Business Times

Prince William Seemingly Responds To Prince Harry's Claims During Royal Visit With Kate Middleton

The crowds showed their support for Prince William and Kate Middleton amid the allegations and attacks Prince Harry made against them and the royal family in his memoir, "Spare." During the royal couple's continued their royal duties, visiting the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital Thursday, January 12, the Prince of Wales seemed to respond to his brother's claims.
netflixjunkie.com

“Pa Likes It When Women Wear..” – Prince Harry Reveals What King Charles Despised Before Meeting Meghan Markle

Prince Harry did not hold back anything when he wrote his memoir Spare. There was an outright war waged between the royal families over the same. Despite the chaos, the memoir has finally reached its audience with some fascinating revelations about the family members. Nonetheless, he stressed his father and brother the most. In such an instance, he the incident of his father King Charles meeting Meghan Markle for the first time and how he played his cards right to get the approval of his dad.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
Maya Devi

Single dad horrified after accidentally seeing teenage daughter's text messages

Should you snoop through your teenager’s messages?. Personally speaking, sometimes it would do more help than harm. Like in this case, a single father canceled his daughter’s concert plans after he read her messages about sneaking in illegal things. He vented out the incident on Reddit because he wondered if he was morally right for doing what he did following the course of events.
Tyla

Lisa Marie Presley shared heartbreaking final post before she died aged 54

Lisa Marie Presley had shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram before her untimely death at 54, having suffered a cardiac arrest. Presley, who was the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, was taken to hospital yesterday (Thursday 12 January), but sadly treatment could not save her. In a statement...
New York Post

Harry and Meghan peace talks with royal family before King Charles’ coronation possible: ‘Only way forward’

Peace talks between Prince Harry and the royal family could take place before his King Charles’ coronation in May, according to a new report. “The only way forward” is for the exiled prince and his wife Meghan Markle to kiss and make up with Harry’s estranged kin before Charles is officially crowned on May 6, sources close to the royal family told The Sunday Times. The couple, who live in California with their two children after infamously exiting royal life in 2020, are expected to attend the king’s big day at Westminster Abbey. “It’s going to take flexibility on all sides, but it...
netflixjunkie.com

Harry and Megan Digs Reach Sky as Air New Zealand Propels on Royal Controversies’ Air

Prince Harry just dropped his giant (400 pages to be specific) memoir, highly anticipated nonetheless. It is the very memoir that was earlier being considered a hindrance to their multi-million dollar Netflix deal. However, the famine of the lack of insider royal drama following the Oprah interview has been reimbursed by the once Duke and Duchess of Sussex very generously. They released their tell-all Netflix documentary towards the end of 2022 .
