Prince William Seemingly Responds To Prince Harry's Claims During Royal Visit With Kate Middleton
The crowds showed their support for Prince William and Kate Middleton amid the allegations and attacks Prince Harry made against them and the royal family in his memoir, "Spare." During the royal couple's continued their royal duties, visiting the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital Thursday, January 12, the Prince of Wales seemed to respond to his brother's claims.
Resurfaced Video Shows ‘Death Stare’ Meghan Markle Got From Sophie Wessex During the Duchess’s Final Royal Engagement
Royal fans are reacting to a resurfaced clip of the look Prince Edward's wife Sophie gave Meghan Markle in church just before the duchess stepped down from royal duties.
“Pa Likes It When Women Wear..” – Prince Harry Reveals What King Charles Despised Before Meeting Meghan Markle
Prince Harry did not hold back anything when he wrote his memoir Spare. There was an outright war waged between the royal families over the same. Despite the chaos, the memoir has finally reached its audience with some fascinating revelations about the family members. Nonetheless, he stressed his father and brother the most. In such an instance, he the incident of his father King Charles meeting Meghan Markle for the first time and how he played his cards right to get the approval of his dad.
A Psychologist Says Prince Harry is Telling the Truth: Those Who Doubt Him Should ‘Take a Fresh Look’
Prince Harry is promoting his book, Spare. A psychologist says the Duke of Sussex is telling the truth. Here's what she observed.
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
Wealthy man offers pregnant daughter a new car in exchange for canceling her wedding to her unborn baby's father
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend got pregnant shortly after high school graduation. She was understandably anxious and upset because she didn't know how she was going to tell her parents.
Single dad horrified after accidentally seeing teenage daughter's text messages
Should you snoop through your teenager’s messages?. Personally speaking, sometimes it would do more help than harm. Like in this case, a single father canceled his daughter’s concert plans after he read her messages about sneaking in illegal things. He vented out the incident on Reddit because he wondered if he was morally right for doing what he did following the course of events.
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
Lisa Marie Presley shared heartbreaking final post before she died aged 54
Lisa Marie Presley had shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram before her untimely death at 54, having suffered a cardiac arrest. Presley, who was the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, was taken to hospital yesterday (Thursday 12 January), but sadly treatment could not save her. In a statement...
Princess Kate Denies Prince Harry’s Claim That She “Shouted” At Meghan Markle
Prince Harry recently released his new memoir called Spare, which details a lot of the falling out that happened between him and his family. In the book, he shares several stories where he claims that his brother Prince William and his wife Princess Kate have “shouted” at his wife Meghan Markle.
People are in tears after realising Prince Harry quotes the Spice Girls in new book
This week saw the release of Prince Harry's memoir. The hotly-anticipated 'Spare' delves into the Duke of Sussex's childhood and the difficulties of growing up as part of the most famous family in the world. He also opens up about the battles he's had with his mental health and the...
Prince Harry's Claim He Was Born To Be William's Organ Donor Stuns Fans
In his book, Harry says his purpose was to "provide back-up, distraction, diversion and, if necessary, a spare part," for his older brother.
Prince Harry Was ‘Evasive’ and Showed ‘Discomfort’ When Questioned About Prince William, Says Body Language Expert
Prince Harry is in the process of promoting his autobiography, Spare. A body language expert says Harry showed signs of "discomfort" when asked about Prince William.
1 Accusation Prince Harry Left out of ‘Spare’ Has Some Saying the Royal Family Should Attempt Peacemaking
Because Prince Harry didn't address a previously mentioned accusation regarding Archie's skin color in 'Spare' some say 'now is the time' for the royal family to try reconciling.
‘Married at First Sight’: Clint Says He’s Slept With 65 Different Partners, and Viewers Aren’t Impressed
After Clint revealed his total number of sexual partners in a recent episode of 'Married at First Sight,' some viewers said he should have kept that info to himself.
Harry and Meghan peace talks with royal family before King Charles’ coronation possible: ‘Only way forward’
Peace talks between Prince Harry and the royal family could take place before his King Charles’ coronation in May, according to a new report. “The only way forward” is for the exiled prince and his wife Meghan Markle to kiss and make up with Harry’s estranged kin before Charles is officially crowned on May 6, sources close to the royal family told The Sunday Times. The couple, who live in California with their two children after infamously exiting royal life in 2020, are expected to attend the king’s big day at Westminster Abbey. “It’s going to take flexibility on all sides, but it...
Sharon Osbourne Claims She Was ‘Blacklisted From U.S.’ After Harry And Meghan Drama
Sharon Osbourne was fired from The Talk about two years ago after a heated argument happened on the show between her and Sheryl Underwood. Now, she says the whole incident led to her being canceled, “blacklisted” in America, and forced her to move back to the U.K. The...
Harry and Megan Digs Reach Sky as Air New Zealand Propels on Royal Controversies’ Air
Prince Harry just dropped his giant (400 pages to be specific) memoir, highly anticipated nonetheless. It is the very memoir that was earlier being considered a hindrance to their multi-million dollar Netflix deal. However, the famine of the lack of insider royal drama following the Oprah interview has been reimbursed by the once Duke and Duchess of Sussex very generously. They released their tell-all Netflix documentary towards the end of 2022 .
Doll who's in intimate relationship with man says she wants to get dolls ‘more accepted’
A love doll who is in an intimate relationship with a man has 'spoken out' in a bid to get more of her kind accepted. Alongside her boyfriend Aussie Rod - not his real name - Karina has taken to Instagram to explain that she's on a mission to normalise and promote 'physical synthetic companions'.
