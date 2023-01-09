Read full article on original website
High Surf Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 13:55:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet with local sets to 12 feet subsiding to 6 to 9 feet by Saturday evening. Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.
Flood Watch issued for Riverside County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Mountains, San Diego County Valleys and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An Atmospheric River will reach Southern California late Saturday afternoon, with a quick passage through late Saturday evening, with rain rates of one-half inch per hour possible, at times, after dark. Locally more intense rates possible along the coastal slopes of the mountains. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
High Surf Warning issued for Ventura County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 13:55:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other water side infrastructure. Target Area: Ventura County Beaches HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously large breaking waves of 9 to 13 feet with sets to 15 feet. Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Powerful waves and strong rip currents will pose an exceptional risk of ocean drowning and damage to coastal structures like piers and jetties. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A rare, strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.
Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Flood Watch issued for Orange County Inland, San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 12:59:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Orange County Inland; San Bernardino County Mountains; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; San Diego County Inland Valleys FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Mountains, San Diego County Valleys and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An Atmospheric River will reach Southern California late Saturday afternoon, with a quick passage through late Saturday evening, with rain rates of one-half inch per hour possible, at times, after dark. Locally more intense rates possible along the coastal slopes of the mountains. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Orange County Coastal FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Mountains, San Diego County Valleys and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An Atmospheric River will reach Southern California late Saturday afternoon, with a quick passage through late Saturday evening, with rain rates of one-half inch per hour possible, at times, after dark. Locally more intense rates possible along the coastal slopes of the mountains. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
High Surf Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 13:55:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 12 to 18 feet with local sets to 20 feet subsiding to 8 to 12 feet by Saturday evening. Dangerous rip currents expected. Local damaging surf possible through Saturday. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.
High Surf Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 13:55:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...High surf of 6 to 10 feet with local sets to 12 feet subsiding to 5 to 8 feet Saturday afternoon. Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.
High Surf Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 12:59:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. Local sets 10 to 12 feet through Saturday. * WHERE...Orange County beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and minor beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide of 4.23 ft 218 AM Saturday.
