Delaware Man Robs Woman Pumping Gas In Chesco: Police
A Delaware man sits in a Pennsylvania jail cell for robbing a Chester County woman while she fueled up, authorities say. The victim was standing near a pump at the Sunoco gas station at 8955 Gap Newport Pike in Avondale at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, when a man ran up and wrestled away her wallet, Southern Chester Regional Police said.
NBC Philadelphia
Delaware School Closed for Rest of Week After Gunshot in Restroom
Students are staying home for the rest of the week after a gunshot was fired inside a New Castle County, Delaware, high school Wednesday. A school resource officer at William Penn High School along East Basin Road in New Castle was made aware of "a potential gunshot inside of a second-floor bathroom at the school" around 11:40 a.m., Delaware State Police said.
Four Maryland men charged with dog fighting in Delaware
Four Eastern Shore men were among those arrested after a dog-fighting ring was discovered at a Delaware home this weekend.
Troopers Arrest Man for DUI and Attempted Vehicle Theft
The Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Richard Mullins of Millsboro, Delaware after he crashed his car and attempted to steal another in the Lewes area early this morning. On […] The post Troopers Arrest Man for DUI and Attempted Vehicle Theft appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Cape Gazette
Three face drug, weapon charges in Harbeson stop
Three men face charges Jan. 11 after police say they found drugs and weapons on them while stopped near Harbeson. Police were called at 5:48 a.m. to Phillips Branch Road east of Indian Mission Road for a suspicious car, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto of the Delaware State Police. They...
WGMD Radio
Overnight Shooting in Milford
Police were called overnight to a home on West Street in Milford around 2:30 after a shooting occurred on Truitt Avenue. An 18-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg. Police say he approached the vehicle and someone in the back seat came out of the vehicle and opened fire on the 18-year-old. The teen after being shot was able to get away from that area. EMS responded to the scene and took him to Bayhealth Sussex Campus for further medical treatment. After the victim was stabilized at Bayhealth Sussex Campus, he was transferred to Christiana Hospital. Milford Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone who has any information should contact the Milford Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 302.422.8081. Tips can also be submitted by going to www.milfordpolicede.org./leave-a-tip or through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1(800) TIP-3333.
14 dogs seized in Delaware dog fighting operation
SEAFORD, DE – A noise complaint to the Delaware State Police led law enforcement officials to an illegal dog fighting operation in Seaford on Sunday. The Delaware state police arrived at a home in the 26000 block of Lonesome Road in Seaford in regards to a noise complaint by a neighbor. When they arrived, they discovered multiple individuals at the residence actively engaged in a dog fighting event. At around 2 pm police arrived, later joined by the Delaware Division of Public Health’s Office of Animal Welfare division. Police arrested five individuals engaged in the dog fighting and OAW seized The post 14 dogs seized in Delaware dog fighting operation appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBOC
Man Sent to Hospital Following Overnight Shooting in Milford
MILFORD, Del.- A man was sent to the hospital after he was shot overnight Wednesday in Milford. Police say that an 18-year-old man was shot in his left leg after an unknown rear passenger got out of a car and opened fire in the 500 block of Truitt Avenue. The victim ran from the scene.
Vehicle struck by gunfire on Absecon Boulevard
Police are investigating after a vehicle was struck by gunfire while driving in Absecon on Tuesday night. Officers responded to the area of Absecon Boulevard and Delilah Road just after 7:30 p.m. for a shooting, police said. The found an occupied vehicle that had been struck by gunfire. It was...
Woman brutally beaten with brick on Atlantic City Boardwalk, police say
A Philadelphia man is behind bars after he allegedly beat a woman brick with Friday evening as she walked along the Boardwalk. It doesn’t appear Samuel Cooper knew the woman, who Atlantic City police found bleeding from the head when they arrived in the 2700 block of the famous wooden walkway.
firststateupdate.com
Milford Police Investigating Wednesday Morning Shooting, One Shot
The Milford Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the 500 block of Truitt Avenue in Milford. Officials said on 01/11/2023 at approximately 2:40 am, the Milford Police Department was dispatched to a shooting that occurred in the 500 block of West Street in Milford. When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with an 18-year-old male inside the residence. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg. EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to Bayhealth Sussex Campus for further medical treatment.
Couple Busted For Drugs After Passing Out at Wildwood, NJ, Wawa
A man and woman from North Cape May found slumped over in their vehicle in the parking lot at the Wildwood Wawa earlier this month were arrested on charges of drug possession and distribution. Wildwood Police say they responded to the Wawa on West Rio Grande Avenue at 10:49 pm...
NBC Philadelphia
Firefighters Battle Blaze at Delaware Townhomes
Heavy smoke could be seen coming from a New Castle County, Delaware, townhome midday Thursday. The flames broke out late in the morning along Champions Drive near Doral Drive in the Pike Creek neighborhood. As SkyForce10 hovered over the scene after noon, firefighters could be seen pouring water on a...
Cape Gazette
DNREC fines Pine Haven community owner
After a month-long investigation into reports of illegal wastewater discharge within the Pine Haven community near Lincoln, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control issued a notice of violation for wastewater violations to property owner Blue Beach Bungalows DE LLC and parent company Blue Water Development Corp. of Ocean City, Md.
fox29.com
State Police: Gunshot fired inside Delaware high school bathroom, suspect fled
NEW CASTLE, De. - Police say no one was hurt after a gunshot was fired inside a Delaware high school Tuesday afternoon. William Penn High School in New Castle County was placed on lockdown around 11:30 a.m. for reports of a gunshot fired inside the school. State Police say a...
Cape Gazette
Lincoln man sentenced to eight years for selling meth
A Lincoln man was sentenced Jan. 10 to eight years of prison for selling methamphetamine. David Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, said Porfirio Jimenez-Arizmendi, 31, sold about nine ounces of crystal meth in 2021 that was 97% pure. He got $9,000 for the sale, officials said. When he was arrested, police found a pistol with ammunition in the car Jimenez-Arizmendi was driving.
Man, 39, Dies In South Jersey Fire, 2nd Person Escapes
Authorities have identified a 39-year-old man killed in a Salem County fire.The deceased was identified as Andres Gutierrez, of Oldmans Township, according to New Jersey State Police.The fire broke out at 12:33 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Porch Farms, Pennsville-Pedricktown Road in Oldmans Townsh…
WMDT.com
Mexican national living in Delaware sentenced to federal prison for distribution of meth, firearm possession
DELAWARE – A Mexican national living in Lincoln who is allegedly in the United States unlawfully has been sentenced for possession of a firearm and distribution of methamphetamine. 31-year-old Porfirio Jiminez-Arizmendi was sentenced on Tuesday to eight years in prison for being an unlawful alien in possession of a...
delawarepublic.org
DNREC issues Notice of Violation to campground community for wastewater issues
The owner of the Pine Haven Campground Community is issued a Notice of Violation for ongoing wastewater issues. DNREC issued the violations Tuesday after a month-long investigation into reports of illegal wastewater discharge within Pine Haven near Lincoln in Sussex County. The Notice of Violation faulted the Beach Bungalows DE,...
