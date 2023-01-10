Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Memorable Knights: Fleury returns to Wild after personal leave; Reaves faces Rangers
Marc-Andre Fleury is back with the Minnesota Wild after briefly leaving the team, shouldering the blame for a disappointing 6-5 overtime loss Saturday night to the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
Bruins Recall Joona Koppanen; Assign Chris Wagner
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 11, that the team has recalled forward Joona Koppanen and assigned forward Chris Wagner to Providence. Koppanen, 24, has played in 34 games for the Providence Bruins this season, scoring five goals and 14 assists for 19 points. The...
Both Jim Montgomery and Bruce Cassidy will coach at 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Montgomery and Cassidy have led the Bruins and Golden Knights to the top of their respective divisions. Both Jim Montgomery and Bruce Cassidy have led their teams to the top of their respective divisions during the 2022-23 NHL season. Both Jim Montgomery and Bruce Cassidy’s teams sit at the top...
NHL
Beniers sets Kraken record with 5-game goal streak in win against Sabres
BUFFALO -- Matty Beniers scored for the fifth straight game to set a Seattle Kraken record in a 4-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Tuesday. Beniers, Justin Schultz and Jordan Eberle each had a goal and an assist, and Andre Burakovsky had two assists for the Kraken (24-12-4), who have won six straight. Philipp Grubauer made 32 saves for his first win since Dec. 18.
FOX Sports
Sabres host the Jets after Tuch's 2-goal game
Winnipeg Jets (26-14-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-17-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Winnipeg Jets after Alex Tuch scored two goals in the Sabres' 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken. Buffalo has a 20-17-2 record overall and a 9-10-2...
NHL
NSH@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens are looking to bounce back from a disappointing shutout loss earlier in the week. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis wasn't pleased with his team's performance against the Kraken on Monday night, and with good reason. The Habs were down 3-0 after 20 minutes and were ultimately blanked 4-0 by Seattle. Goaltender Martin Jones made 21 saves to earn the shutout. Sam Montembeault made 37 saves for the Canadiens, who were coming off a 5-4 win over the Blues last Saturday but have lost eight of their last nine games (1-7-1). Cayden Primeau backed up Montembeault after he was recalled from the AHL's Laval Rocket on an emergency basis. Jake Allen is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
NHL
Mercer scores twice, Devils rally past Hurricanes
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Dawson Mercer had two goals and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils rallied to defeat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 at PNC Arena on Tuesday. Mercer scored his second of the game to give New Jersey a 4-3 lead at 8:53 of the third period. After he got behind the defense, Mercer cut across the top of the crease and scored on the forehand around Pyotr Kochetkov.
NHL
Sabres recall Luukkonen from Amerks
The Buffalo Sabres have recalled goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Thursday morning. Rookie forward Jack Quinn has been loaned to Rochester in a corresponding move. In 13 games this season, Luukkonen is 9-3-1 with an .894 save percentage and a 3.49 goals-against average. He's won...
NHL
Oettinger, Stars edge Islanders in shootout
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Jake Oettinger made 27 saves and stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout for the Dallas Stars in a 2-1 win against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Tuesday. Jason Robertson scored and had the only goal in the shootout for the Stars...
NHL
Andersen could return for Hurricanes against Blue Jackets on Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Frederik Andersen could return when the Carolina Hurricanes play at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSOH, ESPN+, SN NOW). The 33-year-old goalie, who has missed the past 29 games with a lower-body injury sustained in November, was removed from injured reserve and had a full practice Wednesday. He traveled with the Hurricanes to Columbus.
NHL
Konecny has hat trick, runs point streak to 10, Flyers defeat Capitals
PHILADELPHIA -- Travis Konecny had a hat trick and extended his point streak to 10 games for the Philadelphia Flyers in a 5-3 win against the Washington Capitals at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday. Konecny has 20 points (12 goals, eight assists) during his streak, the longest active streak in...
NHL
Recap: Rough First Period Costs Ducks in 6-2 Loss to Oilers
The Ducks could not overcome a four-goal Edmonton first period tonight, falling 6-2 to the Oilers at Honda Center in the penultimate contest of a franchise-record 10-game homestand. DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. The loss dropped Anaheim to 12-26-4 on the season and 8-12-1 on home ice. The Ducks now...
Bruce Cassidy Named Pacific Division All-Star Coach
Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy will coach the Pacific Division in this year's All-Star Game.
NHL
Gallagher out at least 6 weeks for Canadiens with lower-body injury
Forward was sidelined for 13 games before returning Dec. 29, has missed past 3. Brendan Gallagher is out at least six weeks for the Montreal Canadiens with a lower-body injury. The 30-year-old forward has missed the past three games. The same injury sidelined him for 13 games before he returned...
NHL
LA Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: How to Watch
The Kings look to extend their winning streak against the Pacific division to seven games as they face their neighbors to the north. What you need to know ahead of the game against the San Jose Sharks:. When: Wednesday, January 11 at 7:00 pm PT. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles,...
NHL
FLAMES FALL TO BLUES
ST. LOUIS - With the way they were playing, it was impossible to fathom it turning out this way. But after losing a 3-1 lead with goals 28 seconds apart - and after earning that two-goal advantage with a rock-solid opening 40 minutes - the snowball effect firmly took charge.
NHL
POSTGAME 5: TK Gets Hatty as Flyers Down Caps, 5-3
In the front end of a home-and-home set, the Philadelphia Flyers began the statistical second half of the 2022-23 season with a 5-3 win against the Washington Capitals at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday evening. January 12, 2023. In the front end of a home-and-home set, the Philadelphia Flyers...
NHL
AWA: What's Working in the Kraken's Line Combinations
As Kraken built a six-game win streak, recent tweaks to Seattle's forward lines has played a big part in the on-ice success. In an 82-game season, managing lineups is a constant balancing act between providing consistency and maximizing a team's productivity. "When (combinations) haven't worked for a night or two...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'A LOT OF PRIDE'
"It's one of those things where it kind of gets you ready for what a playoff series is like. Also, it cuts down on travel during the year, which from a recovery and a body standpoint, can be very beneficial. And it can also create a little bit of a rivalry within the season. If you look at the standings right now, these are a huge two games for both teams as far as the four points that are up for grabs. Naturally. I think the rivalry will be created right off the opening puck drop. For me, especially going through it already once with the San Jose experience, I kind of like it."
NHL
METAL! performs wicked drum solo at the Bell Centre
Fans at the Bell Centre may never know after Monday's special musical performance was interrupted by a decidedly harder-rocking guest. The Canadiens had planned for world-famous woodwind musician Barnaby Hawthorn III to perform during first intermission of the game against the Seattle Kraken, but newly-returned mascot METAL! had other plans.
