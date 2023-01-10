ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Idaho murders - update: Bryan Kohberger vigil rumours debunked as links to student victims still unknown

By Rachel Sharp and Andrea Blanco
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The four murdered University of Idaho students had no known connection to their suspected killer Bryan Kohberger , according to an attorney for one of the victim’s families.

“No one knew of this guy at all,” Shanon Gray, who represents the family of Kaylee Goncalves, told Business Insider.

Mr Kohberger, a criminal justice PhD student at Washington State University (WSU), is charged with the murders of Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He is set to appear in court for a status hearing on 12 January.

Rumours about the suspect have swirled for more than a week since his arrest in Pennsylvania, including baseless claims that footage showed him in attendance at a vigil for the victims.

Those claims were debunked on Monday when Inside Edition published new video confirming that the person in question was not Mr Kohberger.

Meanwhile, Mr Kohberger’s classmates at WSU have alleged that they noticed a change in his behaviour following the 13 November killings, with the usually chatty student falling “completely silent” when the case was discussed in class.

Jenn
3d ago

I agree. I pray for justice for all the families who have lost their precious loved ones. What in the hell goes on in someone's mind to create such evil heinous acts?? I just can't wrap my mind around that. Too much evil today. Unfortunately it seems we are seeing more n more of Satan. I pray for us all

change my mind
4d ago

Except for the fact that they most likely crossed paths at some random college bar on some random night and he probably hit on one of the girls and creeped them out and they rejected him and he took it personally and then stalked them and murdered them.

JOE BAMA SUCKS SOMETHING AWEFUL
3d ago

Probability of that is my thoughts also

The Independent

The Independent

