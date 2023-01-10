Australian Open tournament director lambastes the idea of pushing the event date back - "I thought it was absolutely ridiculous"

Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
John McEnroe dropped from TV commentary on Channel 9 coverage of 2023 Australian Open
Tennis legend John McEnroe will not feature as part of Channel 9's coverage of the Australian Open after the tennis legend was dropped by American broadcaster ESPN. McEnroe, 63, has been a staple figure during the grand slam in Melbourne, providing his expertise for ESPN and Channel 9 throughout the two-week tournament.
tennisuptodate.com
"Thought about pulling out of the Australian Open" - Frances Tiafoe, Jessica Pegula admit to burnout following United Cup victory
American tennis stars Frances Tiafoe and Jessica Pegula recently revealed how they felt following the high of winning the inaugural edition of the United Cup, during a social media interaction. Team USA, led by Taylor Fritz, Jessica Pegula, Frances Tiafoe, Madison Keys, and also including Desirae Krawczyk, Alicia Parks, Denis...
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams baptised as Jehovah's Witness in new religious commitment post retirement
Serena Williams was born as a Jehovah's Witness but she recently recommitted to her faith by getting baptized recently as it's always been a wish for her. Williams has spoken openly about her faith a couple of times and expressed interest to get more involved. It's not something she talks about often because it's a private thing for her but she's never shied away from it either. In a video posted on social media, Williams was spotted being properly baptized.
Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy & Shares Ultrasound Photos
Congratulations are in order for Naomi Osaka, who recently took to social media to announce her pregnancy. The 25-year-old has been praised as one of the best tennis players in the world, with four Grand Slam championships under her belt. Osaka took to both Twitter and Instagram early Wednesday morning...
Complex
Naomi Osaka and Cordae Are Expecting First Child Together
In a post shared on Instagram, tennis star Naomi Osaka announced that she’s pregnant with her first child. “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023,” wrote the 25-year-old alongside a photo that shows an ultrasound screen. The post also included a longer statement, in both English and Japanese. While she didn’t confirm the identity of the father in the post, Complex has confirmed that it’s with her longtime boyfriend Cordae.
tennisuptodate.com
Shapovalov turns coach as he helps girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund in qualifying win at Australian Open
Denis Shapovalov put on his coaching cape to help girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund secure a big win as she looks to qualify for the Australian Open. Both Shapovalov and his girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund play tennis but her career is not going as well as his. The Swedish player is slowly improving though with Shapovalov supporting her every step of the way. It was a comfortable win in straight sets for Bjorklund and Shapovalov was on the sidelines coaching her through the victory.
Australian Open draw: Rafael Nadal begins title defense with tough test in opening round
Defending champion Rafael Nadal will face English youngster Jack Draper in the opening round of the Australian Open in a bid to retain his 2022 crown and extend his grand slam tally.
BBC
tennisuptodate.com
McEnroe believes Barty walking away from tennis robs Swiatek of a true rival: "Just not having that rival, I believe it hurts the sport"
John McEnroe feels like Iga Swiatek doesn't have a proper rival after Barty retired and according to him it's hurts the sport overall. Tennis has seen some amazing rivalries in the past decades and especially in the big three era on the ATP side. The WTA side didn't have such iconic ones but there were plenty of smaller ones and we don't have that today. McEnroe feels like it's a shame because Barty - Swiatek could have been a great one:
Jon Rahm on Tiger Woods look: "It's a stupid answer to a stupid question"
Jon Rahm has revealed the "stupid" reason for him ending up dressing in Tiger Woods' famous red and black colours in the final round of the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Sunday. Rahm, 28, typically wears a light red shirt for the final rounds of tournaments on the PGA...
Australian Open 2023: Tennis Sans Serena Starts in Earnest
Tennis will move on from Serena Williams. It has to. Might not be easy, mind you, given what a transcendent figure she was, on the court and off. But that is what sports do, even when superstars leave. They all leave, of course, and sports always move on. The matches...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open WTA Draw confirmed including Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Raducanu, Fernandez, Gauff
The draw is officially confirmed for the 2023 Australian Open on the WTA side of the draw which will take place between 16 and 29 January. Emma Raducanu could face Coco Gauff in the second round in Melbourne if she can get past Tamara Korpatsch in one of the main eye catching draws.
AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Swiatek is No. 1; Gauff seeks 1st Slam
Top women to watch at the Australian Open, which begins at Melbourne Park on Monday morning (Sunday night EST):. Grand Slam Titles: 3 — French Open (2: 2020, 2022), U.S. Open (1: 2022) Last 5 Australian Opens: 2022-Lost in Semifinals, 2021-Lost in 4th Round, 2020-4th, 2019-2nd, 2018-Did Not Play.
Aussie tennis great Wally Masur pinpoints VERY out-of-character changes Rafael Nadal has made
Aussie tennis great Wally Masur has pinpointed the very unusual changes Rafael Nadal has made to his game ahead of the Australian Open, explaining 'it's not Rafa Nadal'.
