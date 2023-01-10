Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Spotted In Crowd During MJF Segment On AEW Dynamite
The stars were out in Los Angeles for Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," and among them was current NWA wrestler and former WWE superstar Chris Masters. During MJF's public berating of celebrities such as Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ken Jeong, the cameras panned to Masters also sitting near the front row. However, the announcers did not acknowledge the veteran wrestler, and neither did MJF.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Card – 4 Matches Confirmed
Following this week’s episode of RAW, we now have the updated lineup for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, which takes place on January 28th from the Alamodome Dome in San Antonio, TX. You can check out the updated 2023 WWE Royal Rumble card below:. Undisputed WWE Universal...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Stars Reportedly Praised Following Performance On Raw
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Birmingham, AL and The Judgment Day received a lot of TV time on Monday night. The group appeared on Miz TV as The Miz interviewed Dominik Mysterio about his time in jail, and they also competed in a tag team turmoil match in the main event.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Scrapped Plans For RAW This Week
WWE is known to produce some of the most exciting professional wrestling content every week on its flagship shows. However, to make the television product even better for the audience, management can sometimes implement last-minute script changes. According to Fightful’s paywall, one of those last-minute changes was during the main...
ringsidenews.com
Spoilers On WWE’s Planned Lineup For RAW This Week
WWE is carrying on into 2023, and tonight they will bring the first RAW since Vince McMahon found his way back onto the company’s Board of Directors. A lot of fans will also pay close attention to everything that happens on the road to the Royal Rumble. This is your official spoiler warning, just in case the headline didn’t give it away.
ringsidenews.com
MJF Called Out For Trying To Pick Up A Fan In Parking Lot After AEW Dynamite
MJF apparently has the entire world on its feet. His boosted arrogance and heated social exchanges are often the talk around the wrestling world. Recently, he was called out for trying to pick up a girl right after AEW Dynamite. MJF’s road to become AEW World Champion culminated at AEW...
ComicBook
WWE Signs Former New Japan Pro-Wrestling Star
WWE has signed former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Karl Fredericks to a contract, per Mike Johnson of PWInsider. Fredericks, 32, initially debuted in 2015 and in 2018 joined the NJPW LA Dojo alongside Clark Connors and Alex Coughlin. Despite winning the Young Lion Cup in 2019, Fredericks would repeatedly come up short in attempts to win championships in NJPW Strong, such as the IWGP United States Championship and the Strong Openweight Championship. He departed from New Japan after his contract expired last August and has only wrestled once since then.
PWMania
Spoilers: WWE Main Event Taping Results for 1/12/2023
WWE MAIN EVENT RESULTS (SPOILERS FOR 1/12/2023) Two weeks later, the show will be available to watch via the WWE Network and Peacock. For complete Monday Night Raw results from 1/9, click here.
PWMania
New Names Revealed for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Match, Updated Line-Up
The first RAW Superstars for the WWE Royal Rumble matches have been announced. Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory all confirmed their spots in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match on this week’s RAW. They will compete in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match alongside Ricochet and WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Producers Revealed for This Week’s RAW and Main Event
The WWE Producers for this week’s RAW tapings from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our full RAW recap. Below are the RAW and Main Event producers for this week:. * Shane Helms produced Kevin Owens vs....
Eddie Kingston To Team Up With Homicide And David Finlay, Jeff Cobb To Compete On 1/14 NJPW STRONG
NJPW STRONG (1/14) - Homicide, David Finlay & Eddie Kingston vs. Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight) Fightful will have live coverage of NJPW STRONG once it airs on Saturday. Catch up on results from around the wrestling world using Fightful's results section. NJPW President Takami Ohbari...
ringsidenews.com
Saraya Texted Mercedes Mone After Her NJPW Debut
Saraya is starting to make her mark on the AEW women’s division after returning to the ring following a long hiatus from in-ring competition. Speaking of returning, former WWE superstar Sasha Banks returned to wrestling in New Japan Pro Wrestling last week under the name Mercedes Mone, and Saraya immediately reached out to Mone following her successful debut.
NJPW Battle In The Valley Sells Out With Only KAIRI vs. Mercedes Mone Announced
New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that NJPW Battle In The Valley on February 18 has sold out. The event will be held at the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, California. It is the first US event for NJPW in 2023. The only match announced for the show is KAIRI...
tjrwrestling.net
Surprising Odds For Dwayne Johnson WWE Royal Rumble Win
The latest WWE Royal Rumble betting odds have indicated how likely an incredible win at the event for Dwayne Johnson might be. Now 2023 is here the Royal Rumble is on the horizon with the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas playing host to the event for the third time in its history.
wrestletalk.com
William Regal’s Official New WWE Role Revealed
William Regal’s official new WWE role has been revealed. As previously reported, William Regal has returned to work for WWE to start 2023 after ending his stint with All Elite Wrestling at the end of last year. PWInsider has confirmed that Regal’s official new WWE title for his role...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News From AEW Dynamite: Match Producers, More
Fightful have shared a report with details from backstage at this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. They reveal the producers for each match/segment, and share some notes from the tapings in Los Angeles. The producers for this week were:. Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page: produced by Dean Malenko. JungleHook...
411mania.com
List Of Producers For Matches On This Week’s AEW Dynamite
A new report has the list of producers for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Fightful Select reports that the following producers and coaches worked on matches and segments:. * Dean Malenko produced Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley. * QT Marshall produced JungleHook vs. The Firm. * Jerry Lynn...
wrestlingrumors.net
Backstage Updates on Potential Future WWE Returns
Might we see more? One of the defining traits of the Triple H era of WWE has been the return of several superstars that were released when Vince McMahon was in charge of the company. It would appear that more may be on the way. According to a report from...
diva-dirt.com
Jamie Hayter And Britt Baker Score Big Win On AEW Dynamite
During the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite, Saraya competed in her second AEW match ever when she teamed with Toni Storm (for real) to take on AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker. The bout started around the 9:15 p.m. ET mark with Storm and Hayter...
wrestlinginc.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Thinks Certain WWE Talent Are Freaked Out Right Now
Vince McMahon fever is gripping the wrestling world right now, and as the stories involving his return to power continue to pile up, it becomes more apparent that this is a fever one can't sweat out. As such, everyone is commenting on his return, what's come from it, and what it means, which includes actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr., who once worked alongside McMahon.
Comments / 0