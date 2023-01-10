"I literally thought I was playing Serena" - Genie Bouchard recalls her first match back following 17-month injury hiatus

Read full article on original website
"Thought about pulling out of the Australian Open" - Frances Tiafoe, Jessica Pegula admit to burnout following United Cup victory
American tennis stars Frances Tiafoe and Jessica Pegula recently revealed how they felt following the high of winning the inaugural edition of the United Cup, during a social media interaction. Team USA, led by Taylor Fritz, Jessica Pegula, Frances Tiafoe, Madison Keys, and also including Desirae Krawczyk, Alicia Parks, Denis...
"He thinks people are buying tickets to see him and not Djokovic" - Tennis fans blast Nick Kyrgios for bragging about selling out practice match prior to Australian Open
The tennis world was yet again unimpressed with Nick Kyrgios after the flamboyant star claimed to have single-handedly sold out his practice match against Novak Djokovic ahead of the 2023 Australian Open. The two players will face each other for the first time since the 2022 Wimbledon final on January...
"You can't be a part-time player in your early to mid/late 20's today" - Patrick McEnroe believes Osaka lacks Serena Williams' ability to retain star power without playing
Patrick McEnroe recently opined that Naomi Osaka should play tennis more regularly given she lacks Serena Williams' ability to maintain her star power without playing for long periods. Osaka has not been seen in action since September last year when she competed at the Toray Pan Pacific Ocean. The Japanese...
Which players are not playing 2023 Australian Open including Venus Williams, Osaka and Alcaraz
Several prominent names in the tennis world won't be playing at the Australian Open and we bring you a reminder of those players are. The first big event of every tennis year is the Australian Open. It's an event that starts pretty early in the tennis season and serves as a great way to build excitement for the new year. Every year a couple of big names miss the event and 2023 is no exception. The number one player on the ATP side of things, Carlos Alcaraz will miss the event.
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Naomi Osaka and Cordae Are Expecting First Child Together
In a post shared on Instagram, tennis star Naomi Osaka announced that she’s pregnant with her first child. “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023,” wrote the 25-year-old alongside a photo that shows an ultrasound screen. The post also included a longer statement, in both English and Japanese. While she didn’t confirm the identity of the father in the post, Complex has confirmed that it’s with her longtime boyfriend Cordae.
Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy & Shares Ultrasound Photos
Congratulations are in order for Naomi Osaka, who recently took to social media to announce her pregnancy. The 25-year-old has been praised as one of the best tennis players in the world, with four Grand Slam championships under her belt. Osaka took to both Twitter and Instagram early Wednesday morning...
"She's been telling me since I got here you need to be a billionaire by 30" - Ja Morant reveals his mom is the driving force behind his billionaire ambition.
Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant discussed his plans on becoming a billionaire with teammate Danny Green on his podcast
Famous actor eyes NASCAR driving career
Frankie Muniz, best known to millions as the title character in the popular sitcom “Malcom in the Middle,” has always wanted to be a NASCAR driver. The 37-year-old actor is taking a major step in that direction this year, landing a full-time ride in the ARCA Menards Series with Rette Jones Racing, the team announced Wednesday.
Lee family gym United MMA Hawaii ‘permanently closed’ after Victoria Lee’s death
The mixed martial arts (MMA) world is still reeling after the news of Victoria Lee’s death. Lee’s older sister — ONE Championship Atomweight champion, Angela Lee — revealed on Instagram this past weekend (Jan. 7, 2023) that her 18-year-old sister had passed away on Dec. 26, 2022. No cause of death has been shared as the family requests privacy at this delicate time.
2023 Australian Open ATP Draw confirmed including Nadal-Draper, Murray-Berrettini and return of Djokovic
The ATP Draw has been confirmed ahead of the 2023 Australian Open which is due to take place between 16-29 January in Melbourne. Rafael Nadal is defending champion and after a dismal start to his 2023 campaign has been handed one of the toughest assignments as he will face rising Brit, Jack Draper.
Jon Rahm on Tiger Woods look: "It's a stupid answer to a stupid question"
Jon Rahm has revealed the "stupid" reason for him ending up dressing in Tiger Woods' famous red and black colours in the final round of the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Sunday. Rahm, 28, typically wears a light red shirt for the final rounds of tournaments on the PGA...
Coco Gauff and Baker Tilly: Game, Set, Match
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Leading advisory CPA firm Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) announces tennis star Coco Gauff as its new brand ambassador. Heading into next week’s 2023 Australian Open, Coco has a commanding start to the season having just won her third career WTA singles title at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005101/en/ Coco Gauff wins at ASB classic in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: ASB Classic // Dom Thomas
Fears for Novak Djokovic's Australian Open campaign as he's forced to leave the court with injury
Novak Djokovic's hamstring injury scare continues to hover over his Australian Open tilt after he required treatment on his left leg throughout an exhibition practice match against Daniil Medvedev.
Rafael Nadal has a ‘big chance to win the Australian Open’, says tennis legend
Seven-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1 Mats Wilander thinks Rafael Nadal has a good shot at a third Australian Open title, providing he arrives at the tournament healthy. Nadal is the Australian Open defending champion after coming back from two sets down against Daniil Medevdev to clinch...
Tennis fans left unimpressed by Naomi Osaka withdrawing from Australian Open: "The Gen Z version of Serena Williams without the trophies"
Tennis fans were left unimpressed with Naomi Osaka pulling out of the Australian Open and showing what many perceive as a lack of interest in tennis. Tennis fans have criticized Osaka for a lack of interest in tennis for a long time. The Japanese player always described herself as someone with many interests and her actions have backed that up. All sorts of engagements outside of the court enraged fans around the world who claimed that earning lots of money from that killed her ambition to do well in tennis.
Paul Pierce Played All 82 Games After Being Stabbed 11 Times At A Nightclub: "He Was Stabbed In The Face, Neck And Back..."
Paul Pierce has lived a really intense life, both on and off the court. He became the last Boston Celtics legend during the 2000s with his good performances for the Greens, always trying to take the team to the next level. He had to fight hard to reach the best level, but once he did it, Pierce became one of the best players in the league.
"He could turn out to be the single most important tennis player that we have ever had": Wilander lauds high praise on World Number One Carlos Alcaraz
Mats Wilander was very excited to watch Carlos Alcaraz win the US Open and he thinks the Spaniard might end up being one of the most important tennis players in history. Alcaraz didn't show up overnight but he took his game rather quickly from a top 30 level to a top 10 level. It happened early in the 2022 season when he started to win multiple events. For Wilander, watching him play was the most exciting thing that happened in the past 20 year as he explained to Eurosport:
"Melbourne is going to be an opportunity to do that" - Djokovic hints that long-awaited dinner with Kyrgios could happen at Australian Open
Former World No.1 Novak Djokovic has hinted that his long-awaited dinner with Nick Kyrgios could take place during the Australian Open. The previously-frosty relationship between Djokovic and Kyrgios has taken a positive turn over the last 12 months. Kyrgios branded Djokovic a “tool” during the 2021 Australian Open, but last year came to his defense when he was fighting to stay in Australia due to his vaccination status.
