WVNews
Harrison schools join West Virginia CIS ranks
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia’s Communities In Schools program will be adding a total of 13 schools in Harrison, Kanawha, Mingo and Webster counties this month. In Harrison County, the newest CIS schools are Nutter Fort Primary, Nutter Fort Elementary and Norwood Elementary, according to a...
WVNews
GreenPower Motor Co. to begin manufacturing at South Charleston, West Virginia facility 'this quarter'
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Electric school bus company GreenPower Motor Co. is on track to begin manufacturing at its South Charleston facility "this quarter," according to information from the company. The company recently completed the second round of the West Virginia School Bus Project, a real-world test...
WVNews
Wilhelm Road in Doddridge County, West Virginia, to close beginning Monday
WEST UNION, W.Va. — Doddridge County Route 50/3, Wilhelm Road, will be closed at milepost 1.07 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. next Monday through Friday for roadway stabilization. This is a total road closure at the work zone. All traffic must use alternate routes.
WVNews
Dan Meadows, well-known local pharmacist, family man dies at age 87
MIDDLEPORT — Dan Meadows, 87, of Middleport passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The ravages of dementia took away life as he knew it, but his life was much more than that and the family want all to remember him when he was living his life to the fullest.
WVNews
