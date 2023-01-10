ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware Man Robs Woman Pumping Gas In Chesco: Police

A Delaware man sits in a Pennsylvania jail cell for robbing a Chester County woman while she fueled up, authorities say. The victim was standing near a pump at the Sunoco gas station at 8955 Gap Newport Pike in Avondale at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, when a man ran up and wrestled away her wallet, Southern Chester Regional Police said.
Delaware School Closed for Rest of Week After Gunshot in Restroom

Students are staying home for the rest of the week after a gunshot was fired inside a New Castle County, Delaware, high school Wednesday. A school resource officer at William Penn High School along East Basin Road in New Castle was made aware of "a potential gunshot inside of a second-floor bathroom at the school" around 11:40 a.m., Delaware State Police said.
Troopers Arrest Man for DUI and Attempted Vehicle Theft

The Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Richard Mullins of Millsboro, Delaware after he crashed his car and attempted to steal another in the Lewes area early this morning. On […] The post Troopers Arrest Man for DUI and Attempted Vehicle Theft appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Three face drug, weapon charges in Harbeson stop

Three men face charges Jan. 11 after police say they found drugs and weapons on them while stopped near Harbeson. Police were called at 5:48 a.m. to Phillips Branch Road east of Indian Mission Road for a suspicious car, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto of the Delaware State Police. They...
Overnight Shooting in Milford

Police were called overnight to a home on West Street in Milford around 2:30 after a shooting occurred on Truitt Avenue. An 18-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg. Police say he approached the vehicle and someone in the back seat came out of the vehicle and opened fire on the 18-year-old. The teen after being shot was able to get away from that area. EMS responded to the scene and took him to Bayhealth Sussex Campus for further medical treatment. After the victim was stabilized at Bayhealth Sussex Campus, he was transferred to Christiana Hospital. Milford Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone who has any information should contact the Milford Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 302.422.8081. Tips can also be submitted by going to www.milfordpolicede.org./leave-a-tip or through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1(800) TIP-3333.
14 dogs seized in Delaware dog fighting operation

SEAFORD, DE – A noise complaint to the Delaware State Police led law enforcement officials to an illegal dog fighting operation in Seaford on Sunday. The Delaware state police arrived at a home in the 26000 block of Lonesome Road in Seaford in regards to a noise complaint by a neighbor. When they arrived, they discovered multiple individuals at the residence actively engaged in a dog fighting event. At around 2 pm police arrived, later joined by the Delaware Division of Public Health’s Office of Animal Welfare division. Police arrested five individuals engaged in the dog fighting and OAW seized The post 14 dogs seized in Delaware dog fighting operation appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Sent to Hospital Following Overnight Shooting in Milford

MILFORD, Del.- A man was sent to the hospital after he was shot overnight Wednesday in Milford. Police say that an 18-year-old man was shot in his left leg after an unknown rear passenger got out of a car and opened fire in the 500 block of Truitt Avenue. The victim ran from the scene.
Vehicle struck by gunfire on Absecon Boulevard

Police are investigating after a vehicle was struck by gunfire while driving in Absecon on Tuesday night. Officers responded to the area of Absecon Boulevard and Delilah Road just after 7:30 p.m. for a shooting, police said. The found an occupied vehicle that had been struck by gunfire. It was...
Milford Police Investigating Wednesday Morning Shooting, One Shot

The Milford Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the 500 block of Truitt Avenue in Milford. Officials said on 01/11/2023 at approximately 2:40 am, the Milford Police Department was dispatched to a shooting that occurred in the 500 block of West Street in Milford. When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with an 18-year-old male inside the residence. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg. EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to Bayhealth Sussex Campus for further medical treatment.
Firefighters Battle Blaze at Delaware Townhomes

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from a New Castle County, Delaware, townhome midday Thursday. The flames broke out late in the morning along Champions Drive near Doral Drive in the Pike Creek neighborhood. As SkyForce10 hovered over the scene after noon, firefighters could be seen pouring water on a...
DNREC fines Pine Haven community owner

After a month-long investigation into reports of illegal wastewater discharge within the Pine Haven community near Lincoln, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control issued a notice of violation for wastewater violations to property owner Blue Beach Bungalows DE LLC and parent company Blue Water Development Corp. of Ocean City, Md.
Lincoln man sentenced to eight years for selling meth

A Lincoln man was sentenced Jan. 10 to eight years of prison for selling methamphetamine. David Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, said Porfirio Jimenez-Arizmendi, 31, sold about nine ounces of crystal meth in 2021 that was 97% pure. He got $9,000 for the sale, officials said. When he was arrested, police found a pistol with ammunition in the car Jimenez-Arizmendi was driving.
