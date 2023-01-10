Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Shane McMahon’s Role In WWE Amidst Vince McMahon Return
Shane McMahon made his return to WWE television after a long hiatus during last year’s edition of the Men’s Royal Rumble match. His performance in the match was not necessarily anything to write home about and it turned out to be highly controversial instead. He was more or less ousted from the company after that. That being said, McMahon still has a role in WWE, especially after his father Vince McMahon came back.
ewrestlingnews.com
New Official WWE Title For William Regal Revealed
Pwinsider has an update on William Regal’s new title in WWE since he returned to the company. Regal started his behind-the-scenes duties with WWE last week. The report notes that Vice President, Global Talent Development is Regal’s new formal position within WWE. Regal recently left AEW to join...
wrestletalk.com
Latest WWE Signing Revealed
WWE’s latest new signing has been revealed as a former NJPW star. Per PWInsider, former NJPW star Karl Fredericks, who left the company back in August 2022 due to contract expiration, has signed with WWE. Fredericks will report to the NXT brand, starting at the WWE Performance Center this...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Scrapped Plans For RAW This Week
WWE is known to produce some of the most exciting professional wrestling content every week on its flagship shows. However, to make the television product even better for the audience, management can sometimes implement last-minute script changes. According to Fightful’s paywall, one of those last-minute changes was during the main...
PWMania
Bold WWE Royal Rumble Prediction #1: Sasha Banks and Naomi Return
And I know, she did return. To wrestling. In Japan. But this was just a door opening to her WWE return during the Women’s Royal Rumble. Hear me out. “Mercedes Moné” returns to the WWE. Sasha Banks and the WWE both know that Sasha will not be...
wrestlingrumors.net
Switcheroos. WWE Made Multiple Changes To This Week’s Monday Night Raw
What could have been. For thirty years now, WWE has presented Monday Night Raw almost every Monday night as its flagship program. That is one heck of a trick as it is not easy to find a way to produce that much content over and over. The show has to have some adjustments made some time and that was the situation again this week, as multiple changes were made.
WWE brings Monday Night Raw back to Simmons Bank Arena in April
Wrestling fans in the Natural State rejoice, the WWE is coming back and will be bringing Monday Night Raw to Simmons Bank Arena.
411mania.com
Tyler Bate’s Return, Tag Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced the return of Tyler Bate and two tag matches for next week’s episode of NXT. The following matches were set for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:. * Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. Axiom & Apollo Crews. * Josh Briggs...
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Match Added To GCW vs. New South Event
GCW has announced that Tony Deppen will face off against Brandon Williams as part of their GCW vs. New South event. The show takes place on Sunday, January 22nd at the Singin’ River Brewery in Florence, Alabama. Bussy vs. The Carnies, Los Macizos vs. Infrared, plus appearances from Nick...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 1/13/2023
The January 13 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT New Year’s Evil hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For Friday’s WWE SmackDown
WWE will hold SmackDown from Resch Center in Green Bay, WI, this Friday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,529 tickets and there are 647 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. Intercontinental Champion Gunther defends against Braun Strowman. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn.
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Star To Make GCW Debut In March
New Japan Pro Wrestling star KUSHIDA will make his debut for Game Changer Wrestling on March 17 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City as part of the promotion’s GCW Eye For An Eye event. Tickets for the event will go on sale this Friday at 10am Eastern.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Dark Results 1/10/23
Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ) First Match: (1-1) Juice Robinson vs. (0-0) Travis Williams. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Robinson with a waist lock takedown. Robinson grapples around Williams. Robinson applies a waist lock. Robinson backs Williams into the turnbuckles. Robinson kicks Williams in the gut. Robinson with a hammer throw. Williams blocks a boot from Robinson. Williams with Two Enzuigiri’s. Williams with three flying forearm smashes. Robinson side steps Williams into the turnbuckles. Robinson drops Williams with a Leg Lariat. Robinson shoves Williams. Robinson with a corner clothesline.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Launches New SMS Group with Breaking News and More
WWE has announced a new SMS group to keep fans updated with various happenings. Fans can now text TUNEIN to 79458 to opt-in to updates on WWE Superstars, breaking news, live event pre-sales, and more. WWE is also teasing that fans may hear from a Superstar from time to time.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Producers Revealed for This Week’s AEW Dynamite from Los Angeles
The following producers and coaches have been revealed for last night’s AEW Dynamite from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our detailed Dynamite recap:. * Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page was produced by Senior Producer Dean Malenko. * Big Bill...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Josh Alexander Praises Mickie James, Calls Her The Biggest Star On The IMPACT Roster
Josh Alexander is a huge fan of Mickie James, and would even consider her the biggest star on the IMPACT roster. The Walking Weapon talked about James during his recent interview with FITE On Focus, where he hyped up the promotion’s upcoming Hard To Kill card, an event that will see him defend his world championship against Buly Ray. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
ROH Supercard Of Honor 2023 To Take Place In Los Angeles
Ring of Honor has revealed the location for their Supercard of Honor pay-per-view. Fans who are in attendance for tonight’s AEW Dynamite from The Kia Forum in Los Angeles were treated to a graphic saying that ROH would be returning to the Kia Forum for the big event, which will take place on March 31st, 2023.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Adam Cole Returns At Tonight’s AEW Dynamite From Los Angeles
Adam Cole is back Bay Bay. The top company superstar returned at this evening’s edition of Dynamite from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, where he received a hero’s welcome from the fans in attendance. Cole has been out of action since he suffered a grueling concussion at Forbidden Door back in the summer of 2022.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Can’t Knock The Hustle: My Favorite Matches/Moments/Promos In Monday Night Raw History
(Writer’s Note: As you’ll read in a moment, I had to switch column topics this week. Then, the entire wrestling world explodes with the news of Stephanie McMahon resigning from her job in WWE, Vince McMahon returning to the company, and a possible sale that would see Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund become the new owners of WWE. It all happened too late for me to actually write about it this week, though, but as you may have seen, it has already been covered in the form of a column here on the site. As of the second I type this sentence, everything is all rumor and conjecture, and is now leaning to the “untrue” side, so perhaps this is a good thing for me. It will allow some time to pass, and perhaps we’ll get some verified facts to discuss.)
nodq.com
Backstage news regarding William Regal’s return to WWE from AEW
As previously noted, William Regal issued a public statement that confirmed his departure from AEW. Regal reportedly started back with WWE in early January and according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Regal’s official title has been revealed as the Vice President of Global Talent Development. Johnson also noted the following…
