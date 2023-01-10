Read full article on original website
secretatlanta.co
23 Exciting Things To Add To Your 2023 ATL Bucketlist
Following the incredible year that was 2022, Atlanta is all set for another fabulous trip around the sun, boasting an incredible mix of things to do throughout! From unmissable exhibitions boasting the best in art and culture, to those must-visit attractions that you’ve yet to experience. Here’s some top-notch inspiration for planning the perfect 2023 in A-Town.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Rapper Future kicks off ‘One Big Party Tour’ with host of special guests
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Future has had a huge 2022 and is looking to continue the momentum into 2023. The 39-year-old rapper from Atlanta expressed his gratitude to fans in Houston on Sunday after a sold-out show on the opening night of his “One Big Party Tour”.
Eater
Where to Eat Brazilian Food Around Atlanta
Metro Atlanta is home to a thriving Brazilian community, which includes several restaurants, bakeries, and home businesses offering a wide range of flavors from the South American country. Just as diverse as its population, Brazilian food encompasses everything from loaded pizzas and riffs on popular Levantine fare to the seafood stew moqueca, with variations on the dish drawing from the country’s Afro-Brazilian, Indigenous, and Portuguese roots. Here are eight Brazilian restaurants to try around Atlanta, along with some suggestions on what to order at each.
Magnolia Star Jamila Norman's Farm Decimated by Winter Storm in Atlanta: 'We're Absolutely Devastated'
The Atlanta farm announced on social media that 90% of its crops have been impacted Magnolia Network's Jamila Norman has been left devastated after most of her farm was wiped out. Following last month's flash freezes and the dangerously cold temperatures that hit the United States in what the National Weather Service called a "once-in-a-generation storm," little is left of Norman's Patchwork City Farms, a 1.2-acre farm in Atlanta, Georgia. "The polar storm that came through Atlanta has decimated 90% of Patchwork City Farms' crops," explained an announcement shared through Norman's...
Monroe Local News
Casting Agent for Zoltar 2 filming in Loganville and Atlanta seeks stand-ins and background actors
LOGANVILLE, GA (Jan 11, 2022) – Last year, downtown Loganville was transformed into a fictitious town for the filming of the first Apple TV series Zoltar – and it’s in the process of being transformed again for Season 2. Before filming of Season 1, Kristy Daniel, events...
AccessAtlanta
5 spots bringing authentic bagels to Atlanta
Asking for Atlanta’s best bagel is certain to cause a fight. Some think there are no good bagels in town, and some have very serious objections to long-standing spots. As a city of transplants, there are more than a few New Yorkers that have brought their craving for the perfect bagel and transformed it into the right ratio of chew and crisp. Here are a few of our favorite spots to get a taste of old-school bagels in new-school Atlanta.
One Georgia City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Worst Reviewed Apartments In Atlanta
Disclaimer: The information contained in this article has been researched and compiled from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that the information in this article is intended for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the organization or company they represent. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the information and exercise due diligence in utilizing it.
Bye bye CNN Center: CNN employees moving to Midtown campus
After more than 35 years, CNN is leaving its downtown mainstay in stages this year, with the entire operation moving back to renovated, upgraded space at the Techwood Turner 30-acre campus in Midtown.
The Atlanta rapper giving away million of dollars
I have kicked off 2023 with a series of positive, uplifting stories about people who are giving back to their local communities. Readers love to read good news articles that highlight the good being done by people. So today, I wanted to look at an Atlanta rapper who fits that profile.
atlantafi.com
Tyler Perry Buys 37 More Acres At Fort McPherson Site, Plans Retail
Atlanta movie mogul Tyler Perry continues to expand his local empire in Georgia. This time, the Why Did I Get Married? star has bought more land parcels adjacent to his movie studio in southwest Atlanta. The acreage, a short drive from East Point and College Park, Georgia, has a lot...
sheenmagazine.com
Atlanta Physician & Philanthropist Is Hosting A Free, Star-Studded Women’s Wellness Virtual Summit — The Deets & Her Advice for 2023
Start your year off right, and tune in to the free and highly anticipated “Girl, Get Ready” Virtual Wellness Summit starting on January 13th! Founded by Dr. Jada Moore-Ruffin, widely known as Dr. Jada, this Wellness Summit boasts some of the top experts across many disciplines, plus dozens of topics to explore and enjoy. Some of the guests include, Bravo TV’s Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Jackie Walters, Master Abundant Love & Life Coach Rebecca Lynn Pope, Celebrity Stylist Sudi Spence, and many more!
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta one of the 20 worst cities for bed bugs, Orkin says
ATLANTA - Atlanta-based Orkin ranked the cities in which its exterminators performed the most bed bug treatments, and its home market was inside the top 20. Orkin said Atlanta ranked No. 16 based on Orkin's residential and commercial bed bug treatments from Dec. 1, 2021, to Nov. 30, 2022. Atlanta was two spots lower than the previous year's ranking.
‘Monument’ documentary tackles Stone Mountain’s ugly, racist past
A new documentary from the Atlanta History Center grapples with the legacy of Stone Mountain and questions how Georgians can move forward from the ugly past the monument represents. “Monument: The Untold Story of Stone Mountain” premiered at the Atlanta History Center on Jan. 11 and is now available to stream online. The 30-minute film […] The post ‘Monument’ documentary tackles Stone Mountain’s ugly, racist past appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Atlanta’s Best Burger Is in a Suburban Gas Station
The best meals are often found in the places you’d least expect, not the white tablecloth spots that require reservations a month in advance. And when it comes to the best burger in Atlanta, Georgia, that place is NFA Burger, a humble counter in a Chevron gas station in the city’s Dunwoody suburb.
saportareport.com
A model airplane club defends the Atlanta forest, but is targeted by destructive protests
As controversy over the “Defend the Atlanta Forest” protest movement escalates into terrorism charges and civil liberties infringements, you’d be forgiven for having no idea that a big piece of it revolves around model airplanes. For a half-century, the Atlanta Radio Control Club has flown high-end, remote-controlled...
rollingout.com
Atlanta doctor details the pros and cons of CBD use
Dr. Rasean Hodge wants to educate others on CBD. The Atlanta doctor now focuses heavily on growth in this cottage industry. He recently spoke to rolling out about the pros and cons of using the cannabis ingredient. What are some of the positives of using CBD?. CBD is very common....
fox5atlanta.com
Broadway in Atlanta 2023-2024 season at Fox Theatre announced: How to secure tickets
ATLANTA - Broadway in Atlanta has rolled out its list of shows for its 2023-2024 season at the Fox Theatre, and FOX 5 has the details on what you need to know to enjoy it. There are plenty of ways to get tickets, including an option being introduced for the very first time.
‘Zero’ booze is on tap at new bottle shop in Poncey-Highland
The Zero Co. is Atlanta’s first non-alcoholic bottle shop located on a busy strip of Poncey-Highland. Just a block from its parent company Elemental Spirits Co. on North Highland Avenue, the new spot has a similar boutique shopping experience. The shelves of Zero Co. are dappled with vintage cocktail glasses and colorful decanters, bottles of […] The post ‘Zero’ booze is on tap at new bottle shop in Poncey-Highland appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
