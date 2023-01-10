Read full article on original website
NJPW Announces Multiple Title Matches and More For Both Nights Of New Beginning In Sapporo
New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the card for both nights of the New Beginning in Sapporo event, which takes place on February 4th & February 5th. Check out who will be in action below. February sees the snow pile up in Sapporo, but the action...
MLW Fusion Results 1/12/23
First Match: Shun Skywalker (c) vs. Lince Dorado For The MLW World Middleweight Championship. Skywalker starts things off with a Running Pump Kick. Skywalker with clubbing blows to Dorado’s back. Skywalker thrust kicks the midsection of Dorado. Skywalker kicks Dorado out of the ring. Skywalker kicks Dorado in the back. Dorado with a straight right hand. Skywalker continues to kick Dorado in the back. Skywalker applies a wrist lock. Skywalker hammers down on the left shoulder of Dorado. Skywalker applies a hammerlock. Dorado with two sharp elbow strikes. Dorado with a flying mare takeover. Dorado leapfrogs over Skywalker. Dorado thrust kicks the midsection of Skywalker. Dorado with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Dorado with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Skywalker trips Dorado from the outside. Dorado with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Skywalker dodges The Slingshot Pescado. Skywalker blocks The Roundhouse Kick. Skywalker with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Skywalker with a Running Boot. Skywalker stomps on the midsection of Reed. The referee admonishes Skywalker for choking Dorado.
Producers Revealed for This Week’s AEW Dynamite from Los Angeles
The following producers and coaches have been revealed for last night’s AEW Dynamite from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our detailed Dynamite recap:. * Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page was produced by Senior Producer Dean Malenko. * Big Bill...
Eddie Edwards Says He’s Interested In Pro Wrestling NOAH Return, Looks Back On First World Title Reign With IMPACT
IMPACT superstar and former world champion Eddie Edwards recently joined the Desert Island Graps podcast to hype his Hard To Kill matchup with Jonathan Gresham, which also included Edwards discussing his time at Pro Wrestling NOAH, whether he would be interested in returning to the Japanese promotion, and some behind-the-scenes details about his first world title reign with IMPACT. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
NJPW Star To Make GCW Debut In March
New Japan Pro Wrestling star KUSHIDA will make his debut for Game Changer Wrestling on March 17 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City as part of the promotion’s GCW Eye For An Eye event. Tickets for the event will go on sale this Friday at 10am Eastern.
WWE Couple Now Engaged To Be Married
WWE’s Ricochet and Samantha Irvin are now engaged to be married. Ricochet took to Instagram this evening to reveal that he proposed to Irvin, and she said yes. “She said YES! [hands raised emoji] When you find that one person. The one person that when you close your eyes you could never visualize life without them… you keep them close to your heart. Now we are closer than ever. @samanthairvinwwe I love you so much [heart emoji x 2],” he wrote with photos of the proposal.
Stephanie McMahon WWE Status Update, WWE Talents to Push Back Against a Sale to Saudi Arabia?, More Backstage Notes
As noted, it was heavily rumored by multiple sources on Tuesday night that WWE was being sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and that the company was set to go back to being private. However, Ariel Helwani took to Twitter this morning and dismissed the rumors, as did TMZ Sports. You can read that report at this link.
Can’t Knock The Hustle: My Favorite Matches/Moments/Promos In Monday Night Raw History
(Writer’s Note: As you’ll read in a moment, I had to switch column topics this week. Then, the entire wrestling world explodes with the news of Stephanie McMahon resigning from her job in WWE, Vince McMahon returning to the company, and a possible sale that would see Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund become the new owners of WWE. It all happened too late for me to actually write about it this week, though, but as you may have seen, it has already been covered in the form of a column here on the site. As of the second I type this sentence, everything is all rumor and conjecture, and is now leaning to the “untrue” side, so perhaps this is a good thing for me. It will allow some time to pass, and perhaps we’ll get some verified facts to discuss.)
IMPACT Wrestling Results 1/12/23
Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt) First Match: Brian Myers w/Matt Cardona vs. HEATH w/Rhino. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Heath backs Myers into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Heath applies a hammerlock. Myers with a drop toe hold. Myers slaps Heath in the back of the head. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Exchange. Heath whips Myers across the ring. Myers drops Heath with a shoulder tackle. Heath drops down on the canvas. Heath with two flying forearm smashes. Heath with a Corner Spear. Heath transitions into a corner mount. Myers falls into the canvas. Myers regroups on the outside. Rhino ducks a clothesline from Cardona. Heath begs Cardona to hit him. The referee has ejected Rhino and Cardona from the ringside area. Heath slams Myers head on the ring apron. Heath with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the apron. Heath rolls Myers back into the ring.
Anthony Bowens Talks The Creativity Of The Acclaimed, Hypes Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite In Los Angeles
AEW star and current tag champion Anthony Bowens recently joined ScreenRant for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on the promotion returning to the Forum in Los Angeles for tomorrow’s episode of Dynamite, and how he feels about the feud he just had with Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Dax Harwood Discusses WrestleKingdom 17 Experience, How Cash Wheeler Was Dealing With Travel Issues
Dax Harwood detailed his experience at NJPW’s WrestleKingdom 17 pay-per-view on the latest edition of his FTR w/Dax Harwood podcast. Here is what he had to say. Says Cash had a bunch of travel woes ahead of their WrestleKingdom 17 matchup:. Dream come true (Dax said about competing at...
Michael Oku Reflects On His Recent Showdown With Konosuke Takeshita At PWG’s BOLA 2023 Tournament
One of the most talked about matchups from last weekend’s PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament was the showdown between indie sensation Michael Oku and AEW star Konosuke Takeshita from night one. Oku spoke about the critically acclaimed contest during his recent interview with Stephanie Chase. Here is what...
New Match Added To GCW vs. New South Event
GCW has announced that Tony Deppen will face off against Brandon Williams as part of their GCW vs. New South event. The show takes place on Sunday, January 22nd at the Singin’ River Brewery in Florence, Alabama. Bussy vs. The Carnies, Los Macizos vs. Infrared, plus appearances from Nick...
Britt Baker Says She Is Incredibly Proud Of Adam Cole For AEW Return, Cole Responds
Last night’s AEW Dynamite saw the return of Adam Cole, who had been out of action since last summer with multiple injuries that nearly ended his career. Cole detailed his fight to come back in his promo, one which had the LA crowd holding their breath. One person who...
The Elite Recapture The AEW Trios Championship At Tonight’s Dynamite
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles was headlined by match 7 in the best-of-7 series between The Elite (Kenny Omega & Young Bucks) and The Death Triangle (PAC & Lucha Bros), with the AEW Trios titles on the line. Death Triangle took the first two...
AEW Dynamite Draws Best Viewership Since October, Key Demo Rating Also Up This Week
Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 967,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 11.92% from the last week’s episode, which drew 864,000 viewers for the live first episode of 2023. This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.33 rating in the key 18-49...
Update On Ticket Sales For Friday’s WWE SmackDown
WWE will hold SmackDown from Resch Center in Green Bay, WI, this Friday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,529 tickets and there are 647 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. Intercontinental Champion Gunther defends against Braun Strowman. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn.
AEW Dark Results 1/10/23
Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ) First Match: (1-1) Juice Robinson vs. (0-0) Travis Williams. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Robinson with a waist lock takedown. Robinson grapples around Williams. Robinson applies a waist lock. Robinson backs Williams into the turnbuckles. Robinson kicks Williams in the gut. Robinson with a hammer throw. Williams blocks a boot from Robinson. Williams with Two Enzuigiri’s. Williams with three flying forearm smashes. Robinson side steps Williams into the turnbuckles. Robinson drops Williams with a Leg Lariat. Robinson shoves Williams. Robinson with a corner clothesline.
Josh Alexander Praises Mickie James, Calls Her The Biggest Star On The IMPACT Roster
Josh Alexander is a huge fan of Mickie James, and would even consider her the biggest star on the IMPACT roster. The Walking Weapon talked about James during his recent interview with FITE On Focus, where he hyped up the promotion’s upcoming Hard To Kill card, an event that will see him defend his world championship against Buly Ray. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Jim Cornette on Smaller Pro Wrestlers, What Today’s Stars Look Like, Darby Allin’s “Weird Charisma”
The legendary Jim Cornette discussed smaller pro wrestlers during the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience. He provided the following thoughts:. “There’s no rule of thumb. Jim Landos was 5’8 and he was even the biggest box office attraction in the history of wrestling but he had the big chest. Also, a hundred years ago, people were a little shorter, you didn’t see a lot of fucking seven-foot people walking around 100 years ago. But it’s the package. It’s the appearance. It’s the height and the weight and the way it’s put together. Bulldog Brower, what was he, 5’9, 5’10? But he was 270 pounds with that fucking huge chest. If you’ve got shorter guys but they’re bigger or you got bigger guys but they’re shorter, I mean, Connor McGregor is not either tall or heavy, but he has a look. The Dynamite Kid, before he got on steroids to go to the WWF, he was sure 5’10, but he was also 180-190 pounds, but he looked like he was goddamn ripped and built in a laboratory. There are so many now small guys that look young because they are young.
