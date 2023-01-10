Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Ohio
Ohio receives relatively warm summers and cold winters. The state’s location near the Great Lakes also paves the way for massive blizzards. Every winter, Ohio gets hit with some pretty intense snow storms, but in 1978, there was a storm that was on a completely different level. It brought high winds, frigid temperatures, and feets of snow!
ocj.com
Do we need sulfur in Ohio?
Historically, most soils in Ohio supplied adequate sulfur for plant growth, but atmospheric deposition of sulfur that kept soil adequately supplied has declined. Soil tests that work well for other nutrients do not correlate well to determine sulfur fertilization needs. A combination of lower atmospheric deposition of sulfur and an unreliable soil test should have Ohio crop farmers watching their crops closely for sulfur deficiency symptoms. Field trials in 2020 and 2021 show only infrequent yield responses to sulfur addition in corn and soybean. Several sources of sulfur are available for application where needed.
allamericanatlas.com
21 Charming Small Towns in Ohio You Need to Visit (2023)
Known as the jewel of the Midwest, Ohio’s got a little something for everybody!. Cleveland is the place to be to see some of the country’s best sports teams and soak in the State’s heady mixture of culture, nature, and all-round good times, but the many charming small towns in Ohio offer a true glimpse into what make Ohioans tick.
a-z-animals.com
9 Native Plants in Ohio
The Buckeye State is located in the midwestern region of the United States. Its three largest metropolitan areas are Greater Cleveland, Greater Cincinnati, and the Columbus metro area. It is the seventh state in terms of population and the tenth state in terms of population density. Ohio consists of five...
ocj.com
A look at Ohio’s aquaculture industry
Fishing alongside dad or grandpa is a core childhood memory for many people — baiting the hook with a worm, casting the line as far as you could, and feeling that sense of excitement at that tug on the end of the line. For Bill Lynch of Union County,...
Housing Wire
Stewart acquires Ohio-based Elite Family of Companies
Stewart Title is back on the acquisition wagon. The smallest of the Big Four title insurers announced Tuesday that it had acquired the Elite Family of Companies. The financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. The Elite Family of Companies includes Elite Land Title, LLC, Aspen Land Title Agency,...
ocj.com
Beef Expo coming in March
Ohio’s premier beef industry event, the Ohio Beef Expo, will celebrate 35 years for the 2023 event on March 16-19 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus. The event will provide cattle enthusiasts from across Ohio and surrounding states with a unique experience that brings education, breed sales, youth shows, industry retail opportunities and more together all in one place.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Ohio’s Muzzleloader Season Ended Tuesday With Deer Being Taken in All 88 Counties
COLUMBUS – Hunters checked 13,617 white-tailed deer during Ohio’s muzzleloader season that concluded on Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. This total accounts for all deer taken with a muzzleloader or archery equipment during the four-day season. Over the...
The Polar Plunge is back for Special Olympics Ohio
It’s once again Polar Plunge Season for Special Olympics Ohio!
Georgia-based gas station RaceTrac eyes expansion into Ohio
Convenience store and gas station chain RaceTrac is planning an expansion into Ohio.
Record-Herald
ODNR encourages Ohioans to report hemlock woolly adelgid sightings
COLUMBUS, Ohio –The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry is asking for the public’s help to keep invasive pests out of Ohio’s forests. ODNR is encouraging people to report sightings of hemlock woolly adelgids (HWA), insects that can threaten hemlock forests. “These insects have...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local joints (this list is not at all comprehensive!). This place in northeast Ohio serves some of the most delicious breakfasts in the area. They offer sausage that's flavorful as well as homemade. If you're looking for a sweet way to start your morning, check out their banana and bourbon caramel pudding French toast, which is topped with a delectable homemade bourbon caramel sauce and whipped cream that's infused with maple syrup. You also can't go wrong with their tiramisu pancake. As for savory options, patrons recommend the steak and eggs (the steak is a ribeye with a chili rub) and breakfast burrito, which is stuffed with braised pork shoulder, home fries, scrambled eggs, salsa, and cheddar.
cleveland19.com
The reason eggs prices have gotten outrageous in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Anyone in who’s been the store lately might think the prices of a dozen eggs is a yoke, or better yet a joke. It’s more than inflation and higher than normal consumption of eggs that driving up prices. The bird flu, or Avian influenza, is...
WKRC
Will work (harder) for food: Ohio's COVID supplement to SNAP benefits ends in March
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Millions of people will soon get hundreds of dollars less per month for food. The federal government is ending its emergency increase for the supplemental nutrition assistance, or "SNAP" program. For some people, the change will be devastating, and it affects a lot of people. In just Hamilton County alone, more than 100,000 people get SNAP money for food and about half of them are children.
Special unit takes aim at deer population in Ohio community
"It's kind of sad they have to do it, but these deer cause a lot of problems in this neighborhood," said Parma Heights resident Tom Lambert.
5 Unusual Facts About Ohio
Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Ohio, here are five unusual facts:
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
13 Hidden Gems in Ohio That Are Worth a Road Trip!
If you think you’ve seen it all, it’s time to venture off the beaten path and visit a few of these hidden gems in Ohio!. There are so many interesting places to visit in Ohio! We love exploring our home state of Ohio and have lost count of the number of times we have said, “I had no idea this was here!” I’ve put together this list to inspire you to explore even more of our great state!
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
NBC4 Columbus
Adoptable dogs in Ohio: Alister
Alister is a medium mixed-breed dog with a ton of energy, and would make a great companion for someone who loves to run. Alister is a medium mixed-breed dog with a ton of energy, and would make a great companion for someone who loves to run. Morning Forecast: January 13,...
Comments / 0