crash Victim

A funeral Mass is scheduled for today (Thursday) in Maple Lake for a young man from that community who was the victim of a recent auto-pedestrian crash. 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp died in the early evening hours of January 3rd during the final hours of a heavy snowstorm that had made driving extremely difficult. His car had run off a snow-covered Highway 24 south of Clearwater and into the ditch. Scott had successfully gotten out of his vehicle, but was then struck by a southbound pickup truck. Authorities say he died at the scene.
MAPLE LAKE, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Barrett man injured in semi crash in central Minnesota

(Stearns County, MN)--A man from Barrett has been injured following a crash in central Minnesota. According to the report, the two vehicle crash took place Tuesday morning on eastbound I-94 between Highway 24 and County Road 8, about two miles east of Clearwater in Stearns County. The Minnesota State Patrol...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office Just Won The Internet Today With This Post!

The best way to communicate is to break things down to the simplest form possible. That might be emphasizing certain words, adding illustrations to increase understanding, or just making a 'complex' topic easy to understand with layman's terms. The Benton County Sheriff's Office won the internet today using an illustration with 'Minnesota speak' to emphasize where snowmobilers may and may NOT drive their machines. It was epically awesome.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Fire damages home near Darwin

(Darwin MN-) A home near Darwin was severely damaged by fire early Tuesday morning. The Meeker County Sheriff's Department says at 1:48 a.m. Tuesday they received a report of a house fire in the 65000 Block of 225th Street in Darwin Township. The home is owned by 35-year-old Cooper Barrick of Litchfield. It is believed the fire started outside, in a garbage can, then spread to the house. No one was injured. Fire crews from Litchfield and Dassel responded, as well as sheriff's deputies and Mayo Ambulance.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
KEYC

BCA requests public’s help in locating missing man from Ramsey, MN

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Ramsey Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Roger Bergfalk, 86, who has dementia. He left his residence in Ramsey around 3:30 PM on Jan. 10 driving a grey 2007 Toyota Camry, MN plate HTL 720, with his direction of travel unknown. He was wearing a beige coat, corduroy pants and a cap. He does not have a cell phone with him.
RAMSEY, MN
B105

What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning

Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Man shot, killed at Minneapolis homeless encampment

MINNEAPOLIS -- No arrests have been made after police say a man was fatally shot Thursday morning at a Minneapolis homeless encampment.Officers responded to a report of a shooting near 15th Avenue South and 6th Avenue South around 6:25 a.m. where they found an unconscious man with gunshot wounds.Police say the man died at Hennepin Healthcare later the same morning.The incident is under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Northrop Auditorium, Church Street Garage and Northrop Garage closed until further notice

MINNEAPOLIS — Crews are getting ready to inspect the roof of Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota campus after a partial collapse Wednesday night. The University's dispatch center received reports of the collapse just after 7:30 p.m. that evening, according to a statement from the U of M. A section on one corner of the roof "had caved in into an attic and utility space."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Minnesota-Made ‘Hog’ Is A Central Minnesotans Dream During The Winter

'Tis the season! Many Minnesotans are taking to frozen lakes across the state to get in some fishing. Whether you are just out for fun, or you are super serious about ice fishing it's always important to stay warm. A recent trip to a local business had me double-taking one product that is a staple item to bring with you out on the lake, namely because it is manufactured right up the river from the station. Have you ever heard of or seen the Heat Hog?
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

