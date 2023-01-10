Read full article on original website
Related
bladenonline.com
More Humorous Golf Comments
#48: Golf is an easy game … It’s just hard to play. #49: I wish I could play my normal game … just once. #50: If there is a ball on the fringe and a ball in the bunker, your ball is in the bunker. If both balls are in the bunker, yours is in the footprint.
bladenonline.com
State NAACP President Deborah Dicks Maxwell To Be Grand Marshal Of MLK Parade
North Carolina NAACP President Deborah Dicks Maxwell will be the grand marshal for Monday’s 34th annual MLK parade in Elizabethtown. The parade is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday through downtown Elizabethtown. Line-up for the parade will begin at 9 a.m. at 805 West Broad Street. Dicks Maxwell is the...
bladenonline.com
White Grunt Certified As New State Record
MOREHEAD CITY – The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record White Grunt (Haemulon plumierii). Logan Ennis of Red Oak caught the 4-pound, 13.6-ounce fish near the 14 Buoy off Morehead City on Jan. 2. The previous state record White Grunt weighed 4 pounds, 8...
bladenonline.com
Golden LEAF Scholarship Applications Due March 1
The Golden LEAF Colleges and Universities Scholarship application window is open for the 2023-2024 academic year. Applications are available at CFNC.org. A total of 215 awards will be offered to first-time recipients from qualifying rural and economically distressed counties, which includes Bladen County. Applications are due March 1. The awards...
Comments / 0