WWE has signed former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Karl Fredericks to a contract, per Mike Johnson of PWInsider. Fredericks, 32, initially debuted in 2015 and in 2018 joined the NJPW LA Dojo alongside Clark Connors and Alex Coughlin. Despite winning the Young Lion Cup in 2019, Fredericks would repeatedly come up short in attempts to win championships in NJPW Strong, such as the IWGP United States Championship and the Strong Openweight Championship. He departed from New Japan after his contract expired last August and has only wrestled once since then.

2 DAYS AGO